LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings
About: LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)
by: BOOX Research
Summary
LOGM beat subdued revenue and EPS consensus expectations, which were based on estimates that had been trending lower in recent months.
Shares initially climbed on the result, but quickly faded giving up all gains.
Company's core operating segment, unified communications collaboration services including video conference tools continue to lose market share with declining revenue in Q2.
LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has a history as a public company since its 2009 IPO and has emerged as a leading software-as-a-service "SaaS" firm. The stock has been under pressure over the past year