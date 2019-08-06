A Good In-Line Quarter From Brighthouse

Introduction

In my article last year on Brighthouse Financial (BHF), I laid out the case for why the losses generated by the company’s derivative positions were real, and not something that were merely the result of accounting conventions. To smoothen out the volatility of these results, in my last article I said that one could use a normalized figure for this cost, but not wish it away, assuming it is zero. The company had a loss of more than $1 billion on its derivative positions in the first quarter of this year as equity markets rose and implied volatility dropped. The second quarter result was better, with the company reporting a $149 million gain on this front.

The company is on track to generate $4.50 of normalized EPS for the year, making the stock worth $36. Investors may sell options on the stock to generate income if it deviates more than 10% from this level.

June quarter results

The company’s second quarter results were good. Revenue rose 3% over the prior year to $2.37 billion, aided by a 17% increase in investment income. Expenses were well-controlled, and aided by derivative and investment gains, the company reported GAAP net income of $377 million or $3.27 per share. The derivative gain was a bit of a surprise because even though the market was down sharply in May, it bounced back in June. Most of the gain appears to be from interest rate hedges. Excluding the one-off gains and adding back some expenses, the company provided an adjusted EPS figure of $2.19, missing the consensus analyst estimate of $2.25.

Book value increased by $1.3 billion from the prior quarter. Like other insurers with large fixed income portfolios, the company’s book value benefited from the decrease in long term interest rates last quarter. The company bought back $136 million of shares, doing a good job of returning capital to shareholders.

Normalized earnings

In my last article, I said that I would normalize the company’s earnings by smoothing out the cost of hedging, whose reported cost is volatile. I will assume that this cost is $600 million a year, less than the company’s estimate of $800 million, which was provided before the company’s derivative windfall at the end of last year that increased its capital position and presumably allows it to lower this cost. For this quarter, discarding the $63 million of investment gains, $149 million of derivative gains and substituting $150 million of derivative costs would produce $107 million of pre-tax income. Here, I would note that the amortization of some of the deferred costs increases when the company has a gain (like in this quarter) and decreases when it doesn’t. So (if this weren’t complicated enough), a further adjustment is necessary. I will take the $39 million that the company added back in its adjusted results as a good figure for the extra expense this quarter. With this, you have normalized pre-tax earnings of $146 million. Taxing at 18% and spreading over 115.5 million shares gives $1.04 per share, a little less than a quarter of the $4.50 of normalized annual earnings I posited in my last article. A good result, but largely in line with expectations.

Valuation

Analysts continue to go along with the company’s proforma earnings presentation, showing inflated EPS estimates, but putting absurdly low multiples in their valuation. Credit Suisse, for instance, has a $22 price target on the stock even as they believe the company’s EPS will be $10.12 in 2020, for a target P/E of 2.2! I don’t know what investing world they live in, but unless a heavily indebted company is on the verge of bankruptcy, you are never going to find a company trading at that kind of valuation. If the earnings are real, it could buy back 45% of its stock in a year at that value.

I would maintain my view that $4.50 is a good figure for the company’s normalized earnings power. An 8x multiple in line with other insurers would give you a $36 fair value for the stock, right about where it is currently trading.

Recommendation

Selling the $50 strike calls as I have recommended in my prior articles has been consistently profitable over the last year. Brighthouse’s stock seems to move in tune with equity markets, in contrast to its fortunes that are not so affected by market moves. In fact, due to the company’s large equity derivative positions, it actually benefits from sharp moves down in the market. I would recommend selling the $30 strike puts whenever the stock goes below $35 as frequently happens during market declines, and the $45 strike calls when it goes above $40.

Risks

Options should be traded only by experienced investors and sized in relation to the risk one is comfortable with. By selling options, one gets to collect the premium and keep it if the stock does not close beyond the strike price on the expiration date. However, if it does, then the investor needs to be prepared to take delivery of the stock, establish a short position, or cover the options at a loss. The loss can be substantial in relation to the premium collected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short $45 calls and $30 puts.