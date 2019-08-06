Trifecta Of Existential Risks For Slack

The combination of extremely high valuation, existential competitive risks, and a SMB concentrated customer base that is more likely to churn is the basis of our thesis.

Slack is the pioneer of next generation collaboration software. Its market is hungry for disruption as evident in Slack's high revenue retention and rapid growth.

Investment Thesis

Slack Technologies (WORK) is the pioneer of collaboration software. It is one of the leaders in a growing category and has an excellent margin profile. The demand for collaboration software products is evident in Slack's metrics of unmatched revenue retention and rapid growth. However, we see a trifecta of risks which when combined are, in our opinion, existential for the company and are the reason for our bearish view. In order of decreasing importance 1) Slack is facing competition which will, at best, significantly harm its growth prospects, 2) Slack is way overexposed to the SMB segment which has a much higher churn ratio than larger companies, 3) Slack is overvalued.

Innovator of Collaboration Software

Slack is the pioneer of a growing category. It is a next generation instant messaging and collaboration system looking to revolutionize the way employees connect. It allows users to integrate and centralize all communication. The software has the ambitious goal of eventually replacing email as the main tool of communication at organizations.

KPIs Show Demand For Product

Slack's has already penetrated into more than 600,000 organizations and more than 10 mn daily active users, 95,000 of which are paying members.

Slack has managed breathtaking growth. It grew its top line 110% in FY18, and 82% in FY19 followed by 67% YoY growth in Q1 FY20. The fast growth is expected to keep going but at a much lower pace with 49% in FY20, 39% in FY21, and 37% in FY22.

This fast growth was combined with an excellent net dollar retention rate of 143% in FY19. This number is almost unmatched and shows the stickiness of the product.

The fast growth and high revenue retention rates indicates, along with the success of Slack's product, the need for disruption in the market.

Excellent Long Term Margin Profile

Slack's model is characterized by profitability despite its current significant losses. The Company reports a gross profit margin of 87% which is among the highest out there. The losses, according to the Management, are due to their strategic prioritization of customer acquisition over monetization.

The Management expects long-term margins of 20-30% and free cash flow margins of +30%. If these targets are realized, Slack would be one of the most profitable public companies.

Market is Valuing Slack as Much More Than What it is Today

Slack's valuation is extreme even compared to some of the expensive names out there with TTM EV/sales multiple at 36x. Even looking years out to FY22, which is the last year with a significant amount of analyst estimates, we see a ridiculous sales multiple of 14x.

We understand Slack's leadership and the attractiveness of the large and untapped market, but even still the valuation is too rich to us. We believe that the market is valuing a case in which Slack develops new products and verticals to boost growth. This, we would argue, is a premature base case to build deeming the valuation as irrational.

Slack is Facing Strong Competition

Slack's success could be its undoing with fierce competition on the way. Slack's niche is targeted by some of the strongest enterprise vendors like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Cisco (CSCO), as well as others. All of these companies have much larger resources than Slack as well as established connections with IT departments and CIOs. We think that aggressive investment by any one of these companies could significantly distort Slack's future.

One particular company which may be a large problem for Slack is Microsoft. Microsoft is arguably the leading enterprise company with a sales contact with almost all companies regardless of size. Microsoft is challenging Slack directly with its Teams software. Many reviews rate both software as broadly similar in efficacy. But Microsoft has several killer advantages. Teams is free when bundled with Office 365 which is a subscription almost any company pays for. Also, Teams integrates with other Microsoft software on which most of work is done.

Although Slack Management doesn't view Microsoft Teams as a serious threat, and compares it to Google+, Teams already has more daily users than Slack. We view Microsoft as an existential threat to Slack's future notwithstanding the threat to Slack's valuation which prices it for universal adoption.

Slack is Overexposed to SMBs

Slack has 95,000 paying members but only 645 paying more than $100,000 annually. The 99% SMB ratio contributes around 60% of total revenues. The high SMB ratio is a risk as smaller companies tend to churn more often than larger ones. Some estimates for annual churn ratio by segment have been publicized, including 31-58% for SMB, 11-22% for mid-market, and 6-10% for enterprise. This is particularly dangerous when combined with the competitive threats.

We're Bearish Despite Being Positive on the Technology

Overall we believe that the high valuation when compounded with the risks of competition and further magnified by high SMB concentration in revenues outweighs attractiveness of Slack's product, healthy margin profile and its rapid growth.

