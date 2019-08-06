Peyto Exploration: A Deeply Oversold Energy Play

Note: Unless otherwise stated all prices discussed are in $CAD.

A consistent earnings record driven by low-cost production and an effective hedging strategy make Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) an attractive investment. Negative sentiment surrounding the Canadian energy industry has pushed the stock into a heavily oversold territory, and while risks are present including persistently low gas prices and regulatory burdens, the steep discount creates strong potential upside. All while paying a comfortably funded dividend over 6%.

Introduction

Searching through stocks hitting new 52-week lows can oftentimes be a tedious and tiresome strategy, for in the majority of cases those new lows are achieved for justifiable reasons. Companies like SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF), embroiled in corruption scandals, or Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF), who despite governments' best efforts consistently underperforms, leave investors with an uneasy feeling regardless of their low valuations. This is the common scenario for discounted securities, as a company with strong future prospects and an impressive track record will rarely, if ever, trade well below par. However, in some instances, investors will overreact to uncertain and chaotic situations, pushing stocks far below their fair value. Those with the fortitude to go against common sentiment and the willingness to bear uncertainty can find great upside.

The great demise of the Canadian energy sector has led to discounted stocks seemingly across the board. Downward trending prices for energy commodities, attacks from environmentalist lobbies, and governments complacent in implementing heavily burdensome regulation have led to a flight of capital. These issues can almost go without saying as the vast majority of us have come across one news story or another covering the topic at least a thousand times (or probably closer to 10,000 times if you're an Albertan).

While the problems weighing on the industry cannot seemingly go on indefinitely, there is still no certainty of a turnaround. With a federal election is on the horizon, the energy sector will without a doubt be a central topic, which way sentiment falls is less certain. Investors prospecting the industry can still find opportunity, however, when digging deeper into the economic fundamentals. Despite what some politicians may like to claim regarding the strong diversity of the Canadian economy, this is largely not the case. Canada was built on natural resource extraction and still relies upon it heavily. While other industries have been able to pick up some of the slack, a seemingly long overdue recession would leave Government without much room to maneuver, and a strong energy sector would be vital to the resurgence of growth. The timeline of how this could potentially play out is highly uncertain and would be near impossible to predict. Luckily, an investor does not need to have divine insight into the future, analyzing the current situation of a stock can in some instances reveal a company that seemingly is trading below a reasonable value, Peyto Exploration & Development being such a situation.

Company Overview

Peyto's business centers on the development and production of natural gas within Alberta's deep basin. On a TTM basis, the company has produced 87,808 boe/d, or alternatively 526,845 mfce/d. The company mainly produces natural gas making up approximately 88% of its total revenue, with the remaining 12% being comprised of oil and NGL. A more thorough review of the company's operations can be found on the company's website, particularly the president's monthly report.

It thus comes as no surprise that with a steep decline in natural gas prices over the years, that Peyto's stock would have suffered a similar decline, the magnitude of which, however, is far more significant. YTD, the company's shares have witnessed a 50% decline and are down over 90% from their peak reached back between 2014 and 2016. Investors who bought in around prices north of $30/share and have not gotten out by this point are likely nothing short of traumatized by the utter collapse in value.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Chart

(Source: TMX Money)

Surprisingly, the company's financial performance doesn't appear to follow the same volatility as its share price and has actually posted a healthy profit for 10 consecutive years when considering today's valuation. The major area of concern surrounding Peyto's earnings, however, has been the emergence of a downward trend in profits, driven by management's decision to curtail production in the face of continually depressed gas prices. Further analysis of the income statement can, however, reveal strong positive attributes for the company.

Strong Hedging Strategy & Low Cost Production

A historical view of Peyto's income statement gives some merit to the business, as over the past 10 years, the company has produced an average EPS of $1.01 and an average ROE of 12.8%.

EPS & ROE

(Source: Authors own calculation, Peyto Exploration & Development Financial Statements 2009-2018)

Considering these earnings with the current valuation in mind make Peyto a fairly attractive potential investment. Valuations as low as $3.75/share seems hardly justified for a company that has shown the ability to consistently generate EPS above $0.8 and close to or over $1.00 in particularly strong years. Where cause for concern arises, and can clearly be seen in the charts above, is the downward trend that has emerged. Especially, following the peak earnings achieved in 2014, this trend can be closely correlated with falling natural gas prices, which have come under sustained pressure and exhibited fairly volatile price patterns over recent years.

Natural Gas Prices ($USD)

(Source: Macrotrends)

Suppressed natural gas prices could persist for some time, and this would clearly continue to weigh on the company, it is thus important to take the commodities outlook into account. But decoupling the commodities price cycle somewhat from the picture can allow one to analyze the company's ability to run an efficient business. Looking at the derivation of profits and how management has handled downturns can prove useful to the analyst in spotting a business that could exhibit great profits given more fortunate prices.

Peyto's ability to provide consistent profits is in part due to its ability to maintain a low cost structure, as the firm is largely viewed as one of the best low cost producers in the region. A company's ability to handle costs is always important to the bottom line but more so in a falling price environment, as expenses can often exhibit a "sticky" nature and fall at a slower rate than prices. Peyto's management has handled this problem well over the years, particularly in the 5 most recent years, producing strong profit margins.

Profit or Loss 2014-2018 ($/mcfe)

Profit Margin 2014-2018

(Source: Authors own calculation, Peyto Exploration & Development Financial Statements 2018-2014)

The strong profit margins can also be visible through the company's high netbacks, which are among some of the most competitive in the industry.

Quarterly Field Netbacks 2016-2018

(Source: Authors own calculation, Peyto Exploration & Development Financial Statements 19Q1-16Q2)

A large contributing factor to the firm's strong profit margins are the above market prices received for their sales, which are thanks to an effective hedging strategy. This point scores well for management, as the ability to defend against falling prices through commodity hedges can oftentimes carry a company through periods of cyclical downturns. While posting a positive gain from financial instruments can be used to hedge is extremely difficult, Peyto was able to achieve this feat in 9 of the last ten years, all while during a downtrend in natural gas prices.

Gains on Risk Management Contracts to Revenue

(Source: Authors own calculation, Peyto Exploration & Development Financial Statements 2018-2009)

This combined with low cost production can give investors confidence that Peyto has the ability to ride out downturns in natural gas prices without deteriorating shareholder wealth to a great extent. Ultimately, however, long-term success for the company will still depend largely upon a reverse in price trends. As risk management strategies can only provide outsized returns for so long. In the short to medium term, recent cuts to capital expenditure and dividends have shored up sufficient cash flow to comfortably cover the current dividend and make improvements to the company's balance sheet, as the accumulation of debt has become an issue for investors.

Growth Through The Accumulation of Debt

Peyto's net debt position has seen a steady climb in the previous 8 years as the company has increased its borrowing capacity to fund acquisitions aimed at growth. While the debt accumulated at $1,190MM is a bit larger than would be ideal, the company's overall leverage has only increased by a modest amount.

Leverage

(Source: Authors own calculation, Peyto Exploration & Development Financial Statements 2018-2009)

The efficient employment of capital has allowed Peyto to steadily grow its balance sheet, adding assets that have shown the capacity to generate strong cash flows, giving the company the ability to comfortably manage its debt service costs. While the margin has narrowed in recent years, there is still a large enough gap to leave investors with confidence that solvency or default will not be an issue.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

(Source: Authors own calculation, Peyto Exploration & Development Financial Statements 2018-2009)

With the prospects of interest rates rising due to monetary policy measures slim, only Peyto's ability to manage its debt covenants will have an impact on interest rates, as the rate on its credit facilities is dependent upon the covenants.

(Source: Peyto Exploration & Development Interim Report 2019 Q1)

The company's utilization of its credit facilities does pose the question concerning Peyto's liquidity and its ability to fund capital expenditures. As the company operates with a net zero cash position any shortfall in cash flow will be made up with increasing its debt or issuing equity, and with valuations so low, the latter would likely not fly with investors.

Currently, the company has drawn $570MM from its $1,300MM facility, giving it reserves of $720MM, an amount that should be ample to cover any shortfall in expenditures. In the event that CFO falls by such an extent as to no longer cover these items, the $720MM should provide enough capital to ride out the downturn. It does not, however, create much room for further expansion, in the event Peyto's management was looking to increase its property by any significant amount, further credit facilities would be required.

Management has made the reduction of current debt levels a priority as discussed in previous investor calls. The recent downward revision to capital expenditure and the cut to dividends, saving the company over $79MM per year (dividend savings), create sufficient cash surpluses for the firm. Peyto's low cost structure and implementation of an effective hedging strategy have in part allowed the company to produce considerably strong cash flows. As the hypothetical model shows below the company could run a consistent downward trend in EBITDA into 2021 before credit would be needed to fund dividends.

Cash Flow Forecast

(Source: Authors own calculations)

Assumptions used: 1) Downward trend in EBITDA = 4.1% matching previous trend over 24 months. 2) 2019 Capex = $200MM, high end of management guidance, 2020 & 2021 Capex = $295MM, high end of management guidance. Dividend = 0.24/ share, current level.

Energy Industry Outlook

With the large majority of Peyto's revenues coming from natural gas, it is imperative to try and get a sense of where prices may be heading in the future, to help determine the sustainability of the business. One positive sign for natural gas prices moving forward is the global push for more environmentally friendly energy sources, as natural gas is typically seen as a better alternative to crude oil and coal. With natural gas emitting roughly 50-60% less carbon dioxide then coal (Source: Environmental impacts of Natural Gas), it can be seen how a push for replacement of coal with natural gas could have a positive effect on prices.

This to us is likely the greatest headwind facing the industry moving forward, actions by policy makers. These decisions have been central in many political discussions as groups have heavily pushed issues surrounding environmental concerns and indigenous land claims. Regardless of how many may personally feel over the debates, the fact remains that Canada's economy does depend heavily upon the natural resource extraction industry.

With the energy industry comprising just under 10% of total Canadian GDP, the likelihood that this industry could be overlooked in the event of an economic downturn seems slim. Potential bubbles in the real estate sector, as well as a probable slowdown in exports following a US recession, could leave Canada greatly lagging behind in GDP. The energy industry provides a scalable solution with an abundance of resources that could provide economic development in the event of an economic slowdown, and thus it is difficult to imagine the troubles plaguing the industry would be indefinite.

Valuation & Conclusion

Peyto is currently trading at a discount based virtually on all measures. From a historical perspective, it can be seen that the company is trading at the lowest ratios in the company's history.

Historical Price Ratios

(Source: Morningstar)

Using an average historical price ratio in this instance is not likely an appropriate strategy, as previously the company's valuations would seem to be above justifiable levels high. Relying on a historical average may give one a false sense of potential future price. Additionally, with the entire energy sector currently underperforming, one would be wise to analyze Peyto's price in comparison to industry competitors. As can be seen below, even when compared to competitors that themselves are trading at a discount, Peyto offers an even steeper discount.

Comps Analysis

(Source: Authors own calculations, Financial Statements for Encana (ECA), TORC Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF), ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF), & Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF))

Peyto Share Price Drawn From Comps Analysis

(Source: Authors own calculations)

Note: TTM data used.

A fair price for Peyto then if it were to trade more closely in line with its industry peers would likely be over $6 per share, providing potentially a 50-60% appreciation from its recent trading range. A gain that large simply from trading back to industry trends within a sector trading at a historical discount creates a strong case for Peyto. Those who have a particularly bullish sentiment for the long term prospects of the Canadian energy industry may associate a higher trading range for the shares. Based on EV/EBITDA, using a multiple of 5-6x Peyto shares could hypothetically trade for over $9/ share, creating the potential for gains exceeding 100%, all while paying a strong fully funded divided.

This later valuation would require a more optimistic outlook for the industry, which at the current timing may not be entirely appropriate. Using a more conservative measure and using the comps analysis to draw a fair value may be more in line with the expectations for Peyto shares. Adding to the strong case for Peyto is the company's NPV calculations.

(Source: Peyto President's Monthly Report July 4th)

As the slide above highlights, Peyto's tangible infrastructure assets net of total debt would hypothetically return to investors $0.99 per share ($8.20 - $7.21), without including any of the company's reserve assets. Incorporating reserves into the picture and one can draw the conclusion that less than $4 per share is extremely cheap for Peyto, even given the company's potential risks. Although the energy sector will likely need to go through a rebound before investors would see much price appreciation from Peyto, the current valuations create a nice margin of safety. Compound that with a strong monthly dividend fully funded by cash flow and the merits for investment are strong. Although risks are still abundant and may continue to weigh on the company's performance, immediate returns on investment through monthly dividends and potential for a large upside gain clearly justify the risk one would have to bear.

