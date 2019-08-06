BP: Buy The Drop

Shares are more attractively valued on the drop, have an attractive risk/reward setup.

BP saw strong cash flow and earnings in the second quarter, and had no problems covering its dividend and capex with organic cash flow in H1-2019.

BP (BP) reported better-than-expected results for its second fiscal quarter in 2019. The energy company saw stable profits and cash flow in the second quarter that underpin the value proposition. BP's shares have dropped below $40 lately, potentially opening up an entry window into the stock. Shares are attractively valued and throw off an entry yield of 6.3 percent.

BP - Second Quarter Earnings Review

The second quarter was a moderately successful quarter for BP.

The energy company reported an underlying replacement cost profit, BP's proxy for earnings, of $2.8 billion in Q2-2019 compared to $2.4 billion in the previous quarter and $2.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. In the second quarter, BP benefited from higher liquids realizations and higher refining margins compared to Q1-2019 and BP also managed to grow its production by 3.4 percent year-over-year to 3.8 million boe/day.

At the end of the day, BP earned $0.83/share in adjusted profits per depositary share compared to $0.85/share in the year-ago quarter. Analyst estimates called for adjusted profits of $0.77/share.

Here's a performance snapshot of BP's second quarter.

BP's cash flow remained strong in Q2-2019 as well as price realizations recovered: Operating cash flow hit $8.2 billion compared to $7.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. Importantly, BP covered its organic capital expenditures, dividends and share buybacks with organic cash flow in the first six months of the year. The dividend, thus, has a moderately high degree of dividend safety.

Trade War Update + Entry Opportunity

Oil prices slumped the most in four years on Thursday (WTI crude prices dropped ~8 percent) after U.S. President Trump said the United States would start to place new 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, starting on September 1, 2019. Oil prices also came under pressure last week from a more hawkish Fed that disappointed investors. Interest rate cuts are considered to be a positive for crude oil prices because they stimulate economic growth and demand for energy.

BP has sold off in July, partly due to lower energy prices and because of lingering uncertainty about the trade conflict between the U.S. and China. The price drop potentially offers investors an entry opportunity into the stock.

Outlook

BP has considerable free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment, for obvious reasons. Higher price realizations directly translate into higher profits and free cash flow.

Further, BP intends to sell at least $10 billion of non-strategic assets in 2019 and 2020. BP could use this capital to repay debt, invest in its upstream business or strike strategic partnerships/joint ventures with other energy players in order to drive production growth.

General market risks have nonetheless grown lately (more hawkish-than-expected Fed, reignited trade war), but that doesn't mean BP is an unattractive investment. The stock market has rebounded from previous trade war-related market sell-offs, and just recently made new all-time highs. The outlook remains moderately bullish, assuming that economic growth in the U.S. doesn't slow.

Valuation

I have previously suggested a price target of $50 on BP, which I confirm here. A $50 price target implies a 12.6x forward earnings multiple and translates into roughly ~28 percent upside potential.

Despite rather solid second quarter earnings and growing production, BP's shares have become unreasonably cheap. Currently, BP's shares sell for less than 10x next year's estimated earnings.

See for yourself.

BP is also a lot cheaper than its more aggressively-priced U.S. peers.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Account For

BP is subject to general market risks, that primarily include these two:

1. The Fed may or may not lower interest rates and monetary policy has become really unpredictable in 2019. Lower interest rates promote economic growth and are viewed as a positive catalyst for energy demand.

2. The trade war between the U.S. and China roared its ugly head again on Thursday, which caused a minor sell-off in stocks. The stock market has sold off before on news about new tariffs, and managed to rebound each time. However, should the trade war get more ugly going forward and U.S. economic growth slows as a result, the investment thesis needs to be revisited.

If, for one reason or another, crude oil price realizations drop, BP is at risk of underearning its distribution. The company right now covers its organic capex and distributions with cash flow, but that could change if energy prices drop and remain low for a prolonged period. BP did not slash its dividend during the energy market downturn of 2014-2016, but a longer, more severe downturn, could results in a dividend cut AND a lower valuation multiple.

Weaker cash flow going forward, however, could be offset by proceeds from asset dispositions, which are expected to yield ~$10 billion. The dividend, therefore, should not be at risk over the short haul.

Your Takeaway

All considered, the second quarter was a moderately good one for the British energy firm. Profits and cash flow remained resilient in Q2-2019 which allowed the company to easily cover its capital expenditures and 10.25 cent per-share dividend. There is a lot of uncertainty in the energy markets right now, thanks to the resurfacing trade war, and BP's shares are attractively valued now. Buy the drop.

