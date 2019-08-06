Buy The Dip In Microsoft? We Love The Stock - But We Think Not Yet

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Putting Our Opinion In Context

Our followers and members will be aware that we’re big fans of Microsoft (MSFT). We initiated coverage with a confident ‘Buy – Long Term Hold’ and a little weakness in the stock price since then has not diminished our enthusiasm for the stock as the 3+ year hold we intend it to be.

So with the stock down about 4% since we went to Buy – Long Term Hold, and the company so reliable a producer of earnings, dividends and share price growth, and premarket turning up as we write, surely we should be proposing you add to your position now while red ink abounds?

We’re not.

That’s not because we don’t love Microsoft anymore. We still love Microsoft. In fact we’ve loved Microsoft for a long time. We were going around telling anyone who would listen in 2015 that Azure would catch up with AWS, that Office 365 would be a growth driver, and that the products all felt new and fresh in a way they hadn’t in a long time. (We have no written proof of this. You’ll have to trust us on this one). We thought Microsoft was undervalued when we went to Buy and we think it’s undervalued today. But now isn’t the time to add, in our view. Let’s take a look at why.

La Crise Du Jour

We wrote up a note on Salesforce (CRM) earlier today with the opposite message – that the current weakness was an opportunity, as long as one keeps one’s head when it comes to position sizes.

We said in that note that the current sea of red is a real crisis, albeit a crise du jour rather than the beginning of the end. It’s the latest skirmish in the ‘trade war’ – a phrase which in truth doesn’t do justice to what is really playing out before us, which is a multi-decade tussle between China and the US as to who occupies the driving seat of global hegemony. China believes it can win that tussle. And China is capable of working to timelines beyond the horizon of US equity markets, being decades or even centuries. Ask Henry Kissinger (On China).

The US also believes it can win this tussle. It has cause for confidence. The US rose from basic nation-state formation in the nineteenth century to lead the world from 1945 onwards – arguably from 1918 in fact, if one looks at how it controlled funds flow around the post-Treaty of Versailles Europe. That is a time-to-dominance that has never been seen before or since in world history. It took the British a lot longer, the Romans longer still and nobody else has come close no matter how long they have tried.

The current US Administration certainly has unorthodox and controversial methods of dealing with this tussle, which may work or may not, but the existence of the tussle itself is lost on no-one sensible in American politics. The issue isn’t going away in our lifetime. But neither, we believe, is it going to crater US equities permanently in our lifetime. So we think the correct response to these red periods is to respect them, keep one’s eyes open, be aware that a dip can become an abyss overnight, and keep an eye on the prize, which in our case is long-term capital gains and dividend income. If you have the smarts to short-term trade this environment and win, we applaud you. But our focus remains long-term, fundamentals-driven investing. So we’re going stock-by-stock, day-by-day at this time.

Why Add to Salesforce But Not To Microsoft?

Our note on CRM today said – the stock tends to over-react to market lurches, be they upward or downward. We noted that CRM’s stock has maintained an upward trajectory since its IPO, punctuated by dips down below its 200-day SMA which have occurred around the time of macro crises of one flavor or another. Right now CRM is significantly below its 200-day SMA, a result of the current environment and also no doubt the market’s dislike of its recent bold acquisition of Tableau (DATA). So we see that as an opportunity to add – but add small for the macro reasons we lay out above.

Microsoft however has been on a tear all year. Check the chart of MSFT’s gain vs. the S&P500 from January 1 this year. More than 2x the gain of the S&P.

Source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The stock is also way above its 200-day SMA which today sits at about $118/share. It is below the 50-day SMA but again, we are long-term here and so we care more about slow burn indicators than we do speedier measures.

Let’s take a look at MSFT’s support-resistance lines. As we’ve said before, we don’t tend to use complex charting methods for our long term work. Looking several years out with companies that we believe are going to keep growing revenues, earnings and cashflow, we prefer simple chart methods. Simple support-resistance lines may be too blunt for fast-twitch trading but we find they can work well for our long-term approach.

Here’s how we see the market muscle-memory for MSFT.

Source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Very roughly, we see recent market memory at around $132/share and around $120/share. We think recent examples matter more than very long term examples because we think MSFT remains fundamentally undervalued and given its predictable operating performance and growth we don’t see the stock falling back to 2016/2017 prices any time soon. We wouldn’t rule out a December 2018 level if things turn really ugly with China, but we’re not there yet.

The stock at the time of writing sits above the first of those support-resist lines. And that line itself is only about 7% below MSFT’s all-time-high, so in the current environment that doesn’t seem like much of a bargain. Given that we believe that small additions are the right strategy during this crisis, that’s not going to make much difference to your book cost. Either you bought in a long time ago and buying at $132 is going to average you up – which seems unwise right now – or you bought recently and a small addition at $132 is going to barely move your average downwards.

So we think wait. Either the market rebounds and your holding keeps going up in value – OK you missed a small dip but you missed the risk too – or things get bad and the stock will retest those lower levels. For our own personal account position we do not plan to add to MSFT at this time. If the stock nears $120 we will think about it and reconsider at that time.

By the way – we’re leaving our rating at Buy – Long Term Hold. If you don’t have a position in MSFT today, you need to put money to work right now, and you’re looking for a stock that has some downside protection and plenty of upside opportunities – it is well worthy of your consideration at this price. But if you’re contemplating adding to your existing position – that’s different arithmetic in our view. You already have the upside exposure, and adding at this price doesn’t make enough difference to the risk/reward to warrant a purchase in our opinion.

We’ll keep posting on Microsoft. We believe it’s a long term winner even though it’s got the $1tn tag. And we want you to win with it. So stay tuned.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 6 August 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long MSFT and CRM on a personal account basis.