Beyond Meat: Compelling Company, Underwhelming Investment Opportunity

The Q2 2019 earnings announcement was in line with my expectations and shows the continued strength of the business. It also highlights potential volatility due to shifts in sentiment.

Improvements in food technology along with growing environmental, health and ethical concerns will drive a widespread shift in consumer behavior regarding protein consumption. The market for plant-based meat alternatives will grow dramatically in coming decades, led by companies like Beyond Meat (BYND). Beyond Meat is building a market leading position with its superior products and strong branding, making them a potentially attractive investment opportunity. I have estimated an intrinsic value for Beyond Meat of 190 USD per share and believe they are an attractive long-term investment opportunity with a sufficient margin of safety if shares can be bought below 150 USD per share.

Beyond Meat is a producer of plant-based meat alternatives which was founded in 2009 and listed on the NASDAQ in May 2019. Since then they have dramatically outperformed the market and currently have a market capitalization of over 10 billion USD; despite being unprofitable and having a niche product with relatively low brand awareness. This raises the question of whether the stock has become overvalued as a result of hype around the product and whether the company will be able to deliver the dramatic sales growth and margin improvement required to justify its current price. While their products may be mouth-watering, their stock price trades on an eye-watering price-to-sales ratio of 39.

Beyond Meat is developing a portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives and wants to change the definition of meat, from determined by source to determined by structure. They currently offer products which mimic beef (patty, ground beef), pork (sausage) and poultry (chicken strips) using plant-derived amino acids, lipids, trace minerals and water. Their products aim to replicate not just the taste; but the texture, aroma and look of meat, extending to mimicking bleeding prior to being cooked. Their initial focus has been on pork and beef alternatives as consumers appear to be more willing to abandon these products for health reasons.

Beyond Meat's addressable market is potentially large, with their current product portfolio competing against processed meats, a $714 billion market globally in 2016, which is expected to grow at a rate of 8.2% annually through 2026.

In the U.S. 95% of the population consume meat and although growing fast, the market for plant-based meat alternatives is only approximately 2% of the size of the U.S. meat industry. Between 2014 and 2017 the percentage of U.S. consumers identifying as vegetarian grew from 1% to 6% and sales of plant-based alternatives to animal-based foods including meat, cheese, milk and eggs grew 17% in 2018. This change in consumer preferences and buying behavior is largely being driven by health concerns caused by a Western diet high in red meat and growing awareness of environmental issues caused by the meat industry.

Although plant-based alternatives are a growing market it is unknown how much market share they can take from meat. The plant-based milk industry is a relevant comparison and may act as a guide for potential growth rates and market size. The non-milk dairy category in the U.S. was worth $2 billion in 2017 (13% of the dairy milk category) and is growing at a rate of 10% annually. If plant-based meat alternatives achieve the same amount of market penetration, the U.S. market alone would be worth 35 billion USD annually.

Figure 1: Beyond Meat Quarterly Sales Growth (annualized)

(Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

While the market for plant-based meat alternatives has existed for a long time, food technology is creating a paradigm shift where consumers can get the experience of eating meat without consuming animal products. This new wave is being led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, although is becoming an increasingly competitive space.

Similar to Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods has taken a scientific approach to understanding and recreating the structure of meat, but instead uses soy protein and genetically modified yeast, which has caused health concerns for many consumers. Impossible Foods has struggled to meet demand as their product has been introduced into larger restaurant chains, most notably Burger King (QSR), which may indicate scalability issues with their supply chain and manufacturing.

Larger competitors are also entering the market and the resources these companies have, such as; brand recognition, marketing, supply and distribution relationships and manufacturing capabilities, should be a concern for Beyond Meat. These competitors include Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) who are planning on launching a veggie burger in the U.S. this fall called the "Awesome Burger" and Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods (TSN) who are both planning on launching hybrid plant-meat products later this year.

The other potential competitors for Beyond Meat are cell cultured meat producers, including JUST, Aleph Farms and Memphis Meats. These companies make synthetic meat which is grown in a laboratory and does not require the slaughtering of animals. The cost structure of lab grown meat and consumer acceptance remain big questions though. Cell cultured meats are currently expected to begin hitting the market in 2020 with price estimates of $50 for a burger. Although this price may seem exorbitant, the price of cell cultured meats is declining rapidly and may reach cost parity within the next few years.

Figure 2: Cost of Synthetic Meat

(Source: Created by author using data from The Business Times)

Beyond Meat market themselves as a favorable alternative to meat by promoting the relative benefits for health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare, although some of these claims are questionable. Plant-based meat may sound healthy, but it is still a processed food and nutritionists have recommended the Beyond Meat burger only be eaten occasionally, despite agreeing it is a healthier alternative to meat. This is a far cry from Beyond Meat's desire to be viewed as a healthy product which can be consumed three times daily. Beyond Meat may be most compelling for its environmental benefits. A study commissioned by Beyond Meat and reviewed by an independent third party indicated that in comparison to an equivalent beef product, its burger used 99% less water, 93% less land, produced 90% less greenhouse emissions and used 46% less electricity.

For a food company Beyond Meat has a strong focus on R&D, using scientists to determine the structure of meat and how it can be replicated with plants so that it is indistinguishable from a human sensory experience. Their innovation team consists of 44 personnel with backgrounds in chemistry, biology, material science, food science and biophysics as well as process engineers and culinary specialists. As of September 29 2018 Beyond Meat has one issued patent and 20 pending applications, although the process to turn plant-based proteins into a structure resembling meat was initially licensed from researchers at the University of Missouri. R&D spending for Beyond Meats is currently approximately 11% of sales, although this number is likely to decline somewhat as their sales expand, it is significantly higher than most companies operating in the meat industry and is indicative of the nature of their business.

Beyond Meat continues to work on their product formulation to make the products more like meat with the CEO believing the aroma and the way the product "browns" as it cooks can be improved. While Beyond Meat considers its R&D capabilities and manufacturing process to be a competitive advantage, I believe competitors will successfully create comparable products through similar processes which avoid violating intellectual property or through a different process, like Impossible Foods.

Beyond Meat is currently still developing their supply chain, making them reliant on a limited number of suppliers and open to supply disruptions. They experienced several supply bottlenecks in 2017 and 2018 but since then have diversified suppliers of protein and tripled production capacity, expanding from 2 production facilities to 5. Beyond Meat's prospectus noted that Roquette America was the sole supplier of the pea protein used in their burgers and sausages, which at the time was seen as a major cause of concern. The CEO has since stated they now have multiple suppliers, with sourcing relatively evenly split between them, and that their supply chain is adequate to meet demand over the next several years.

Despite this there are industry wide supply concerns for pea protein, with global pea protein sales projected to double by 2025. Some companies have been proactive in managing this risk with pea based dairy alternative Ripple Foods working with farmers to secure its supply chain and plant-based burger maker Lightlife (OTCPK:MLFNF) buying a year's worth of peas in advance. Beyond Meat's CEO has also stated that they have available a viable range of protein alternatives, including; mung bean, brown rice, lentils and mustard seed and are only using pea protein due to its availability and lack of health concerns. Pea protein is widely available because the supply chain was developed for the starch industry, but as Beyond Meat and other companies in the space scale up, a dedicated supply chain is likely to develop, potentially lowering costs. Given that Beyond Meat can use a wide variety of plant proteins and agricultural land use can potentially move from animals to plants, it appears unlikely there will be long-term supply restrictions.

Beyond Meat's products rely on a process which recreates the structure of meat using plant-based ingredients subjected to heating, cooling and pressure, varied at rapid intervals. This process occurs at facilities in Missouri, resulting in a woven protein product which is used to manufacture the final product by either Beyond Meat or one of their co-manufacturers. A co-manufacturing model is being utilized to contain capital costs and allow the business to scale more rapidly, but in the long run it may be preferable from a security of supply and profitability standpoint to integrate the entire manufacturing process. This would also help to secure intellectual property related to the manufacturing process. As part of their international expansion strategy Beyond Meat has recently setup a manufacturing partnership with Zandbergen in the Netherlands, which is the company's first manufacturing facility outside of the United States.

Beyond Meat is aware how crucial building a strong brand is to the future of the company and is investing heavily in marketing, with a focus on digital channels and utilizing a network of celebrities, influencers and brand ambassadors, including Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O'Neal. Other marketing strategies include appearing as a branded product on restaurants menus to drive brand awareness and a Beyond Meat food truck to facilitate consumer sampling, which as of September 2018 had conducted 263 events and distributed 76,000 samples.

Beyond Meat is fortunate that their mission to tackle global issues resonates with many, resulting in a passionate consumer base. As an example, Beyond Meat has a digital newsletter which had over 202,000 subscribers as of September 2018. This allows Beyond Meat to use viral marketing and rely on consumer pull rather than having to try and push the product onto consumers.

Beyond Meat's marketing strategy has been to selectively introduce their products into the distribution channels and locations most likely to succeed, such as Whole Foods (AMZN) in Colorado and Northern California, before expanding their geographic footprint and distribution channels as brand awareness has developed.

Beyond Meat is currently focused on distribution through grocery stores and restaurants and has 28,000 points of distribution, primarily in the U.S. They are targeting top line growth across these channels by leveraging existing points of distribution and introducing new products in retail and expanding their partnership network of restaurants. Internationally Beyond Meat is focused on Canada and Europe whilst establishing relationships with distributors in other markets. Initial target markets internationally include Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, South Korea, South Africa and parts of the Middle East.

Distribution through their restaurant and food service channel is through restaurant chains like TGIF, Carl's Junior and A&W with the Beyond Meat brand name featured on the menu at many restaurants. This is helping to create brand awareness for Beyond Meat and may be driving incremental foot traffic for restaurants. This attempt to brand a product which has traditionally been a commodity is reminiscent of the Intel inside marketing campaign, where Intel (INTC) managed to differentiate their processors through marketing, even though consumers would never even see the Intel product. If Beyond Meat continues to be successful positioning themselves as a differentiated product and creates a strong brand identity it will continue to allow them to command premium prices and achieve higher margins.

Figure 3: Beyond Meat EBIT Margin

(Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Based on a discounted cash flow model I estimate the intrinsic value of Beyond Meat's equity to be approximately 190 USD per share. This value is highly dependent on the profit margin, sales growth and addressable market that Beyond Meat can reach, all of which are uncertain at the moment. While I believe Beyond Meat is currently fairly valued, it is already priced for success and offers little potential upside relative to the potential downside risks. The stock price is currently being driven by sentiment as evidenced by the 14% drop in share price on the news the company was offering common stock to the public. From a fundamental perspective the announcement was immaterial as only 250,000 new shares are being issued. More importantly though 3,000,000 shares are being sold by existing shareholders which could be viewed by the market as insiders selling while they believe the share price is overvalued.

Beyond Meat's valuation looks stretched when comparing multiples to competitors like Tyson Foods, but this is expected for several reasons. Most of Beyond Meat's competitors are suppliers of commodity products, whereas Beyond Meat is a manufacturer of a differentiated and branded product which I believe makes it more similar to a company like Unilever (UL). Beyond Meat's higher multiples are also justified by their high growth rate, which is likely to continue for years to come.

Company Profit Margin (%) Return on Equity (%) Sales Growth (%) P/S P/B Tyson Foods 5 16 3 0.7 2.2 Unilever 12 42 0.5 2.9 12.6 Beyond Meat -14 -2.8 180 39 32.1

Table 3: Comparable Company Statistics

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Investing in Beyond Meat is a macro bet on the investment thesis that there will be a widespread consumer shift from animal products to plant-based products, but it should also be kept in mind that it is a micro bet on an individual investment vehicle. Beyond Meat has a quality product with a clever marketing strategy and is developing a strong position in an attractive market. There will be significant competition in this product category, and I do not believe intellectual property or a superior manufacturing process will provide a sustainable competitive advantage. To justify their current share price not only must there be a widespread shift to plant-based products, but Beyond Meat must also continue to develop their brand and expand their product portfolio. The timeline for this and how successful they will be remains to be seen which makes this a speculative investment at current prices. Value investors will be better served by waiting for a pullback in price if sentiment weakens in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.