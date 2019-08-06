My Telco's Are Piling On The New Subscribers And Future Capital Gains

In August BCE and Telus both announced generous subscriber growth in wireless and beyond. More Canadians are feeding those dividends every month.

It's perhaps surprising that these 2 companies also provide greater total returns compared to the broader Canadian market, TSX.

These two companies provide very generous dividends and modest dividend growth. I see any capital appreciation as an added bonus.

Most of us send way too much money every month to our telco provider of choice. We might have cell phones, home internet, home phone and television packages. In North America and around the developed world we are nations that are addicted to our devices and laptops, and we need to be connected without any disruption. It's not uncommon to see families forking over $300, $400, $500 or more each month. That's more than generous utility-like revenue. And I often refer to the telcos as the new utilities.

It may be a sad reality of the times, but it is the reality. And perhaps it is an obvious opportunity for investors. While the devotion of the customers might be somewhat 'predictable' the question might be how much growth is in there in the sector over time? In Canada consumers might not be so lucky thanks to the oligopoly situation. The Canadian telco space is almost exclusively covered by 4 big players - Bell (BCE), Telus (TU), Rogers (RCI) and Shaw Communications (SJR). While the oligopoly situation is 'not good' perhaps for Canadian consumers it is an opportunity for Canadian investors to hold companies that have a wide moat around their business and a lock on most of their customers. And while Canadians may voice displeasure with the oligopoly situation in the telco and Canadian banking sectors there is a way to get back -own them.

I had penned on that with You Want To Own The Big Canadian Banks.

Ditto for the telco space. Get some or most of those utility payments back in your pocket. I own Bell and Telus in our Canadian Wide Moat 7. Many investors will hold all of 'em. Other investors will make a call or two. The Dividend Guy is a popular writer on Seeking Alpha, in this article he briefly outlines why he prefers Telus for his concentrated portfolios. Here's The Canadian Stock Market. A Safe Haven For Stock Pickers? As you might be able to glean from the article title Mike also touches on the oligopoly situation in Canada, but suggests where and how Canadians can move beyond those wide moats.

The latest quarter

While I do not invest based on any projections or analyst gyrations or even quarterly reports, I'll admit to reading the top lines of quarterly reports from some of the companies that we hold, especially for the Wide Moat 7.

Bell recently reported a very solid quarter.

And here are those top line numbers from the press release.

6.8% adjusted EBITDA growth and 1.8 percentage-point increase in margin to 43.8% driven by 2.5% higher total revenue and IFRS 16 impact

185,667 total wireless, retail Internet and IPTV net customer additions, up 25.5%

Excellent wireless performance: best Q2 total postpaid and prepaid net customer additions since 2001 with 149,478, up 30.6%; 9.9% adjusted EBITDA growth with 2.7-point margin expansion to 44.8%

Wireline adjusted EBITDA up 2.1%, driven by 36,189 total retail Internet and IPTV net additions

Strong media results with revenue up 6.4% and 23.9% higher adjusted EBITDA

Net earnings grew 8.2% to $817 million; net earnings attributable to common shareholders increased 8.1% to $761 million, or $0.85 per common share, up 7.6%; adjusted net earnings increased 9.0% to $847 million, driving a 9.3% increase in adjusted EPS to $0.94

Cash flows from operating activities up 1.8% to $2,093 million, free cash flow grew 10.0% to $1,093 million

That all looks very healthy. Many commentators had suggested that My Bell was firing on all cylinders. But most importantly, they are adding more wireless customers. That is largely seen as the area of growth for telcos. But they are also adding to wireline customer base and Media is also doing very well. As you may know, Canada's basketball team the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship, taking the trophy north (to We The North) for the first time ever. That was all a big slam dunk for the media operations.

Record sports and entertainment viewers

Bell Media continued to grow viewership across conventional, pay and specialty TV in Q2. A record 7.9 million viewers watched the Toronto Raptors capture Canada's first-ever NBA Championship on top sports networks TSN and RDS as well CTV. The most-watched television network in primetime for the 18th year in a row, CTV had Canada's highest-rated series broadcast in 15 years with The Big Bang Theory finale. The final season of Game of Thrones on Crave was the most-watched programming in pay and specialty TV history in Canada. Crave, now available to Canadians at Crave.ca, through participating television providers and on Android, Apple TV, iOS, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox and Amazon Fire TV, served more than 2.7 million viewers throughout Canada at the end of Q2.

All told, it's nice to see 6.8% earnings growth EBITDA and 2.5% revenue growth. There is solid revenue increases and very good earnings growth for what is a sizable company in the Canadian market.

BCE operating revenue was up 2.5% in Q2 to $5,930 million, driven by a 2.0% increase in service revenue to $5,231 million. Product revenue increased 6.4% to $699 million, the result of a higher sales mix of premium mobile devices and stronger data equipment sales to large business customers.

And looking at that all-important wireless.

Bell Wireless delivered total Q2 operating revenue of $2,189 million, up 3.2% over Q2 last year. Service revenue increased 2.5% to $1,618 million, driven by continued postpaid subscriber base expansion and a positive year-over-year revenue contribution from prepaid services. Product revenue grew 5.2% to $571 million, reflecting a higher sales mix of premium smartphones compared to last year.

My simple investment theme for these two companies is that obvious trend on how we communicate, socialize, gather information and organize our lives and seek entertainment all based around our devices and the other services provided by these telcos. Of course the investment thesis is further supported by that oligopoly state. And the risks? It's been offered to me that a disruptor could come along and blow this thesis to pieces. Perhaps Amazon (who is rumored to have a master plan to destroy most of my portfolio) might take to the skies and offer data and more for pennies on the dollar.

Sure anything can happen. This is all certainly in the area and space of technology where disruption rules.

And what about Telus?

For a primer on this more pure play telco you might have a read of Telus Is The Ultimate Dividend Growth Machine.

Telus is known to execute 'better' than its rivals. Telus also has one of the strongest brands and most liked advertising in Canada. I had worked for many years on Bell in my previous life as an advertising writer and creative director. I spent more time working on Telus. It's a company that knows its customers and knows its voice. The brand is built around a wonderful and timeless tag line The Future is Friendly.

The advertising almost exclusively uses animals and flowers and other friendly imagery. The TV is always backed up by a cool and surprising music selection.

Telus is known for better customer service and less client churn.

The Quarter

Here' the headline for the quarterly results.

Telus added to wireless, wireline and to Telus TV. Once again, firing on all cylinders, even if it's just a 3-cylinder investment. A total subscriber base of 14.2 million is impressive given that the total population of Canada is just some 37 million, less that the population of California.

That said, one of the advantages perhaps for the Canadian telcos over US telcos is the opportunity to add more subscribers due to population growth. Canada still has a very robust immigration policy, while we know that the US under the current administration is looking to continue to cut off any needed immigration. Developed nations largely have stagnant population growth if not supported by smart immigration.

Here's an interesting comparison on US vs. Canada immigration from the Vancouver Sun. The article suggests that Canada welcomes three times as many immigrants per capita compared to the U.S. That's good for the telco space where counties can get tapped out on device and internet connection concentration within the populations.

Adding up the wireless subscribers for the Wide Moat 7

Bell 149,478

Telus 154,000

___________

Total of over 303,000 more devices are contributing to those big juicy dividends. And now some more capital appreciation is likely and hopefully to follow.

Here's the 5 year price chart in Canadian dollars for Telus.

And here's the 5 year price chart for Bell.

We can see that even with the modest price appreciation the dividends are still quite juicy in that 4.7% to 5.2% range. That's a generous return, even with the dividends alone. Certainly the dividend growth for Bell is quite low, while for Telus it is more generous in that 8% annual range. Telus hopes to continue to increase dividends in the 7-10% range.

That's why I'd certainly welcome some greater capital appreciation, especially from BCE. I see the more generous retirement income model being generated by a combination of growing and generous dividends supported by some very modest share harvesting.

Canadian Telcos for US Investors

Of course US investors will face currency considerations. Please also understand the tax consequences. You're better off in certain registered accounts. On that I'd suggest you check out the Sure Dividend site.

Bell 5 year chart in US dollars.

Bell 10 year chart.

For a stock investment I'll often write that you should have a least a 10 year time horizon in mind. We often need time for a company and an investment to 'do its thing'.

The 10 year picture for Telus is a little brighter for the US investor.

And keep in mind that the greater consideration here is some non US diversification, some diversification away from your own currency as well. US investors might also consider an International core or dividend ETF. You might remove some of your home bias.

Net, net this simple telco investment theme is playing out nicely, hopefully I'll continue to collect those juicy divs, and ring up some capital appreciation largely thanks to that wireless growth.

What about you? Got telcos?

