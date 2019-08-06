What To Do In A Sea Of Red?  Building A Long-Term Position In Salesforce

We think blanket "Buy The Dip" is unwise, but certain stocks have historically rewarded those who buy in times of macro crisis.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

The Sea Of Red And The Tussle For Global Leadership

When the screen turns red and all around you is worry, what do you do?

In our opinion you have to know your own mind and your own risk appetite, set a strategy, and stick to it – and watch very closely to see if the facts change and render your strategy incorrect! The current correction isn’t really a surprise – we’ve seen material pullbacks after every market all-time-high over the last couple of years. The speed and magnitude of this correction is significant, however, and the factors at work are serious and geopolitical in nature. It's not a nothingburger.

On the one hand, in the bull corner, you have a US Administration which surely desires an up market in the approach to the 2020 election. Hence their desire for low interest rates, low corporate taxes, and so forth. The downward pressure on the Fed is political in nature, as always - such pressure is not unique to this Administration.

On the other hand, in the bear corner, you have a Chinese Administration which is settling in for the long haul. They have their own challenges in Hong Kong and we assume they want to demonstrate resolve on that front and resolve on the US trade war front too. The headlines are all about currency devaluation (in truth – a lessening of currency support). The big deal which folks aren’t paying enough attention to in our view is the decision to halt US agricultural purchases. That’s going to hurt the US economy and it’s going to hurt the US Administration.

So the New World is going to be in a tussle with the New New World for a while yet. This is a struggle which in our view is going to play out over decades, not months or years. The US has held sway in the world order since 1945 and particularly since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989. China has designs on world leadership; in its favor is sheer size, population growth, the growth of the middle class, its credit position, and its political system which means it isn’t tied to electoral cycles and short-term behavior. That said, China’s political system is also its biggest hindrance - historically it isn’t a system that has achieved sustainable geopolitical supremacy, for reasons that could fill a library.

Nobody knows how this is going to play out. Generally speaking, democratic capitalist economies have been the horse to ride for a while now and our guess is that will continue to be the case for at least our own lifetime. So our own view is this current episode is une crise du jour rather than the beginning of the end. With that context in mind let’s now turn to more immediate concerns.

We Don’t Love Blanket “Buy The Dip”

Blanket “Buy The Dip” is a good strategy only if you have blind faith in a positive outcome from the long- and near-term future, unlimited liquidity and exceptional psychological resilience. If you fall into that category, we salute you. You could well be stupendously rich as a result of it.

Speaking for ourselves we like to get a little more granular in our analysis. We go stock by stock at times like these. And we use the fundamentals as our touchstone.

Fast Twitch, Slow Burn

We’re long-term, fundamentals driven in nature. Our approach to investing is slow burn, not fast twitch. We make no claims for the supremacy of this method, there are many ways to make money from stocks and if you’re winning by any (legal) method at all, kudos to you.

If you want to win by trading, we believe you need to be fast-twitch in your approach. That means paying attention at all times. It’s a full time always-on job. Even if you only trade US equities, with today’s premarket and after-hours trading, that’s a long and intense working day.

Most folks can’t be always-on – they have other things they need do during the day or night. It could be work for an employer, it could be pick up the kids from school, it could be sweep the yard. Anything that takes you away from a screen is a challenge if your moneymaking method is trading.

The reason we adopt a slow-burn method is because we think that’s more compatible with most people’s lives. In the absence of being always-on, we think a good strategy is to pick fundamentally strong companies, buy in at opportune moments, take it stepwise with position sizes, and hold for the long term until such time as you want or need the liquidity.

Turning now to Salesforce.

Salesforce Has Been A Successful Growth Play For 20 Years

Here’s CRM’s chart since its IPO in 2004. No surprise, up and to the right in a fairly remarkable fashion. You know this already. We said in our initiating coverage note (Salesforce.com: More Cash In The Cloud Than You Might Think) that this company is basically a giant growth equity play even beyond $100bn market cap.

What we think is very interesting at this time is the stock’s performance vs. its own 200-day simple moving average. It has rarely stayed below the 200-day SMA for very long, and when it has been down below that line, it usually corresponds with macro crises. We aren’t saying the company is perfect, every business has its issues and can miss on any given earnings day or year. We are saying that over the last fifteen years the stock has swooned when the world turns ugly, only to recover and continue its trajectory of direct ascent. So whilst none of us can know the future, we think it’s a good bet that the stock will do the same in response to the current macro crisis.

Source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

CRM’s Support-Resistance Lines

If you’re a follower or member of ours, you know that we like to use very simple charts to support our analysis. You know that we respect all manner of more complex tools. But here’s the simple support-resistance lines for CRM. (As we said yesterday in our note on Iridium (IRDM), this simplistic approach is not sufficiently granular for complex trading strategies, but it’s a useful guide for slow-burn long-term investing).

Over the last three years, the market’s muscle memory seems to kick in at c.$145/share, c.$130/share, and c.$115/share. Those are the rough support/resistance levels where reversals seem to take place.

Source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So if you want to take a slow-burn approach, don’t mind riding out a little pain, and if you entered the stock lately at a higher price and can stomach averaging down rather then selling out, wearing the loss and planning to enter at a lower price in the future, then you might think about adding at or around these muscle-memory points. We ourselves plan to do so on a personal account basis.

History as we all know is no guide to the future. But the 200-day SMA chart above tells us that CRM has ridden out some pretty tough spells. We’re old enough to remember the 2008 crisis as an adult and if you’re not, we can tell you, that was pretty worrying for any self-respecting capitalist. We think China vs. the US is a big deal and we think it can play longer and harder than most folks in the US realize. But we still think CRM can succeed and we think an opportune moment may be upon us. As we write, the stock is sat at $138 in premarket. $130 or $145 may be next – more likely $130 in our view.

We remain at Buy – Long Term Hold but suggest you watch the stock’s performance vs those resistance lines carefully. And if it’s not clear from the above, we would urge caution as regards position sizes. If you’re playing a long game you have to keep your resources available to you – it’s not wise to bet the farm on any one purchase, no matter how appealing a dip you think it might be. What looks like a dip can be an abyss – nobody knows. So we believe in taking it stepwise. Slow burn.

Any questions, hit us up on comments, chat in our membership service, or Twitter (@CestrianInc).

And good luck to you in all your investing endeavors!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 6 August 2019

Join Our Members-Only Service, 'The Fundamentals' Our best and most timely work is always inside our subscription service, "The Fundamentals". We focus on long-term investments in the technology and space sectors. We're SEC-regulated & 100% independent.

Our mission: High quality research prepared with institutional discipline.

Priced for every investor to afford.

Available live on social. 'The Fundamentals' includes: Analysis of key tech and space stocks.

Investment and dividend growth ideas.



Selected trading ideas.

Earnings analysis - every covered stock, every quarter.

Live chat. Just $29/month or $299/yr Join us!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM, IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.