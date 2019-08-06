A Bond Market Quirk And Implications For Stock Investors

The recent rate rally and sell-off for risky assets has pushed the returns of the investment grade corporate bond market ahead of the high-yield bond market.

With the recent flight-to-quality bid into interest-rate sensitive assets, the leading investment grade corporate bond index has now produced a higher total return in 2019 than the high-yield bond market. Even for Seeking Alpha readers not readily invested in corporate bonds, the relative returns of these two indices might have broader implications on capital markets.

The high yield corporate bond market (HYG), colloquially known as the "junk bond" (JNK) market, covers below investment grade corporate credits rated BB to CCC. Companies with this ratings profile tend to be more highly levered and thusly more sensitive to economic growth. Given their higher debt levels and higher economic sensitivity, bondholders in this part of the credit market are typically paid higher credit spreads over Treasuries as compensation for higher default risk.

In risk-on environments, credit spreads tighten relative to Treasuries as investors are willing to lend to these companies at lower credit spreads, boosting the value of these bonds. In risk-off environments, credit spreads widen as investors fret rising the probability of default and demand higher spread compensation, sending bond prices down. Today, the average high-yield bond offers a credit spread of 4.37% over Treasuries with similar maturities. The overall high-yield corporate bond market is yielding 6.39%, so the credit spread premium is around 70% of the compensation for the bond.

The investment grade corporate bond market (LQD) covers corporate credits rated AAA to BBB. Companies with this ratings profile tend to be larger and lower levered than their below investment grade peers. While investment grade corporate bonds will also benefit from spread tightening, they are more sensitive to interest rates than credit spreads. Today, the average investment grade corporate bond offers a credit spread of 1.19% over Treasuries with similar maturities. The overall investment grade corporate bond market is yielding 2.98%, so the interest rate component is roughly 60% of the compensation for the average investment grade rated bond while the credit spread premium is roughly 40% of the yield.

As you would then expect, high-yield bonds tend to do well in strong market environments given their higher credit sensitivity, and investment grade bonds tend to do better in weaker market environments when their higher rate sensitivity can outweigh widening credit spreads. Given returns across assets classes, including domestic and global equities in 2019, it is then unusual that the more rate-sensitive investment grade corporate bonds are now outperforming their more credit sensitive speculative grade counterparts as pictured below.

Looking at a side-by-side history of the performance of the two corporate bond markets yields some interesting observations. Double-digit returns for both markets are relatively rare. (The HY market was there before Monday's sell-off for credit). Both markets have not produced that strong of returns since 2009 when credit spreads tightened massively as markets recovered from the annus horribilis that was 2008. While that was a historically good year for investment grade corporate bonds, they still meaningfully underperformed more credit-sensitive high yield corporate bonds, which returned a spectacular 58%.

Before 2009, the best co-terminus returns for IG and HY came in 1995 and 1997. The gains in 1995 came after weak returns for bond and equity markets in 1994 when the Fed aggressively hiked rates. A pivot to easing by the Fed in 1995 and 1996 successfully prolonged that economic expansion. Investors long risky assets in credit and equity markets should be hoping that the recent Fed cuts prove to be a mid-cycle cut that prolongs this historically long economic expansion.

In this dataset, 1995 was the best year for equity markets when investment grade corporate bonds outperformed high-yield corporate bonds. The S&P 500 (SPY) produced a scintillating 37% that year. Generally, when more rate-sensitive investment grade corporate bonds have outperformed more credit-sensitive high-yield bonds, that has been a dire story for equities.

The Fed pivoted early in 2019 from its more hawkish stance, sparking a rally in risky assets. Markets may now be viewing the tit-for-tat tariffs and embargos by the world's two largest superpowers as a pivot towards a darker near-term outlook for global growth. Fed commentary has indicated that committee members view the recent easing as efforts at prolonging a historic economic expansion. The rate market has repriced the front end of the yield curve to suggest that the trade tussle will warrant further large-scale easing.

Will the recent rate cut (and those additional cuts to come shortly) be viewed as mid-cycle or late cycle? Markets have to like the potential for a mid-cycle 1995 scenario, but it feels like a lower possibility after the yuan devaluation and agricultural import embargo. With investment grade credit now outperforming high-yield credit - a regime shift that just occurred in the last week - investors should understand that environments where that relationship has existed historically have not been good for equity investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.