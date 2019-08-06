Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Valuation Premium Might Not Sustain

Telkomsel could find it difficult to justify its price premium or raise prices in future if competitors continue to improve their network quality over time.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile subsidiary Telkomsel is facing increased competition in both Java and ex-Java, which could have partially contributed to the QoQ loss of 850,000 mobile subscribers in 2Q2019.

Listed on both the Indonesia Stock Exchange and NYSE, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] is trading at 7.3 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 6.6 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR4,280 as of August 2, 2019. This represents a premium to its closest competitor, PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ], which is valued by the market at 6.0 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's valuation premium over XL Axiata, the second largest mobile operator in Indonesia, might not be sustainable, given that XL Axiata is catching up with Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile subsidiary Telkomsel in terms of market share (via ex-Java expansion) and network quality (XL Axiata improving 4G upload and download speeds), while having a lower legacy revenue burden (as a percentage of revenue).

Telekomunikasi Indonesia is Indonesia's largest and most integrated telecommunications company, offering a full range of telecommunications services including fixed line and fixed wireless telephone, mobile communications, network and interconnection services and data communication services. It has a monopoly in the Indonesian fixed line telephone segment and a 78% market share in the fixed-broadband segment.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's 65%-owned mobile/cellular subsidiary Telkomsel is the dominant player in Indonesia's mobile market with approximately 52% market share, with PT XL Axiata Tbk and PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] being the second- and third-largest mobile players with 17.1% and 16.5% market share respectively.

I will be focusing on Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile business Telkomsel for the purpose of this article, as Telkomsel contributes approximately two-thirds of the company's revenue and over 70% of EBITDA.

Telkomsel's Market Leadership In Mobile Challenged In Both Java And Ex-Java

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile subsidiary Telkomsel saw its mobile subscriber base decline by 850,000 QoQ from 168.6 million in 1Q2019 to 167.8 million in 2Q2019. In contrast, XL Axiata increased its number of mobile subscribers by 3% QoQ from 55.1 million to 56.6 million over the same period. The third largest Indonesian mobile operator, Indosat, has yet to release 2Q2019 financial results.

The decline in Telkomsel's mobile subscriber base is partly attributable to increased competition in both in Java and ex-Java (regions outside Java).

In Java, Smartfren Telecom [FREN:IJ], formed from the merger between Smart Telecom and Mobile-8 in March 2011, has been competing aggressively. As of the end of 1Q2019, Smartfren Telecom has an estimated 12.5 million subscribers or 3.9% share of the Indonesia mobile telecommunications market. Smartfren is estimated to have added another additional 4 million mobile subscribers in the past months, further increasing its subscriber base to 17 million with a 2019 year-end target of 30 million mobile subscribers.

Smartfren Telecom launched a unlimited 4G data plan for a monthly fee of IDR65,000, which was subsequently "watered down" to have a data cap of 1GB per day. Nevertheless, Smartfren's unlimited mobile data plan has attracted consumers, particularly young people with huge demand for data usage but relatively lower purchasing power, which led to the significant growth in Smartfren's mobile subscriber base.

Telkomsel's peer XL Axiata also highlighted the competition posed by Smartfren at its 1Q2019 earnings call in May 2019:

We also saw huge aggressiveness coming from Smartfren. So Smartfren continued what they have launched in last year, meaning that there are unlimited products, which has become very attractive even for the young people of Indonesia. And so some of our competitors were copying what Smartfren has done with the unlimited. So I would say it is still rational, it's still not as aggressive as it was last year. And we expect going forward that we will continue to slightly increase price for the next couple of quarters, but very much depending on how Smartfren react in the market and the reaction coming from some incumbents as well.

Earlier at XL Axiata's FY2018 results briefing in February 2019, XL Axiata already touched on the increased competition from Smartfren and its impact on the Big Three mobile players (Telkomsel, XL Axiata and Indosat), particularly Telkomsel (my emphasis):

We've also seen kind of a fourth operator coming into markets with a Smartfren, and we have seen some very aggressive pricing from Smartfren, especially when it comes to unlimited products...So what we have seen for the last 5, 6 months is Smartfren being pretty aggressive, and we are basically or mainly talking about the big cities here in Indonesia. I can give you one example, visit Surabaya. So they are going out to this big city, and they are extremely aggressive on the pricing and acquisition. And the minute they do that, we'll see that telecom sales immediately react on that and also changes the prices and changes distribution, meaning, that hits the 3 of us -- meaning, that the 3 of us (Big Three mobile players) are hit every time Smartfren is being aggressive in that market. But we also see that what happened 2, 3 months ago has actually eased down a little bit, meaning, that we don't see that actually at the same level as now. We don't see the same amount of high acquisition coming from Smartfren...Now Smartfren, and this can only be a bird's eye view of what they are doing. I do not think that Smartfren is sustainable for what they're doing at the moment. So that's actually not my biggest worry. I have a much higher worry about what Telkomsel are doing because if they are losing momentum outside Java, meaning ex Java, they're going to be extremely aggressive to compensate for the loss ex Java and Java. So that's a higher worry than what I have for the Smartfren. And because we have already seen Smartfren is down at the moment, so I do not believe they will continue. And at the end of the day, now we have a free network. But at the end of the day, if they continue with unlimited value proposition, they will, of course, fill up the network with data and that will slow down and the customer will not be happy going forward.

XL Axiata's comments above suggest that Telkomsel is facing serious competition in both Java and ex-Java. Telkomsel has an estimated 80% mobile market share in ex-Java, compared with a 15% market share for its closest competitor, XL Axiata. XL Axiata plans to double its share of the ex-Java mobile market to 30%. With XL Axiata delivering solid revenue growth in ex-Java (double-digit QoQ revenue growth) and breaking even on an EBITDA basis in certain ex-Java territories earlier than expected (3-4 years instead of 4-5 years as earlier anticipated), the company is considering the possibility of accelerating investment in new coverage areas in ex-Java if opportunities arise. This could potentially lead to more intensive competition and potential market share loss for Telkomsel in ex-Java.

Another factor which contributed to Telkomsel's QoQ decline in mobile subscribers is Telkomsel's strategy to focus on quality subscribers, specifically renewing existing subscribers rather than selling SIM cards to new pre-paid customers. Telekomunikasi Indonesia elaborated on the strategy adopted by Telkomsel at its 1H2019 earnings call:

On the competitive environment, especially on the subscriber base, that's why we experienced a decline of subscriber base in the second quarter of this year, basically, what we tried to do to make the industry becoming healthier, we focus on the renewal base rather than selling SIM cards. So mostly our subscriber are doing renewal. We closely identify who is our subscriber, the SIM card and also the email of our subscriber. What we see, actually, our subscriber base is quite stable from time to time, but we try to focus to increase this quality. And the result of this one, also you can see, actually, the revenue is still growing, and that growth is quite convincing. It's been actually our focus on increasing the quality of subscribers and also the contribution in line with our expectation.

This is validated by the fact that Telkomsel's post-paid subscriber base grew 4% QoQ from 5.7 million in 1Q2019 to 5.9 million in 2Q2019. Post-paid subscribers are more likely to renew than pre-paid subscribers who could be buying for one-off usage. Nevertheless, Indonesia is largely a pre-paid mobile market with 97% of mobile users using pre-paid cards.

Heavy Legacy Revenue Burden To Hurt In The Short-Term

Telkomsel generated close to 38% of its revenue from legacy services such as cellular voice, Short Message Service or SMS, and fixed line voice in 1H2019. In contrast, XL Axiata derived only 13% of its 1H2019 service revenue from legacy services.

Data revenues substituting for legacy revenues is an irreversible trend for all mobile operators as consumers increasingly make phone calls and message friends using "free" communication services such as Whatsapp or Line. With a larger revenue contribution from legacy mobile services relative to peers like XL Axiata, Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Telkomsel are more vulnerable to a faster-than-expected pace of decline in legacy revenue which will hurt Telekomunikasi Indonesia's overall top line growth in the short term.

Planned Price Increase For Data Could Be Difficult To Materialize

Telekomunikasi Indonesia mentioned at its 1H2019 earnings call that it plans to further raise prices of its mobile data plans.

We keep in most of the cities (the price increases) that we already implement...We can have more room to do this price adjustment to make this industry becoming healthier.

But in reality, it could be challenging for Telkomsel to raise prices for its mobile data plans going forward, considering that competitors are catching up with Telkomsel in terms of network quality.

OpenSignal highlighted in its July 2019 Mobile Network Experience Report the improvement in network quality that Telkomsel's peers have achieved in the past months:

Indonesia's remaining operators, 3 (PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia), Indosat, and XL (Axiata), may not have taken any awards at the national level, but we saw growth from several of them in our speed metrics, allowing them to close the gap with Telkomsel.... XL's Download Speed Experience score rose by 18% in six months, while Telkomsel's score stayed even. XL still has a lot of ground to cover if it wants to challenge Telkomsel for the download speed crown, but it is closing the gap quickly...When compared to our previous Indonesia report published six months ago, Telkomsel’s 4G Download Speed actually decreased by 1.6 Mbps to 12.8 Mbps...Looking at 4G Upload Speed individually, Telkomsel’s score of 5.4 Mbps was a decrease of over 1 Mbps in the last six months. On the other hand, Indosat, Smartfren and XL increased their 4G Upload Speeds by at least 0.5 Mbps over the same time period, and we now see XL and 3 closing the gap with Telkomsel not only in 4G Upload Speed but also Overall Upload Experience... Our users on 3's network saw the biggest improvement in 4G Availability since our last report — an increase of at least 4 percentage points to reach a score of 88.6%

At Telekomunikasi Indonesia's 1Q2019 earnings call in May 2019, the company acknowledged that Telkomsel's higher pricing relative to competitors is a function of the superior quality of its network:

We try and get a balance right between our pricing yields versus our competitors, which we -- as we have a better quality network, we can command a higher price, so we don't wish to be at the same level as our competitors.

Telkomsel's data yield has declined from IDR41.2 per MB in FY2015 to IDR9.5 per MB for FY2018, while XL Axiata's data yield decreased from IDR32.6 per MB to IDR6.8 per MB over the same period. In other words, the difference in data yield between Telkomsel and XL Axiata has narrowed significantly in the past four years from IDR8.6 per MB in FY2015 to IDR2.7 per MB in FY2018. This is likely attributable to XL Axiata's improvement in network quality and consumers' perception that the gap between Telkomsel and XL Axiata's network quality is not as wide now. This could make it difficult for Telkomsel to raise prices going forward, although it did initiate price hikes in 1H2019.

Valuation

Telekomunikasi Indonesia is trading at 7.3 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 6.6 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR4,280 as of August 2, 2019. This represents a premium to XL Axiata, which is valued by the market at 6.0 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA.

Variant View

Upside risks for Telekomunikasi Indonesia include weaker-than-expected competition from Smartfren in Java and XL Axiata in ex-Java, a slower-than-expected pace of decline in legacy revenue, and Telkomsel continuing to maintain superior network quality compared to its peers.

