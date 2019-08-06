DTE Energy: Despite A Growing 2.9%-Yielding Dividend, Shares Fairly Valued

The company has a $20 billion capital projects in the next five years to grow its business in Michigan.

Investment Thesis

DTE Energy (DTE) delivered an unimpressive quarter with significant decline in its operating earnings from a year ago. Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to grow its revenue thanks to its $20 billion capital projects in Michigan. The company has a solid balance sheet to support this growth. However, its largest market Michigan’s population growth rate may continue to lag the national average. This means growth will likely be modest in Michigan. The company pays a growing 2.9%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are fairly valued. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

DTE Energy reported unimpressive Q2 2019 earnings with declining operating earnings of 26%. Its operating earnings of $183 million was $64 millions lower than last year’s $247 million. Fortunately, the decline was mostly due to unfavorable weather conditions, which are not likely to repeat every quarter.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Significant infrastructure opportunities in Michigan

DTE Energy will have significant growth opportunities in Michigan as the company expects to increase its capital spending to $20 billion in the next 5 years (2019 ~ 2023). This would be 43% higher than the investment of $14 billion between 2014 and 2018. These projects include investments in its distribution infrastructure, maintenance in its aging infrastructure and expansion of its gas pipelines. These projects should help drive its revenue and earnings and support its dividend growth in the next five years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Construction and acquisition of infrastructure in Gas, Storage, and Pipeline segment should continue to fuel growth

In the past quarter, DTE Energy acquired an additional 30% interest in the Link-SGG pipeline (see map below: Link Lateral & Gathering). As a result, the company increased its ownership from 55% to 85%. In addition, the company is also acquiring Generation Pipeline. This pipeline will provide natural gas supply to industrial customers in Ohio. The deal is expected to close in H2 2019. The company also completed it Millennium Pipeline expansion. This expansion should significantly expand its transport capacity. We like the location of DTE Energy's infrastructure assets as the company’s network of pipelines that is near the Marcellus and Utica regions will allow it to pursue incremental projects and grow its pipeline business in the next few years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

An investment grade balance sheet

DTE Energy has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB (S&P), Baa1 (Moody’s), and BBB+ (Fitch). The company has a healthy interest coverage ratio of 4.99x (based on trailing 12-month EBITDA to interest expense ratio). Its long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.08x is also healthy. DTE Energy’s strong balance sheet should help support its capital projects in the next few years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Michigan’s population growth rate significantly lag the national average

One concern we have about DTE Energy is the demographic trend. In Michigan, DTE Energy’s major market, population growth rate has been quite low in the past decade. The state’s 0.2% population growth rate in 2018 significantly lagged the national average of 0.6%. Michigan has been through periods of population decline from 2004 to 2011 and its population has not yet recovered from the peak of 10.1 million in 2004. It is likely that the low population growth rate will continue. This is not a good news for DTE Energy’s utilities sector as a low population growth rate also means lower electricity and natural gas consumption. If the population declines, its revenue might even decline as well.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Detroit Free Press

Valuation Analysis

DTE Energy is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20.35x. This is about 1 multiple higher than the 19.43x average of its peers. DTE Energy’s P/E ratio of 20.35x is about 2 multiples higher than its 5-year average of 18.22x. Given its slightly higher valuation to its peers and to its historical average, we think its shares are fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

A growing 2.9%-yielding dividend

DTE Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.945 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.9%. The company has consistently raised its dividend every year in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.9% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

DTE Energy faces several risks:

(1) DTE Energy faces regulatory risk as about 70% of its revenue comes from regulated utilities in Michigan. Unfavorable regulatory environment could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Since coal and natural gas power plants represent 73% of DTE Energy’s total power capacity (coal: 66%, natural gas: 7%), the price of coal and natural gas will impact its expenses. A significant increase in these two commodities (especially coal) will result in much lower EBITDA.

(3) Weather will impact the demand of natural gas and electricity.

(4) Rising construction costs may result in higher costs for its pipeline projects.

Investor Takeaway

We think DTE Energy can continue to grow its business with its capital investments in Michigan. Although the company should continue to grow its dividend in the next few years, its shares are fairly valued. We think a higher margin of safety is desired. Therefore, it makes sense to wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.