The Container Store Looks Like An Attractive Trade - And Maybe An Investment, Too

Meanwhile, comps have been impressive the last two quarters, and FY19 results are being pressured in incremental marketing and supply chain spend.

The move gets TCS near the low end of a range that has mostly held since the beginning of 2016.

For the past couple of years, it seems like investors have been trying to decide whether The Container Store (TCS) is just another retailer, or a company that can find a sustainable niche in a tough brick-and-mortar retail environment. Over that period, the market has changed its mind on several occasions. TCS largely has held a range since the beginning of 2016, with volatility increasing of late:

TCS' balance sheet admittedly adds to the swings: the company is levered right at 3x EBITDA at the midpoint of implied FY19 (ending March 2020) guidance. But even in the context of that leverage, TCS has made some huge moves of late.

It fell 22% after Q1 FY17 results - and gained 36% the following quarter. The following year, TCS stock reversed and amplified the trend, rising 44.5% after the first quarter - and dropping 41% after Q2 and 23% after Q3. Shares would rise 50% from those post-Q3 lows - and then give those gains back, in part due to a two-session, 18% decline after Q1 FY19 earnings last week.

Recent history would suggest, then, that TCS has another bounce left in it. And while headline numbers don't necessarily show it, there's an increasingly intriguing long-term fundamental case for gains as well. I've long been bearish on the stock and have shorted The Container Store in the past - but this has become a much stronger story of late. The company's Custom Closets efforts seem to be working. Execution under CEO Melissa Reiff has been solid. Fiscal 2019 earnings are being hit by one-time expenses (which are not excluded from adjusted figures), while FY20 numbers should benefit from the absence of those costs and a new distribution center that will lower freight expense.

In short, with the decline, TCS is being priced as just another retailer. Yet there is steadily accumulating evidence that it's not.

Huge Comps Somehow Weigh on TCS Stock

Since comps decelerated earlier this decade (+7.6% in 2011, -1.4% in 2014), performance has been somewhat inconsistent on a quarter-to-quarter basis. That's remained the case of late. Q3 earnings were notably disappointing, with comparable store sales down 0.8% against an easy -0.2% compare. Holiday products drove the weakness, per commentary, with the company's Custom Closets business still positive.

Over the last two quarters, however, The Container Store has posted its best performance since fiscal 2011. Same-store sales rose 8.5% in the fourth quarter, while adjusted EPS rose 83%. Comps increased 7.4% in Closets, and ~10% in the rest of the business. Q1 comparable sales rose 7.0%, driven largely by an 11% jump in the Closets business.

Obviously, there are other factors to consider, but it's worth noting just how enormous a change The Container Store has seen on the top line. This is a company whose five-year stack from fiscal 2013 through fiscal 2017 was basically zero - including flat or negative growth in FY14, FY15, and FY16. And specialty retailers in the second half of this decade almost without exception have not been able to re-accelerate same-store sales growth despite their best efforts. When comps have slowed, they've almost always stayed slow. TCS is proving to be an exception to that rule.

Of late, TCS has received some help of late from the KonMari method popularized by Marie Kondo, as even management has admitted. But as Reiff put it on the Q1 conference call, "We really feel like the Marie Kondo impact has waned some and that our changes in merchandising and marketing specifically and also operationally has impacted on our 7.8% comp for the quarter."

The case for The Container Stock here is buttressed by one key point: few retailers are posting back-to-back 7%+ comps right now and those that are have multiples 2x or more that of TCS. (Comparisons weren't necessarily easy, either, with Q4 FY17 same-store sales up 2.7% and timing-aided growth of 4.7% the following quarter.) These seem like very strong quarters, particularly given solid performance outside of Closets, which seems to be focus of marketing spend. There's certainly a sense that the company is back on track.

Margin Concerns And The Case for Caution

That said, there are some worries here below the top line. SG&A saw some deleverage in the second half: timing of marketing expense recognition hurt Q3 and helped Q4, but over the two quarters combined opex deleveraged about 25 bps. Q1 gross margin compressed 140 bps, driven by increased marketing. CFO Jodi Taylor said on the Q1 call that Closets gross margin actually rose, with the pressure coming from campaign-related sales in the rest of the business. As Taylor noted, gross margin dollars rose 4.4% - a solid performance, but one that colors the reported 7.8% comp. The Container Store certainly achieved some of those sales through discounting.

The company's elfa business in Sweden, meanwhile, has seen steady margin compression as input costs have risen. And margin compression has been ongoing for basically this entire decade:

Indeed, it appears that margin concerns weighed on TCS after the earnings release. Tariff worries likely added to the pressure on Friday - and the trade war does represent a real concern. 36% of product is sourced from China, per the 10-K. Only 12% (one-third of that total) is tariff-affected, per the Q1 call - but at a 25% rate, that's still a potentially material headwind to a company with EBITDA margins of barely 10% and operating margins in the 6% range.

And as impressive as the top line in Q4 and Q1 was, it's not like The Container Store necessarily is expecting a banner year. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $0.41-0.51 was reiterated after Q1. That range suggests growth from FY18's $0.42. But at the midpoint, interest expense savings account for all of the growth, and then some. By my calculations, guidance (again, at the midpoint) suggests Adjusted EBITDA will actually decline 3-4% year over year - and come in 5-6% above levels seen five years ago. Over that stretch, the store count will have risen by over one-third.

So, there's logic behind some level of skepticism toward Q4 and Q1 comps. Q1 sales, to at least some extent, were achieved through discounting. Closet revenues are somewhat lower-margin, per past commentary, particularly on the high end. TCS probably is more cyclical than other specialty plays, between its pricing (which is on the higher end of its categories) and its connection to home improvement/housing-related spending.

Meanwhile, The Container Store expects comps to decelerate over the rest of the year - particularly in Q4, against the tougher compare. Looking backwards, profit growth has been minimal in the context of capital invested to build out the footprint. This is a business, recent comps aside, going mostly sideways - and skeptics would argue that it is, and should be, priced as such.

The Case for TCS

Admittedly, it's hard to let go of that skepticism after following the company for the last few years. But there's an attractive case here at Friday's close of $5.41.

First, valuation has come in quite a bit. At the midpoint of guidance, TCS trades at 5.8x EV/EBITDA (again, based on my estimates) and less than 12x adjusted earnings. That's a premium to much of the specialty retail - but a modest one. Many of those retailers aren't growing comps at all, let alone on pace for a three-year same-store CAGR in the 2.0-2.5% range.

Second, from a trading standpoint, we've seen this story play out before. Current levels aren't exactly support - TCS shares ran below $5 twice last year - but this has been a stock that has made big bounces from $4-5 in the past. Savvy traders might be looking/hoping for a further decline this week for a better entry point - but TCS at least is in the range of a bottom.

Third, the fundamentals should get a lot better assuming the story goes roughly to plan. Fiscal 2019 results are taking a hit from costs associated with the new distribution center, which should total ~$4 million, per the Q4 conference call. That's a ~$0.06 headwind to FY19 EPS.

Next year, that headwind goes away - and TCS expects savings of $6 million, a $0.09 boost to EPS. The distribution center alone, all else equal, should add $0.15 in EPS. There's another $6 million this year (~$0.09 per share net) in incremental marketing spend that may not repeat.

The midpoint of guidance this year is $0.46. There's as much as $0.24 in improvement just from getting the distribution center online (which is on schedule per post-Q1 commentary) and returning marketing spend to normal. The Street for next year is at $0.52, which suggests either analysts see further organic pressure (perhaps from tariffs) offsetting those improvements and/or that there's room for expectations to rise in the coming quarters. At the moment, both could be true.

Still, if TCS can keep even half of the DC benefits and maintains elevated marketing spend, all else equal EPS gets to $0.55 next year. TCS in that model trades at a single-digit forward P/E multiple. That's despite what would be a multi-year track record of growth on the top line, in EPS, and in EBITDA. (EBITDA is important in understanding the multi-year trend here because net results have been impacted by interest and tax rate changes in recent years; EPS doesn't quite tell the whole story.) EBITDA should clear $100 million (from an estimated $93M in FY19) thanks to those benefits, which gets EV/EBITDA in the 5x range, if not lower.

Again, those are multiples assigned to the space more broadly - yet The Container Store is outperforming the retail industry right now and expects to for the rest of this year. At least from a headline standpoint, it should do so again in fiscal 2020. There's thus a fundamental case that the stock can get to $7+ in twelve months relatively easily. Assume the DC benefits, net of some pressure elsewhere, get EPS in the range of $0.60 and EBITDA to $110 million. 12x EPS and 6x EBITDA (both in line with the multi-year valuation range) get the stock to $7.20 and $8, respectively. A blended $7.60 target suggests ~40% upside from Friday's close.

Fourth, this seems like an operationally different story under CEO Reiff, who took over the top spot from founder Kip Tindell in 2016. Reiff executed some early cost-cutting, including a company-wide wage freeze that was a major change for a company founded on the principles of "conscious capitalism". That helped keep profits intact after FY15-FY16 performance that raised real risk of a restructuring. Since then, comps have improved, and backing out DC expenses this year margins have pretty much held despite input cost and labor inflation. The strategy to focus on closets makes sense. So does a private-label rollout. This looks, at least given a detailed consideration of the fundamentals, like something closer to what The Container Store appeared to be earlier this decade: a differentiated concept with committed customers and employees.

Finally, there's another way The Container Store seems like an older version of itself: it's getting back to store expansion. With a focus on debt reduction in recent years, and the distribution center buildout, the company has almost paused store openings. The store count rose by just two last year, and there's only one opening (plus a relocation) planned for this year. With the DC complete, that will change: Reiff said on the Q4 call that the company would open "at least three" stores in fiscal 2020.

Four-wall EBITDA margins reportedly are in the high-teens for new stores: The Container Store general opens stores with big weekends that include contributions to charities, giveaways, and fireworks, which helps revenue ramp rather quickly. If The Container Store can get back to mid-single-digit footprint growth, that provides another tailwind to EPS and EBITDA in the coming years.

All told, there's some top-line growth potential here, between greenfield openings and comps. Margins, particularly in the last few years, should remain reasonably stable. And looking to 2020, growth really isn't priced in.

The question really comes down to whether The Container Store can keep the momentum going. Notably, given leverage, a return to flat or negative comps is a big issue. Cyclical fears need to be minded, whether in terms of actual fundamentals or near- to mid-term trading. I personally am not quite ready to spin all the way bullish. But admittedly, I'm not far off - there's a real bull case here after the pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.