Ambev: The Company With A Strong Moat, Which Deserves More Attention

It has a sustainable advantage which gives it the ability to earn high returns on capital for a sustained period.

Ambev is active in markets that offer higher growth potential than those in the U.S. and Europe.

Success in investing can be achieved if you focus on areas which are not followed by many.

There are always interesting businesses to invest in regardless of the macroeconomic conditions.

Today, I want to write today about a company which might not be hit that hard by a potential recession in the western world. The company has an enduring moat in the form of a sustainable advantage which gives it the ability to earn high returns on capital for a sustained period. Moreover, it has a company culture based on meritocracy, which is a system with a focus on talent, effort, and achievement, i.e. an extremely efficient way to conduct a successful business.

The company is Ambev (ABEV). Geographically, it is active in countries, some of which have already experienced a difficult year 2018 and are not in the middle of the current turmoil.

The fact that the S&P 500 is at its highest level might indicate that investors should better think twice before investing in the economy in general. Moreover, this at a time when macro risks are building, such as US/China trade spat, US/EU trade issues, hard Brexit or global manufacturing effectively in a recession. However, there are always interesting businesses to invest in, even if we were at the end of the economic cycle. In this regard, I completely follow Warren Buffett's approach to look for great businesses instead of trying to predict macroeconomic factors, which I cannot do.

The stock price of Ambev went up in the recent weeks. Hence, it cannot be bought as cheaply now, but there might be other future opportunities for a buy.

Company description

Ambev is a publicly traded company, headquartered in São Paulo, mainly active in Latin America, but also in Canada. In total, the company operates in 18 countries in the American continent, grouped into four categories:

Latin America North, which includes: Brazil, where the company manufactures and sells beers, soft drinks, non-alcohol and non-carbonated beverages;

Central America and the Caribbean: with operations in the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Guatemala (which also supplies El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua), Barbados and Panama;

Latin America South: Argentina, Bolivia and Uruguay, where the company sells beers, soft drinks, non-alcohol and non-carbonated beverages and also Chile and Paraguay, where the company manufactures and sells beers.

Canada, where the company manufactures and sells beers and a portfolio of mixed drinks and ciders and also export goods to the USA.

Ambev was created in 1999 from the merger of the centuries-old breweries Brahma and Antarctica.

The business consists of manufacturing and selling beers, soft drinks and other non-alcohol, non-carbonated beverages.

By the end of 2018, the company had almost 50,000 employees: around 30,000 in Brazil, 7,000 in Central America and the Caribbean region, 3,000 in Canada, and 10,000 employees in Latin South American branches.

Shareholder structure

Ambev is controlled by Interbrew International B.V. and AmBrew S.A., both of which are subsidiaries of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) (NYSE:BUD), and by Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner Instituição Nacional de Beneficência (FAHZ).

AB InBev, the biggest brewer in the world, was created from the merger of Ambev with the Belgian company Interbrew and a later acquisition of the U.S. brewer Anheuser-Busch (subsequently, AB InBev also acquired other beer companies such as SABMiller). I highly recommend reading the book "Dream Big", which describes among other things how Ambev was created and the company's culture based on meritocracy.

The table below provides a better overview of the shareholder structure of Ambev. The table also shows the free float of the company traded on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange as well as on the New York Stock Exchange. From the total number of shares of 15,722,147,311, only 27,9% is publicly traded.

Source: Ambev 2018 Q4 and Full Year Results

The control of Ambev by AB InBev means for Ambev a competitive advantage. Ambev sells several AB InBev products such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Corona. In other words, Ambev receives the perpetual licensing from AB InBev for a number of its brands in its markets.

Financials

Note: The company publishes its numbers in Brazilian Reals. 1 Brazilian Real equals $0.26 U.S. Dollar.

The market capitalization of Ambev is R$ 323.5 billion.

Ambev is extremely conservative. Its cash position exceeds its debt by R$ 7,751.1 million, which is rather unusual for a big brewer. Companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) or Molson Coors (TAP) have a substantial debt on its balance sheets.

Source: Ambev website

The enterprise value of Ambev is app. R$ 315.7 billion.

In 2018, cash flow from operating activities totaled R$ 17,911.2 million, and CAPEX was R$ 3,571.0 million. Hence, the free cash flow of the company was R$ 14,340.2 million in 2018.

Second quarter results

Ambev published its second quarter result on 25 July 2019, and the results were rather positive.

Top line was up 7.2% in 2Q19, with a volume increase of 0.8%. Net revenue was up in Brazil (+7.8%), Central America and the Caribbean (+11.6%), and Latin America South (+10.6%), and was down in Canada (-1.2%).

EBITDA reached R$ 4,691.3 million, with EBITDA margin of 38.6% (-260bps). In HY19, EBITDA was R$ 9,811.9 million (+8.7%), with EBITDA margin reaching 39.6% (-70bps). The lower EBITDA margin was due to inflationary pressures in Argentina, currency changes, and higher commodities prices.

Cash flow from operating activities was R$ 3,114.1 million (-3.1%) and CAPEX reached R$ 895.8 million (+11.3%). In HY19, cash flow from operating activities totaled R$ 5,194.2 million (+25.0%) and CAPEX increased by 12.8% to R$ 1,441.8 million.

The South American countries where Ambev is active have higher potential for growth than the beer markets in the U.S., Canada, or Europe. The reason is that South American markets are only mildly mature with regard to beer drinking. Many large brewers experience stagnating or even declining volumes since Europe and North America can be characterised as highly mature beer markets.

Leading brands' equal wide moat

A brand is a powerful moat when it can command a premium price over its competitor or create a change in behavior such that customers would select the brand over another. While many moats established on brands have been demolished, the brands in the beverage industry and particularly alcoholic beverage brands remain still strong.

Ambev's main brands in Brazil are Skol (the seventh most consumed beer in the world), Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia, Original, and Guaraná Antarctica, and, in other countries in the continent, the list is comprised of Quilmes, Presidente, Paceña, Pilsen, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's and Kokanee.

Ambev Brewery is also one of the most prominent PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) bottlers in the world. It produces, sells, and distributes products such as Pepsi, H2OH!, Lipton Ice Tea and sports drink Gatorade in Brazil and in other Latin American countries under a licensing agreement with PepsiCo.

Source: Ambev Presentation 2Q19

The company is the market leader in most markets where it is active. It is a leading brewer in Brazil (the third-largest beer market in the world, which is not yet mature), Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia or Panama.

Apart from the leadership in many countries, the company also benefits from other competitive advantages resulting from the economies of scale, the company's size, and its strong network.

The economies of scale in South American markets resulting in lower average cost of production make Ambev a highly profitable business. This can be seen on Ambev's EBITDA margin of 42.0% in 2018. For comparison, the EBITDA margin of Heineken was only 22.4% in 2018.

Source: Ambev Institutional Presentation, 2018

Conclusion

I think it's not a good idea to make investments based on macroeconomic factors. Over the long term, the micro will beat the macro. I think one should try to figure out a given business and the future prospects of that business. The beer industry has great economics, especially when a beer company achieves a dominant position in its markets. It is even better if these markets are not highly mature.

Ambev falls into this category. In my view, the company has an enduring moat in the form of a sustainable advantage which gives it the ability to earn high returns on capital for a sustained period. Although the price has increased in the last few months, there might come other opportunities to get in at favorable prices. It is also important to mentioned that Ambev is not leveraged, which is an area where the maximum number of problems have come up for most investors. Since Ambev does not have any substantial amount of debt, its share price reflects the total value of the company quite accurately.

Success in investing can be achieved if you focus on areas which are not followed by many people. There are many businesses which will grow a lot faster than if they would be in the U.S.

As Charlie Munger often says: "The first rule of fishing is fish where the fish are."

