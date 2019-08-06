Canada Goose Should Recover After Falling On Unethical Sourcing Claims

The stock was down over 9% as the news was announced, but has since recovered 3%.

Intro

Seemingly in a constant battle with the animal rights activists PETA, Canada Goose (GOOS) is under scrutiny for unethically sourcing the coyote fur on the hood of their jackets and unethically treating the geese in the down jackets.

Even with these allegations, management stated that “we are appalled by the gross mischaracterization of our long-standing ethical sourcing standards which have only strengthened over time and become more robust.” The reason for these accusations comes from revisions made in the website where they no longer feature a video of where the geese are sourced from. On top of this, they no longer claim to source coyotes from areas where they are overpopulated and pose a problem for livestock, pets, and even humans.

The large drop on August 1st signals that investors are incredibly focused on the ethicality of Canada Goose’s practices and won’t stand behind any morally apprehensible actions. From this, I believe that further clarification from management will allow Canada Goose to recover.

Think or Swim

Where Did This Start?

For over a year, Canada Goose has faced a probe from the Federal Trade Commission according to an article from The New York Post. This probe apparently stated that Canada Goose had false advertising about their trapping and down practices. Again, according to Canada Goose, this was not the reason they removed claims of being ethically sourced on their website.

Per their Fur & Down Policy page, they state:

“...they are committed to being transparent about where and how we make products, which includes the ethical sourcing and responsible use of animal products. We believe all animals are entitled to humane treatment in life and death, and we are deeply committed to the ethical sourcing and responsible use of all animal materials in our products. We do not condone any willful mistreatment, neglect, or acts that maliciously cause animals undue suffering. Our standards for the sourcing and use of fur, down and wool reflect our commitment that materials are sourced from animals that are not subject to willful mistreatment or undue harm.”

In Canada Goose’s long history of making quality jackets, there has never been a valid source that has confirmed them as unethically treating animals. Not to mention, they subcontract their fur sourcing to Canadian companies. If Canada Goose believes that there is inhumane sourcing, I have no doubt that they would drop that supplier. Also, there is seemingly no need to cut costs and lose a significant customer base because Canada Goose boasts some of the highest margins of any publicly-traded company at over 60%.

Future Sourcing Plans

Although there has been no direct comment made by management regarding the future of their sourcing, they have stated they are interested in pursuing synthetic fur.

Many of the world’s most prestigious companies have ditched fur and offering a synthetic fur will defiantly be appealing to a large crowd of potential Canada Goose customers. Stores such as Gucci, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren have all taken a public stance against fur practices and all plan to remain fur-free. Fashion has progressed and moved away from exotic and endangered animals, but now there is a movement among designers to banish all fur. Even local governments have been taking action against fur use, with Los Angeles voting to outlaw fur that could go into effect as soon as 2021.

As for costs associated with synthetic fur, I would imagine the logistics associated with obtaining synthetic fur are much lower than using real coyote. Not to mention using this material opens up Canada Goose to a huge eco-friendly population which will undoubtedly increase revenues.

A 2011 study by RSPCA, an organization that is committed to the cruelty-free treatment of animals, concluded that over 90% of people refuse to wear real fur. Obviously, there was some bias in this study as it was conducted by an animal rights group, but the number is still shocking. This conveys that there is a wide group of people who may have opted for a different winter jacket solely because of the material used on the hood. For Canada Goose, this seems like a fairly easy fix and offering a synthetic alternative will boost their top line and increase their customer base.

Final Thoughts

It is apparent these allegations have not sat lightly with Canada Goose investors as their stock was rocked over 9% in a single trading day. Although not directly applicable to the Toronto-based company, Donald Trump mentioned the United States was slapping an additional 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. This shook the overall market and was surely partially responsible for the dramatic decrease seen Thursday.

Canada Goose is still down 6.5% since the allegations have come out, but I believe it can easily bounce back with some clarification from management. Since the overall market seems to be recalibrating to take into account the recent tariffs and Fed statement, I would wait a few days before purchasing any equities.

Once there seems to be some stability, I will begin to add more GOOS to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.