Fresnillo Plc - A Weak Start To FY19 Provides An Opportunity

Fresnillo is such a company, that we have recently bought more of.

While we favour physical gold, we do see a complementary role for selected mining and streaming companies.

Perhaps more so than at any time in the recent past, investors should consider an allocation to gold.

Over recent years, we’ve written a number of articles about precious metals, advocating that investors should consider an allocation to this asset class.

The basis for that recommendation is that our current predicament – itself the result of the combination of globalization, technological innovation, and perhaps most importantly demographics – is leading central banks to go further and further down the path of unconventional monetary policies.

Such policies are already testing the limits of credit markets worldwide, with about $13 trillion in negative-yielding bonds currently outstanding. Going forward, such distortions to credit markets and the increasing level of debts outstanding may eventually lead investors to reconsider their trust in fiat currencies.

Whether inflationary or deflationary forces end up prevailing, precious metals such as gold and silver will likely continue to fulfill their main functions of being a reliable store of value and a worthwhile hedge to add in a portfolio construct, as they have in the past.

While we have a clear preference for holding physical gold, we’ve also advocated that such an allocation can be complemented with selected investments in precious metals mining and streaming companies. One such company that we’ve highlighted in the past is Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), but today we’d like to talk about what we see as an interesting opportunity amongst established precious metals miners: Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:OTCPK:FNLPF).

Company background & description

Fresnillo is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer. The company was established in 2008 following the restructuring of Industrias Penoles SAB DE CV, which separated its precious metals business into the Fresnillo Group, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Mexican Bolsa. It currently operates 7 mines, including the Fresnillo mine in Zacatecas which is one of the world’s oldest mines, being in operation since 1554. The company is also currently working on two development projects and three exploration prospects.

As of the end of 1H19 ending June 30th 2019, Fresnillo derived 52% of adjusted revenues from gold, 34% from silver, and 13% from by-products (9% from zinc and 4% from lead).

Source: 1H19 investor presentation

The table below provides a summary of Fresnillo’s operating and financial performance over the past decade since 2008:

Source: Company website

Investment thesis

Our investment thesis on Fresnillo is based on the following key considerations:

High-quality assets in terms of ore grades and total resources

As of the end of 2018, Fresnillo has total attributable resources of 2.2 billion ounces (oz) of silver and 39.1 million oz of gold (of which 501.7m oz of silver and 11.7m oz of gold are proven and probable reserves). The ore grade of its mineral deposits is fairly competitive at approx. 200-300 grams of silver per ton and 0.5-0.8 grams of gold per ton on average for its largest operating mines.

Low cost of operations

As a result of the quality of its mineral deposits and scale, Fresnillo is able to operate as a relatively low-cost producer. As of the end of 1H19, Fresnillo’s cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent was USD 7.88, versus USD 10.54 globally, according to the World Silver Survey 2018 (pg. 10). Over the past 5 years, the company has earned an average EBITDA margin of 47% and a ROE of 11.7%, versus 34% and 0.2% respectively for a peergroup of the largest silver and gold miners worldwide (please refer to comparative table in valuation section).

Strong balance sheet

In the capital-intensive world of mining, being appropriately capitalized it of vital importance. As of the end of 1H19, Fresnillo is in a strong financial position with total debt of USD 800m and cash of USD 362m, relative to shareholders’ equity of USD 3’018m and an estimated FY19 EBITDA of USD 760m.

This corresponds to a net debt to equity of 0.15x and a net debt to EBITDA of 0.6x.

Disciplined approach to development & capital allocation decisions

Looking back over the past decade, there is ample evidence to suggest that Fresnillo is a fairly disciplined company in terms of deploying capital for long-term profitable growth. When developing assets, there appears to be a clear focus on a number of viability criteria, including sustaining capital expenditures and rates of return, as well as environmental and social impact.

As emphasized by fellow SA Contributor Simple Digressions in an article on Fresnillo earlier this year, this disciplined approach to capital allocation decisions is shown by the lack of impairment charges since 2008, which is a rarity in the world of mining to say the least.

Why has the stock price declined?

Fresnillo reduced its production guidance back in mid-July, citing ‘lower-than-expected ore grades and ore throughput at the Fresnillo mine, a delay in the construction of a leaching pad at Herradura and the lower ore throughput at the dynamic leaching plant’ as the main culprits.

And the impact of lower production levels and higher costs were evident when the company reported 1H19 results on July 30th, with sales down 10% yoy and profits down 69% yoy. As a result, Fresnillo trimmed its capital spending budget for the year, established a number of cost control measures, and cut its interim dividend payment by 76%.

Sell-side estimates for FY19 EBITDA have decreased by an average of over 20% in the past 30 days to USD 758m, with the lowest estimate standing at USD 624m. Average estimates for FY20 and FY21 currently stand at USD 954m and USD 1’152m respectively.

All in, Fresnillo’s stock price is down -30% over the past month, while the price of gold is up approx. 9% and silver up 6%.

Valuation

The valuation of mining companies is a complex exercise because of the specific nature of the mining industry. The first obvious consideration to account for is that mining companies are fully exposed to both the global economic cycle (although less so for precious metals) and the commodity price cycle. A more nuanced yet equally important consideration is that mining is a finite business. This implies that mineral deposits ultimately get depleted over time, whereas non-mining businesses are expected to grow in the very long-run. Long story short, traditional valuation methods like discounted cash flows might be the most appropriate way to value a mining company, but they suffer from 2 main drawbacks: i.) the sheer amount of data/assumptions required to set up such valuation models for each mining operation in a firm’s portfolio, and ii.) the accuracy with which one can make long-term assumptions.

Consequently, it appears pretty clear that most market participants resort to making an estimate of current year, or maybe 12m forward EBITDA, and then apply a multiple to that to derive the firm’s enterprise value. As the multiple expands/contracts just as EBITDA is growing/shrinking, this amplifies the volatility of the stock price.

For instance, Fresnillo’s EV / EBITDA multiple bottomed at approx. 6x in 2008 and peaked at approx. 18x in 2016; while the stock price went as low as GBP 1.2 per share and reached an all-time high of nearly GBP 20 per share.

We’ve also opted for a long-term valuation approach based on an EV / EBITDA multiple, using the following assumptions:

FY19 estimated production levels of 56 m oz of silver and 850 k oz of gold

Current gold & silver prices of USD 1’440 and USD 16.2 respectively

An EBITDA margin of 40%, versus 47% on average over the past 10 years

From these assumptions, we derive a an EBITDA estimate of USD 850m.

An EV / EBITDA multiple of 10x, which is slightly below the long-term average

This results in an equity value per share of GBP 9.0 per share at today’s exchange rate (USD-GBP), which implies an upside of 46%.

The following table displays a sensitivity analysis of our fair value estimate to the EBITDA margin and the multiple applied.

For readers that are interested in stress-testing their own assumptions such as production levels, gold & silver prices, EBITDA margin, the valuation multiple, or the USD-GBP exchange rate, we’ve hyperlinked a simple model for you to do so.

FRES_SA.xlsx

Finally, here a table that includes a peergroup comparison. Please note that while these companies represent the largest silver and gold miners worldwide, they are not all apple-to-apple comparisons to Fresnillo as a result of their individual commodity mix.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon. Data as of 04.08.2019

Risks & red flags

Global macroeconomic development and metal prices: as previously mentioned, mining businesses are fully exposed to macroeconomic and commodity cycles. Gold and silver prices are of course subject to different dynamics, as industrial uses account for over 50% of total silver demand versus an insignificant percentage for gold. Overall, as we’ve explained in past articles, we believe that risk to precious metal prices is to the upside rather than downside; particularly for silver, with a high gold/silver ratio of close to 90.

Regulatory backdrop: mining operations are subject to stringent regulations, which cover both operations and taxes. Such regulations can change for the worse. It is also worth noting that all 7 of Fresnillo’s mining operations are located in Mexico, which creates a concentration risk regarding regulation.

Growing production levels despite declining ore grades: this is the biggest challenge facing all mining companies. It is met by a combination of operational efficiency, together with the prudent development and acquisition of additional mineral resources. The fact that the nominal price of precious metals typically increases over time helps, as more deposits become economically-viable to operate. Still, the industry picks the lowest-hanging fruits first (i.e. highest-grade deposits), so the issue of declining ore grades over time is very real and consequential.

Cost inflation: closely related to the point above, declining ore grades contribute to cost inflation, amongst other factors such as energy and labour costs.

Development risks: developing mineral deposits in an expensive and risky endeavor, frequently subject to delays and cost overruns.

Acquisition & integration risks: As for any business, acquisitions carry a certain amount of risk in terms of overpaying for a target, as well as the integration process.

Environmental issues, safety, and labour unions: frankly speaking, mining is a very difficult, dangerous, and dirty business. This implies the existence of meaningful safety and environmental risks.

Concentrated ownership and small free-float: a few words about the ownership of Fresnillo: the free float is only 25%, with the remaining shares being owned by Fresnillo’s former parent-company: Industrias Penoles SAB de CV. That company, in turn, is about 70% owned by entities controlled by the Baillères family. Despite Fresnillo’s small free float, liquidity is more than adequate for the shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Volatility: a last risk worth highlighting is the level of volatility of Fresnillo’s shares, as previously mentioned. This means that investing in such a company should only be considered by investors that are willing and able to cope with this level of volatility.

Initial conclusions

Perhaps more so than at any time in the past couple of decades, investors should be focused on owning scarce and/or productive asset, while treading very carefully with the type of assets that are most impacted by the current state of monetary abundance, such as credit instruments. Gold is of course at the heart of this discussion, as its geophysical availability makes it scarce by nature, and because it is the very anti-thesis to fiat currencies and monetary abundance, as any student of economic history knows.

Unequivocally, we recommend investors consider an allocation to gold in their portfolios. The academic literature on this topic traditionally recommends a gold allocation of 2% to 10% of total assets. We would argue that present-day considerations imply that an allocation in the mid- to high-end of that range is warranted, based on our assessment of real yields earned on fixed income investments and the credit worthiness of the issuer, as evaluated by the debt level of its sovereign government and the balance sheet of its central bank.

We favour owning physical gold, complemented by productive assets related to gold, such as established mining and royalty companies. Fresnillo is such a company that we have owned and recently bought more of. As detailed in this article, it is one of the largest silver and gold producers, benefiting from high-quality assets, a low cost of operations, and a strong balance sheet. Following a disappointing start to 2019, the stock price has fallen considerably and presents a good margin of safety relative to what the company can realistically earn in the mid-term. Overall, the risk/return profile does appear to stack up favorably at today’s price.

---

Appendix

Source: Annual reports

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRESNILLO LISTED ON THE LSE, PHYSICAL GOLD, FNV, AEM, NEM, NCMGF, GOLD, KGC, EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.