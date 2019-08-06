Starbucks: Strong Long-Term Growth Stock, But A Pullback Is Expected

Recent price action shows the stock trading at an overbought level, which could lead to a pullback and better entry price.

Starbucks (SBUX) benefits from many consumers who don't mind spending a few extra bucks to get their caffeine fix on a regular basis. Although the company is well-established with over 30,000 stores worldwide, they are still adding new stores at a strong pace. The existing stores are performing well as evident in recent comp store sales growth.

While Starbucks has a good chance of being a winning investment over the long-term, the stock is trading at an overbought level. The valuation also increased to a higher than average level. This suggests that the stock could pullback on profit taking from large investors.

The chart above shows that the stock tends to correlate well along with revenue growth over the long-term. Recently, the price of the stock extended significantly above the revenue trend line. This reinforces the idea that the stock price looks due for a short-term pullback.

Starbucks is growing revenue at an above average pace. The company is expected to grow revenue at about 7% in 2019 and 7.5% in 2020 (consensus). This is above the FactSet revenue growth projections of 4.3% for the S&P 500 (SPY) for 2019. Starbucks beat their revenue estimates in 5 out of the past 6 quarters.

Starbucks New Store Growth

Starbucks is doing more than just opening new stores. They are looking closely at their existing stores and closing the poor performing stores. They are opening new stores in strategic locations that are expected to perform well.

The company is on track to open 600 new stores this year. The company sees China as having significant growth potential. Although Starbucks has been in China for 20 years, they see the country as being in the early stages for growth. The two decades of experience in China gives Starbucks an established brand name and a good idea of what works well business-wise in the country.

It is important to note that Starbucks will face competition from China's growing coffee chain, Luckin Coffee (LK). Luckin is a company that is growing rapidly. Luckin has been growing in China at a pace of 8 new stores per day recently. That equates to 2,920 per year. At that pace, Luckin could surpass Starbucks this year in the amount of stores located in China.

It is important to note that Luckin Coffee is different than Starbucks. Although Luckin does have some cafe-style locations, most of their locations are kiosk-style pick-up windows. So, that format makes it easier for rapid development. Starbucks has the advantage of being more of a destination to sit and relax with a cup of coffee.

So, there could be room for both companies to thrive depending on what coffee customers need at any given moment. Starbucks will be more for those who want to sit and socialize or do some work on their laptops. Luckin will be more for those who just want to grab a cup of coffee and get on their way. It is not like it is a winner take all situation.

Starbucks' Stock is Currently Overbought

The RSI is above 70 and currently at an overbought level and has been there for most of 2019. The MACD reached lofty levels, which may not be sustainable. The Chakin Money Flow [CMF] indicator shows that money flow recently peaked and could be about to drop.

With all three indicators at extreme high levels, the stock looks due for a pullback.

Valuation Reached High Levels

Starbucks is trading higher than their 5-year averages for key valuation metrics. The forward PE rose to over 30, exceeding the company's 5-year average of 25.8 by about 16%. That also exceeds Dunkin Donuts' (DNKN) forward PE ratio of 25.

Since Starbucks is a growth stock, the PEG ratio is another good valuation metric to evaluate the company since it accounts for the expected growth rate for multiple years. The PEG increased to 2.5, which is 47% higher than the 5-year average of 1.7. The typical sweet spot for growth stocks that are performing well is a PEG between one and two, which indicates a fair valuation. Starbucks is a bit overvalued as the PEG exceeded 2.

PEGs of below one indicate a bargain or undervaluation. However, it is not typical to see that for companies that are in favor and growing at above average rates. Starbucks is a good example of a company growing revenue/earnings at above an average pace - therefore the market gives the stock a higher valuation.

Long-Term Starbucks Investment Outlook

If Starbucks can grow successfully in China even while Luckin Coffee expands rapidly, then the company has a good chance for long-term above average growth. There is a good chance that Starbucks can thrive even with Luckin Coffee expanding in China.

The reason for that is because Starbucks offers a different experience than Luckin. Luckin is more about convenience, while Starbucks is more about the overall cafe experience. Look at how well Starbucks can thrive in the U.S. with so many coffee competitors in the market. There are enough coffee drinkers to support multiple competitors in the U.S. and that is likely to occur in China as well.

While tea has been the traditional popular drink in China, younger generations are choosing coffee for their caffeine fixes. China is on pace to become one of the world's largest coffee-consuming countries.

Starbucks' existing stores are performing well as evident in comp store sales growth which was 6% globally (7% in the United States and 6% in China) in Q3 2019. The company demonstrates the ability to achieve this growth with numerous competitors in the market.

While expansion in China can fuel long-term above-average growth for Starbucks for multiple years, I think investors should be patient to not jump into the stock right now. That would be chasing the stock. The stock had a great run this year so far and now the stock is overbought with money flow showing weakness. The valuation also looks extended. With that said, a pullback in the stock looks likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.