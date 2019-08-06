China Backtracks On Yuan Devaluation, Is This The 'All Clear Signal' For Stocks? Nope

Ignore the "nattering nabobs of negativity," don't let them panic you out of buying when the time is right. That time is almost here. Patience.

China is showing weakness which will invite more pressure from Trump

Either one of two things happened yesterday, market forces pushed down the Yuan, catching China off guard and now they are correcting it. Or, it was a shot across the bow. Meaning that China wanted to show that they have tools to counter the US's rise in tariffs.

What they didn't count on was that the US would go to the "currency manipulator" label right away. According to the rules, China was correct. There are all kinds of bureaucratic actions to be taken before that designation is made. China miscalculated that the Trump Administration would just sit there, follow the rules and not use it on this devaluation.

On top of it all, there are a lot of reasons why devaluing the Yuan will hurt the Chinese economy for the long term. Devaluation raises the cost of imported goods, and inflation, this stymies consumer spending. China wants to become a consumer economy like the US. China wants to make the Yuan a reserve currency, like the US Dollar. You can't be a reserve currency if you are devaluing.

Also, China has a huge capital flight problem, try as they might the Chinese people are endemically moving capital out of China. With this devaluation, they will have to deal with a massive capital flight. By the by, the Yuan is still above 7 to the dollar. Clearly, China is on the back foot. While that will only make China dig in deeper, it's pretty clear that we are not getting a resolution on the trade war any time soon. Most importantly, Trump sees weakness and will take another aggressive step, whether it's going to 25% or some other action. Beware of the tweets.

Right on schedule, the recession chorus is clearing its throat

Business Insider headline: "The market's favorite recession indicator just flashed its starkest warning since 2007." BI was referring to the inverted yield curve. Check off inversion of yield curve off the recession "fear-mongering" editorial playbook.

"The spread between three-month and 10-year Treasury yields — a relationship known as the yield curve — on Monday inverted to its widest level since 2007."

Morgan Stanley chimed in yesterday:

"If the U.S. continues to raise a wall of tariffs on Chinese goods in the coming months and China responds, expect a global recession in three quarters," Morgan Stanley said Monday. “As we view the risk of further escalation as high, the risks to the global outlook are decidedly skewed to the downside,” Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya said.

You will hear this kind of refrain over and over again, louder and louder. When it becomes shrill, it will mean that we are at the bottom. We now have other metrics to watch besides the yield curve, and the ten-year, we now will watch the Yuan. Will China walk it back under 7? Will it leave it symbolically above 7, or even let it drop to show displeasure?

Please don't buy this rally, don't lose patience

I was getting ready to get you to start allocating capital. Last night, the futures dropped like crazy, and it seemed like the kind of "distribution" that invites us to initiate positions.

What really happened? China is now saying it isn't devaluing its Yuan. Technically, the Yuan is still devalued as of this writing. The US called China a "currency manipulator." Mnuchin did not reverse that decision. So we really have nothing but a bit of tightening of the Yuan and China denying that it's a currency manipulator. China says a lot of things and many of them, unfortunately, are not true. Some of you who like to be wags will say that the Trump Administration says a lot of things and many are not true. I say, China has met its match, and that is really what is happening here.

China is dealing with a US administration with no analog in post-war history. I say this not as praise, but as fact, and there are dangers in pressing China and going too far. The Chinese military acts more independently than the US or other democracies. Let me leave it at that. We are not about geopolitics, we are about stocks. No matter which way you slice it, the news for stocks has really not improved all that much from yesterday.

Stronger Dollar

We are left with a stronger Dollar and that means that there is mounting pressure in the emerging market sector since they raise funds in Dollars and will need to pay interest in dearer Dollars. The Yuan devaluation means that there is now a stronger chance that some country will have an economic accident. That's not good for a skittish market.

Let's stand pat for now. Yesterday was the sharpest drop of 2019, it's only natural to have a bounce. If as I suspect the rally fizzles, then the names we want to buy will be in range. The market needs to process all this new information further, it needs a bit more time.

Med-Tech List

I did not list the Med-Tech names yesterday and I am happy to highlight a fantastic name that is finally below 20%, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the big daddy of robotic surgery. The name sold off because it has a fat stock price, it closed at $491.

Other great Med-tech names below 20% of their all-time highs: Illumina (ILMN), Exact Sciences (EXAS), and Teladoc (TDOC). If ISRG and EXAS are at their closing price or lower today, you can initiate positions, just take 1/5th or 1/10th. We need to conserve our cash for the big purchases. I don't want you to hold cash permanently, it's not a decoration. I expect you to spend it all down in the next few weeks. Then when the market rallies, we will start generating cash all over again. That is the discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.