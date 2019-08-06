Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors

Alibaba (BABA) shares are up only 20% YTD, reflecting that investors are still in doubt around its long-term growth prospects. On growth-adjusted basis BABA still trades significantly below its American peer Amazon. 2019 has been an unpredictable year for Chinese equities market with two key setbacks.

US-China trade deal talks went from making solid progress, to deal around the corner, to a possibility of no deal at all in the near future

Beijing's liquidity easing went from substantial, to restrained, to tentatively modest

More Confident than ever in Alibaba's long term story:

Alibaba conveyed a conclusive message on long term growth. Enhancements in Taobao’s recommendation feed and growing social content should fetch an incremental demand and increased conversion including the development in new retail especially at Hema. Alibaba has been performing way better than competitors like Tencent’s advertising & JD’s ecommerce businesses and the recent measures should widen Alibaba’s lead more. Although I remain caution about macros, trade disputes and government policy headwinds in China Internet, Alibaba is comparatively better positioned considering its diversity of businesses. Jack Ma also said that the trade war could last for years and “If Alibaba cannot sustain and grow, no company in China can grow. I’m 100 percent confident in that".

Image Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2018 – Financial Highlights

Investment Thesis:

Alibaba stock has a potential to rise by 40% up to $220 per share. I anticipate promising adjustments to consensus estimates coming out this quarter driven by:

improved China commerce retail revenue growth (Taobao, Tmall)

less loss from video (Youku)

consistent headwinds from Alibaba cloud, Ant financials and Logistics business segment

To ensure this 40% opportunity make real sense, following 4 key questions every long term Alibaba investor needs to ask themselves and reflect:

1. Will core commerce continue to expand?

Yes. Alibaba offers an efficient ads platform. Feed ads inflate the market as they address merchants' top of the sales funnel needs. Apart from Search, which is mainly concentrated on the bottom of sales funnel, Alibaba offers logistics; payments and cloud computing platforms to assist merchants digitize their operations by addressing more cost and expense items on a merchant's P&L.

2. Which businesses have the potential to generate material shareholder value apart from core ecommerce?

Ant Financial and Alibaba Cloud are the two key businesses with exceptional prospects. Market not giving enough credit to Alibaba's most promising business segments. Southeast Asia and India can drive significant long term value but their infrastructure is still 5-10 years behind China’s although improving rapidly. As per Credit Suisse's research India digital payment market will increase five-fold from current $200B to $1T by 2023, Ant Financials holds a large stake in Paytm – India's No#1 player in digital payment market.

3. Can margin expand beyond 2019?

Unlikely as margins are expected to drop in the next few years before stabilizing long term.Most of Alibaba's recent retail innovations are in initial phases, with substantial investments dispensed into video and payments. Even within Core Commerce, new retail innovations like Hema and Cainiao will stress margins more in short term but have a potential to create real value in long term.

4. Can Alibaba continue to improve monetization & value delivered to retailers/advertisers?

Yes. Alibaba has taken significant steps in improving the value provided to merchants and advertisers beyond the initial transactions, for example:

improved mobile monetization initiatives desktop paid-search ranking algorithms desktop search personalization improvements shifting focus from Gross Merchandize Value to Revenue advertiser bidding system to tap the best bidder

Image Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2018 – Financial Highlight's

Market Mispricing:

In my view market is under-pricing following two segments of Alibaba's emerging businesses:

Alibaba Cloud:

Alibaba Cloud is growing at a faster pace today than when Amazon Web Services (AWS) was Alibaba's size. Alibaba Cloud has a very large addressable market as businesses of all sizes continue to utilize specialized providers for their IT infrastructure needs over time. According to Gartner’s Market Share Report 2018, Alibaba Cloud tops the Asia Pacific market for IaaS and IUS with a 19.6% market share.

Image Source: Gartner’s Market Share Report 2018

As per IDC report, Chinese cloud market will be the world's largest cloud market by 2023. Alibaba is the dominant player is China's nascent cloud market with ~41% revenue share. Cloud adoption in China still is in very early stage even and similar to western companies, Chinese large and state-owned businesses are involved in steady progression as they disparage current data center assets and phased out over time. Approximately half of China's current small and medium-sized enterprises do not have standardized IT systems, they will come online and will implement cloud solutions in most cases. Alibaba is expected to use lower prices to inspire consumers to bring more data onto its systems, and up-sell higher-value solutions beyond basic computing and storage.

According to Gartner, Alibaba Cloud’s DBMS revenue increased 116% year-on-year in 2018 versus 75% and 134% for Amazon and Microsoft, respectively. As per Alibaba clouds CEO is recent earning call "Alibaba technology and public cloud platform underpin the entire Alibaba economy from e-commerce and payments to logistics and supply-chain management".

Alibaba Cloud Valuation:

If I compare Alibaba Cloud with other public cloud companies who are in mature phase now, Alibaba's Cloud should be valued ~ $44B by applying 12X EV/Sales (average of other cloud companies) on the consensus FY19 revenue estimates of $3.7B.

Source: FactSet

Cloud revenue witnessed triple-digit growth from 2016 to 2018 driven by increase in numbers of paid users and average spending per year. Alibaba has ~1M paid Cloud users worldwide with an average cloud spending of ~ $2100 per year. As per China Merchant Securities, average customer retention was 97% in FY16 & FY 17; such a high retention rate provides greater confidence in recurring revenue from existing clients.

Alibaba Cloud revenue (in CNY thousand)

Source: Gartner, China Merchant Bank

Ant Financials valuation:

In 2018 Alibaba raised $14B in venture capital for its payment arm Ant Financials compare to $15.9B raised for all fintech investment in US and EU in the same period. As per CB Insights, Ant Financials accounted for 35% of global venture investment in 2018. Ant Financials started in 2004 as Alipay, a payment service for Alibaba, has surpassed PayPal in 2013 to become the largest provider of payment by mobile devices. Alipay has ~700M active users, but in valuation terms; the company $150B valuation is same as combined market valuation of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Data Source: Investing.com - April 16, 2018

Paytm: Ant Financial through Alibaba holds 38% stake in Paytm – a major Indian e-commerce payment and digital wallet company valued ~18B. According to the Capgemini’s World Payment Report, mobile wallets in India will witness a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 148% over the next three years and will be $4.4 billion by 2022. This exponential growth of the digital payment sector is driven by multiple factors including convenience to pay, the ever-growing smartphone penetration, and rise of non-banking payment institutions (payments bank, digital wallets, etc.), progressive regulatory policies and increasing consumer readiness to the digital payment platform.

As per Credit Suisse's research India digital payment market will increase five-fold from current $200B to $1T by 2023. Alibaba is well equipped to tap the Indian digital payment market growth with its Paytm holding.

Risk: I consider Alibaba stock a real victim of US and China trade war and it will continue to show weakness as a result of political rhetoric, China internet polices and overall Chinese market performance. Alibaba has consistently outperformed its tech peers like Amazon, FB, Tencent and Google but stock has not reflected that performance so far. Impeccable management, solid fundamentals and strategic investment in key growth areas are hard to hide for long and in my view market will reward BABA long holders generously. US China trade war still possess short term risk for BABA stock but it comes with a great long term opportunity.

Alibaba Valuation & Current Opportunity:

BABA is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 19.5 which has not changed since Jun 2016 even though company continued to grow with a margin of ~48%. Analyst providing a consensus 3 year CAGR of ~ 26%. If we adjust Alibaba earning for its growth it has a current PEG ratio of about 0.74 and this is certainly dirt cheap for a company which is firing all cylinders and currently operating in super growth space. If Alibaba trades at 1.2X PEG similar to its US peers stock should trade min $220 per share. (Providing investors 40% upside from current trading price)

Image Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2018 – Financial Highlight's

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.