American Eagle: The Iron Retailer

Introduction

American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) has been one of the few retailers remaining that have not only managed to keep their stores afloat but deliver positive comps for both brands (American Eagle and Aerie) in terms of store sales. American Eagle has remained a top competitor in the jeans business and has managed to leverage them to bring more consumers into stores. Aerie continues its successful trajectory delivering positive comps and the digital business remains overwhelmingly positive. And while the majority of AEO is undoubtedly doing amazing, their introduction of CBD products tarnishes their family-friendly image and is an unnecessary investment. Overall, American Eagle is an incredibly strong stock and is trading at an amazing price. I have no complaints about the current price but if you want to wait in hopes of achieving a lower price I think that's good too.

Jeans Keep Stores In Business

American Eagle's jeans business has been an imperative part of the brand that not only makes them more relevant among consumers but capitalizes on a classic item that has been around for decades. American Eagle is the #1 women's jeans retailer in the country and the second-largest jeans brand overall, behind Levi's. And this quarter marks AEO's 23rd straight quarter of record jeans sales. Jeans are an item that will always be a staple in people's lives. The versatility and durability of jeans have made it a favorite among consumers and AEO continues to give the people what they want.

(Source: americaneagle.com)

However, what AEO has managed to do is leverage jeans to bring consumers in stores. With jeans, there are hundreds of different styles, materials, sizes, washes, etc. to the point where many consumers simply cannot purchase a jean without trying it on first. And while some may argue why this cannot be applied to all clothes, jeans, in particular, are some of the most skewed items. Almost no jean is the same in any aspect and as everybody's body type is different it becomes incredibly difficult to shop online. This doesn't deter shoppers however since jeans have become an integral staple in any wardrobe. It is essentially the perfect goldilocks combination for AEO.

Aerie

For Aerie, revenues rose 20% with a 14% comp in the first quarter. The 14% sales increase built upon a 38% increase last year. With this quarter Aerie delivered 18 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. The swim category was the main winner from Aerie which was driven by amazing customer service. Bralettes also showed strength as well. With Victoria's Secret losing momentum Aerie has been able to capitalize on this and corner the market. Their marketing strategy promotes body positivity and strikes a chord with consumers. With these campaigns, Aerie has been able to grow its business to become a viable competitor in the lingerie market.

(Source: aerie.com)

Numbers

American Eagle brand comps were up 4%, this is on top of an additional 4% increase from last year, and a 3% increase in the fourth quarter. With this quarter American Eagle has delivered 8 straight quarters of comp gains. Aerie comps were up 14% in the first quarter, and AEO delivered positive comps across all channels for both brands. Overall, for the first-quarter total revenue increased 8% and comp sales increased 6% on top of a 9% comp last year. Both brands posted positive comps for store sales and digital sales rose in the low double-digits. Digital revenue now represents 30% of total revenue.

During the Spring season, more money was spent on marketing, putting pressure on margins. Gross margin contracted 30 basis points to 36.7%, but this is down considerably from a high above 39% in late 2018. And while I understand the need to spend marketing dollars and offer markdowns, I am hoping this is a short-term hit to margins. As usual, AEO ended the quarter with ZERO debt which is probably one of their best assets.

Data by YCharts

Tariffs

Tariffs pose no immediate threat to AEO since they do not target apparel but if they were to target commodities such as cotton, denim, polyester, nylon, etc. then AEO would be in jeopardy. However, they are taking action to diversify their suppliers and working to mitigate the effects of potential tariffs.

Dormify

AEO's investment in Dormify seems to be paying off, and it competes with Urban Outfitters (NYSE: URBN) in the home department. Urban Outfitters has had the cache of being a cool millennial home decor store and now American Eagle is finally delivering some competition. Although their website needs a significant upgrade. It takes a long time to load and is constantly glitching.

The Overhype of CBD

American Eagle has placed an order with Green Growth Brands to sell CBD personal care products such as lotion, muscle balms, and aromatherapy solutions. The products will be available in over 500 stores and are expected to begin sale in October. As far as retail ideas go, this is probably one of the worst moves to make. First, this tarnishes the kid-friendly image that they've built and it can be seen as a liability. I think it's great when companies branch out into different industries but this feels like a step backward. I understand that CBD is now more mainstream than ever and CBD is considered to have no "mind-altering" properties but this is a risk that I don't think AEO should take. If they want to branch out with skincare products they can partner with more reliable companies, or even better, create a new skincare line.

Conclusion

American Eagle is undoubtedly one of the strongest retailers in the market right now. They are dominating not one but multiple markets spanning from jeans to lingerie to swim. Aerie has certainly benefited from Victoria's Secret loss of popularity and is steadily capturing more of the market. American Eagle's investment in Dormify brings more competition to Urban Outfitter's home department and will allow American Eagle to penetrate some of the markets. There's not much to say with American Eagle there's nothing wrong with the company. And while I may be nitpicking with the CBD it is just an unnecessary risk. The stock at only $16 is an incredible price and the stock was at $24 in early May of this year. This is a significant drop in price, and even if the stock drops further if you invest now you will still be getting a great price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.