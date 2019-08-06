Thoughts On General Electric

This result may be due to Mr. Culp's failure to be as open and transparent as he should be at this time.

GE's stock price seems to give evidence that investors are not that taken with what Mr. Culp has been telling them or with the progress of the company.

As a consequence, "There was little in the latest quarter’s results to convert doubters of CEO Larry Culp’s recovery efforts into believers."

General Electric just released second-quarter earnings showing that it may be doing a little better, but is still not moving ahead at the pace we all would like it.

I’m trying to get a fix on where Larry Culp, GE’s CEO, and General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) are.

As readers of my writing know, I have not been the happiest camper with Mr. Culp. For one, I did not think he did a good job in outlining his vision for the company and what it would take to get there.

As a person who has done several corporate turnarounds, this aspect of a turnaround, I always felt, is vital to get investors to back your efforts and provide a little bit of patience so that you can carry out your task.

Mr. Culp, in my mind, did not achieve this.

Second, moving forward, full disclosure along with extensive transparency is necessary to keep your supporters behind you… and possibly draw new investors onto your side in the battle.

Mr. Culp, I believe, has not achieved this.

This is why the column by Brooke Sutherland on the Bloomberg website struck home with me.

“A General Electric Co. earnings release is never a straightforward event: Wednesday’s felt particularly inconclusive. Turnarounds are prone to fits and starts, and at GE, it’s apt to be a particularly long and difficult road.”

And, then she added, “There was little in the latest quarter’s results to convert doubters of CEO Larry Culp’s recovery efforts into believers, and similarly, nothing concretely terrible enough to shake supporters out of their faith.”

Mr. Culp took over his current position in October 2018, so we are in his ninth month at the top.

That is enough time so that Mr. Culp should not seem like a stranger to us, and his vision for the future of GE should be a little bit clearer.

In early October, GE's stock hit a price of just over $13.00. In the middle of December, the stock had dropped to around $6.50 before returning to a level of $10.50 or so in current trading.

With the stock market in general hitting new historical highs during this period, even into two weeks ago, this performance does not really express a lot of confidence in the new leader that took over the company in October.

So, it seems as if Mr. Culp is having some troubles in winning investors over to his side. That’s a tough position for a “turnaround leader” to be in after nine months at the helm.

General Electric, however, did raise its cash flow “guidance” for the future. Management now says it expects to generate up to $1.0 billion for the year as a whole, up from earlier “guidance” which indicated that cash flow for the year would, at best, break even.

Unfortunately, General Electric did not clearly indicate where this improvement was going to come from.

In other areas, GE posted revenue of $28.8 billion in the quarter, just a little above what was expected.

Adjusted earnings were 17 cents per share versus an expected 12 cents per share.

The report did not provide much insight into Culp’s continued effort to cut costs. Mr. Culp’s predecessor, John Flannery, was criticized for not following through on his promises in this area. Some specialists contend there is really not too much for GE to do here. But, the earnings report, right at the top, highlight how the company is “Instilling rigor & lean mindset through operating reviews & daily management focus.”

Another area of major concern of the turnaround has been the use of the company’s debt. Mr. Culp indicates that the company continues to de-lever and that they are now shooting to reduce their ratio of industrial net debt/EBITA to less than 2.5 times… showing some improvement… and reducing GE Capital’s debt/equity ratio to less than 4.0 times. Little information is given about the company as a whole.

The report does state that the GE Capital 2019 asset reduction has reached about $2.0 billion for the year-to-date, with a target of a $10.0 billion reduction for the year. Average intra-quarter short-term borrowings have dropped to about $4.0 billion, down from about $15.0 billion in 2018.

The new concern on the horizon is what is going to be the result of the Boeing Co.’s (NYSE:BA) 737 Max difficulties. GE produces the engine for this plane and how this whole situation is going to work out has created some uncertainty for GE’s overall performance. We hope to hear more about this in the future.

Overall, Mr. Culp may be operating on the assumption that in the past, GE leaders have been too optimistic and set the bar for performance at very high levels. Having observed this and been told about this, he may be attempting to not provide too much information to be judged by and he might also be setting expectations low enough to be able to not disappoint shareholders.

Erring on this side, at this early stage, however, may not be the thing to do.

The GE earnings presentation, in one area, provides a caution about this. The presentation states that management is attempting to “assemble the right team,” one that exhibits "candor, transparency, and humility."

Again, concerning transparency, GE announced in a separate statement that CFO Jamie Miller would be leaving the company. Miller joined GE in 2008 and became CFO in the middle of 2017.

Ms. Sutherland, in her piece cited above, argues that this announcement was “notably less carefully orchestrated” than the earnings presentation.

“In an interview with Bloomberg News, Culp said this was his decision and he felt the time was right because ‘things were stable enough.’ That suggests it’s a change he’s been contemplating for a while and was just waiting for the proper moment, which makes it all the weirder that GE announced the reshuffling without having a replacement lined up.”

Actions like this are not completely comforting.

I know the GE situation is a very complex turnaround and the previous GE history surrounding how the CEO operates, given the performance especially of Jack Welch and Jeff Immelt, causes even greater pressure on the person now in charge. But, as Ms. Sutherland stated, “There was little in the latest quarter’s results to convert doubters of CEO Larry Culp’s recovery efforts into believers….”

Enough said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.