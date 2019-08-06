National Retail Properties: A 16% Overvalued Dividend Champion

At my estimated fair value, National Retail Properties yields 4.5%, with 4.5-5.5% AFFO growth, and a roughly static valuation multiple. This equates to 9.0-10.0% total return potential.

Between the 3.9% yield, 4.5-5.5% AFFO growth, and 1.5% valuation multiple contraction, National Retail Properties is likely to deliver 6.9-7.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, National Retail Properties is trading at a 16% premium to fair value and poses 14% downside from the current price.

Despite the risks to National Retail Properties, the company is well-managed and enjoys a low cost of capital, which will serve the company well in the future.

An important consideration for investors aside from the operating fundamentals of a company and the industry it operates within is the valuation aspect.

As most readers are aware, there is a strong correlation between a company or industry's valuation, and the total return potential of said company or industry going forward because of the fact that over the long term, companies and industries revert to their historic valuation multiples, all things equal. The exception to that, of course, is in the event an industry or company experiences a notable improvement or deterioration in its fundamentals. But that's beside the point for the intent of this conversation.

We'll be discussing why despite the fact National Retail Properties (NNN) (hereafter referred to by its ticker symbol) is an excellent company I plan on eventually owning, now isn't a satisfactory time for me to buy.

We'll delve into NNN's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's fundamentals, and most importantly for the purpose of this article, NNN's somewhat excessive valuation.

I'll wrap up the article by offering my expected annual total returns for the next decade, in addition to my buy price, and what the annual total return potential would be for that price point.

A Very Safe Dividend With Mid Single-Digit Dividend Growth Potential

Rather than discussing metrics such as the FCF payout ratio or EPS payout ratio, I'll stick solely to discussing NNN's ability to generate AFFO against its dividend obligations. This will help us establish precisely how safe NNN's dividend is, along with the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends.

In its previous fiscal year, NNN generated AFFO per share of $2.68 against dividends per share of $1.95 during that same time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 72.7%.

In its current fiscal year, NNN expects to generate AFFO per share of $2.76-$2.81 against a dividend per share obligation slated to be $2.03, for an AFFO payout ratio of 72.9% using the midpoint AFFO figure of $2.785 a share.

For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers an AFFO payout ratio below 90% to be safe. NNN clearly boasts one of the more conservative payouts in its industry. It is for this reason, among others we'll discuss later (NNN's experienced management team and sound business model), that I believe NNN's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Having discussed above the conservative nature of NNN's dividend, it should come as no shock to learn that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that NNN's dividend is very safe.

With the dividend safety addressed, we'll now move into the dividend growth potential going forward for NNN.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While the company's most recent dividend increase of 3% is slightly below its 5-year DGR of 4%, I believe that over the long-term NNN will be able to deliver 4-5% dividend growth.

Given that NNN's dividend could expand slightly without compromising its safety, I believe it is fair to assert that NNN's dividend growth will narrowly increase beyond whatever AFFO growth NNN can deliver in the years ahead.

When we consider that NNN has managed to grow its AFFO at a 6.7% CAGR over the past 8 years, even an inevitable drop off in that growth rate as the company grows in scale means that 4-5% AFFO per share growth is quite viable going forward, which leads us into our next point on what makes NNN a great potential investment.

A Resilient Business Model, Low Cost Of Capital, And Proven Management Team

NNN is a mid-cap triple net lease REIT. The company's business model is built upon the sale-leaseback model, whereby it will purchase a property from an existing tenant and rent the property back to that tenant under long-term contracts, which are typically 15-20 year contracts.

As I've alluded to in my previous articles covering other triple net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O), triple net leases require tenants to pay for insurance, maintenance, utilities, and property taxes.

These long-term contracts which require tenants to cover the aforementioned major expenses associated with the properties of NNN, in addition to the annual rent escalators (partially indexed to inflation), have allowed NNN to consistently outperform its peers.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

NNN has impressively managed to outperform the REIT industry and major indices over both short-term time frames and very long time frames, which is a testament to the company's overall quality and its resilient business model.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

NNN is a fairly diversified REIT, with nearly 3,000 properties across 400 tenants, in 48 states. This level of diversification allows the company to be relatively unharmed by economic downturns in particular states, natural disasters and so on.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

Another desirable characteristic of NNN is that the company's top 25 tenants account for 59% of ABR and no single tenant accounts for more than 5.3% of its ABR, which ensures that even if a tenant experiences significant financial troubles, NNN will remain largely unaffected.

Fortunately for NNN, the company's top tenants boast strong rent coverage ratios. This means that while it is possible for some of NNN's top tenants to experience financial difficulties, it is unlikely unless its tenants encounter a severe and prolonged recessionary period.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

In addition to NNN's geographic and tenant diversification, the company has done an admirable job of staggering its lease expirations, so that no particular year contains significantly more lease expirations than other years. As illustrated above, NNN's lease expirations as a percent of ABR are nowhere near 10% in any given year well into next decade.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

NNN has also proven itself to be adept at renewing its leases at rents above prior rents more often than not. From 2007 to 2018, NNN was able to secure lease renewals on 85% of its leases, with 64% of those being above prior rent, 25% below prior rent, and 11% at prior rent.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

It is this adeptness at renewing leases that has allowed NNN to enjoy an occupancy rate higher than the REIT industry average. NNN's occupancy rate never fell below 96.4% from 2003 to Q1 2019, whereas the REIT industry (excluding hotels and health care) struggled mightily in the depths of the recession, with occupancy rates barely above 90%.

The ability of the company to maintain its occupancy rate regardless of economic conditions explains why the company has been able to deliver total returns superior to that of most REIT industry peers and major indices over short, medium, and long-term time frames.

Image Source: NNN May 2019 Investor Update Presentation

Further enhancing the quality of NNN as an investment is the fact that the company boasts one of the lowest debt to TTM EBITDA ratios in the industry, which allows the company to possess investment grade credit ratings of BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+ from the three major credit rating agencies.

The company also has a well-structured debt ladder, with no more than 5.2% of its debt coming due in any given year through most of next decade.

This conservative balance sheet allows NNN to borrow cheaper than most REIT peers, which means NNN possesses one of the lowest costs of capital in the industry between its conservative balance sheet and ability to issue shares at a lower cost of equity than most other REITs.

The ability for NNN to raise capital cheaper than most of its competitors allows the company to be able to invest in projects, and earn a greater credit spread than many of its peers.

Among the most important advantages that a REIT can possess is an experienced management team.

NNN also checks this box, with a highly experienced and capable management team.

Leading NNN is President and CEO Julian Whitehurst. Mr. Whitehurst has served in a few roles with NNN over the years, including as General Counsel from 2003 to 2004, COO of the company 2004 to 2017, President of NNN since 2006, and his most recent role of CEO, which he has served as since April 2017.

CFO and Treasurer Kevin Habicht has served as a director of NNN since 2000, as CFO of the company since 1993, and as Treasurer since 1998. Mr. Habicht is also licensed as a CPA and CFA.

Chief Investment Officer Paul Bayer has served as an Executive VP of the company since 2007 and as CIO since 2010. He previously served as Senior VP of the company from 2005 to 2006. From 1999 through 2005, Mr. Bayer also served as VP of Leasing of the company. Prior to 1999, Mr. Bayer was a leasing agent at J. Donegan Company from 1994 through 1999. Mr. Bayer has served in a number of roles throughout his career spanning three decades.

Between NNN's geographic and tenant diversification, the company's conservative balance sheet, conservative lease expiration schedule, and experienced management team, NNN is primed to continue to deliver upon the strong AFFO growth that it has for many years now.

Risks To Consider

While NNN is among the highest quality REITs available, that doesn't mean the company doesn't come without its fair share of risks because all equity investments are accompanied by risks.

The first risk to NNN is the fact that as of the end of last fiscal year, 54.0% of NNN's annual base rent was generated from tenants in five retail lines of trade, including convenience stores and full-service and limited-service restaurants (page 7 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

Although NNN has diversified itself away from the businesses that are most susceptible to the wrath of the almighty Amazon (i.e. shopping malls and retailers that aren't able to distinguish themselves in a way that helps them defy the Amazon effect), the retail environment is dynamic. Any additional bold moves on the part of Amazon to increase customer convenience and expand its reach could result in some of NNN's tenants facing increased pressure from Amazon.

If a portion of NNN's tenants fail, this could result in an unfavorable development to NNN in two ways. First, NNN will no longer be collecting rent on that property. Second, NNN may have to invest capital in renovations in order to convert its property from its previous use into a new use to attract new tenants.

While on the subject of concentration risk, it is relevant to note that 41.5% of NNN's ABR originates from 5 states, including Texas accounting for 17.3% of ABR and Florida accounting for 8.7% of ABR (page 7 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

In regions of the country as susceptible to natural disasters as Texas and Florida, it's worth mentioning that any natural disasters in these key markets could halt operations in these states, and weigh on financial results in the short-term.

Another risk to NNN is that because many of its tenants are reliant upon a robust economy to drive consumer spending (consumer spending accounts for about two thirds of the US economy, after all), any decline in consumer confidence generally results in a decline in consumer spending as well (page 8 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

This decline in consumer spending would undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on some of NNN's tenants, leading to a probable decline in NNN's occupancy rate to somewhere in the mid 90% range compared to the current 98%+ rate.

A doubled edged sword to NNN is its conservatism. On one hand, it's great that NNN is conservative because it is that tenet of NNN's that has allowed the company to steadily grow its dividend for the past 30 years. On the other hand, it also means that the company may have a tough time finding enough projects to invest in to generate the mid single-digit AFFO growth that investors have become accustomed to for many years now. It is for that very reason, NNN can't assure that its property portfolio will expand at all, or if it will expand at any specified rate or to any specified size (page 9 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

If NNN isn't able to find enough properties to invest in to drive mid single-digit AFFO growth, this could result in dampened dividend growth prospects for investors for a period of time.

While the above risks are certainly not the only risks associated with an investment in NNN, they are among the key risks facing an investment in NNN. I would refer interested readers to pages 6-15 of NNN's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing NNN.

A Wonderful Company Trading At An Unattractive Valuation

Since we've established that NNN is a high-quality REIT, we'll now delve into the only factor that is preventing me from rating NNN a buy, which is its valuation.

The first valuation metric we'll use to determine NNN's fair value is the 5-year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, NNN's current yield of 3.87% well below its 5-year average yield of 4.34% (and considerably below its 13-ear median yield of 4.71%, but that's primarily because REITs have been a haven in the low-rate environment).

Assuming a reversion to the 5-year yield of 4.34% and a share price of $47.47, this would imply that NNN is trading at a 12.0% premium to fair value and poses 10.7% downside from the current price of $53.17 a share (as of August 2, 2019)

The second valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for NNN is the 5-year average forward P/AFFO ratio.

NNN's forward P/AFFO ratio of 18.7 is moderately higher than its 5-year average of 17.3 and understandably a bit higher than the current REIT average of 16.9.

Assuming a reversion to a more reasonable P/AFFO of 17.3 (I figure a 16.5 P/AFFO is a fair price for REITs and that NNN deserves a 5% premium given its quality) and a share price of $49.19 a share, NNN is trading at an 8.1% premium to fair value and poses 7.5% downside from its current price.

The final valuation method we'll use to value NNN is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. NNN's current annualized dividend per share is $2.06.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. Although this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return as I believe this is adequate reward for the effort I put into investment research.

The third and final input into the DDM is also the most difficult to accurately predict over the long-term, which is a company's dividend growth rate. This is primarily because there are variety of factors that influence a company's long-term DGR.

When I take into consideration that I wouldn't like NNN's fairly conservative payout ratio to expand much more, I believe it's fair to suggest that NNN's long-term dividend growth rate will only slightly exceed whatever AFFO growth the company can achieve. Given that the past decade has delivered ~6% CAGR in AFFO per share, I believe a 5% DGR appropriately accounts for the fact that the next decade likely won't fare quite as well.

This gives us a fair value of $41.20 a share, which indicates that shares of NNN are trading at a 29.1% premium to fair value and pose 22.5% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $45.85 a share. This implies that shares of NNN are trading at a 16.0% premium to fair value and pose 13.8% downside from the current price.

Summary: NNN Is A Worthwhile DGI Company, But Not At The Current Price

Having raised its dividend each year for the past 3 decades, NNN is among a very select group of REITs that are Dividend Champions, including fellow Dividend Champion Realty Income and Dividend King Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Despite the risks associated with an investment in NNN, I believe the company will be able to overcome those risks due to its strong business model and experienced management team, and NNN will continue to deliver dividend growth for years to come.

However, the valuation is simply too high. I acknowledge that in a rate-starved environment such as the one we find ourselves in, REITs are going to be popular options for income investors, which inflate REIT prices. There will be at least a slight reversion in valuation multiples over the long-term, while investors entering at today's price would also receive a lower starting yield.

Between the 3.9% yield, 4.5-5.5% AFFO growth, and 1.5% valuation multiple contraction, NNN is likely to deliver 6.9-7.9% annual total returns over the next decade. This falls a bit short of an acceptable entry yield for me, which also means my secondary metric of total return also won't be up to par.

At my estimated fair value of $45.85 a share, NNN yields 4.5%, with 4.5-5.5% AFFO growth, and a roughly static valuation multiple. This equates to 9.0-10.0% total return potential. In my opinion, for a company of NNN's quality, high single-digit to low double-digit total returns over the next decade are quite attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.