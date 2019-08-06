The Dividend Fallacy

If investors were rational (which we know not to be true), there should be no discernible differences in preference between companies paying a dividend and companies which do not.

Emerging market bonds (LEMB) have come bounding back with incredible momentum. They are only performing second to high yield bonds (JNK) year-to-date, as investors hunt for yield and rates remain low.

Who can blame them? Since 2008, the amount of bonds yielding more than 4% shrank by $25 trillion. Global central banks have been buying assets for a decade, pressing bond yields to historical lows. Prices are so high investors stand little to gain for the risk of losses and inevitably investors who feel they need the additional yield have had to search elsewhere: high yield bonds and emerging market bonds.

Another reason for investors' preference towards dividends comes from the dislike of profits, as these are a matter of accounting opinion. Dividends are real and paid in cash and often favored by yield hunting investors. Dividends also make up a large percentage of total return, but in the US, multiple expansion is also important.

Despite the significant compounding effect of dividends over the long term, high forecast dividend yields rarely materialize. For example, where companies have forecasted an average yield of 15-20%, less than 6% actually materializes in reality.

In fact, screening companies based on high yield can lead to bigger drawdowns and underperformance (JNK) (BKLN). High dividend yields may seem tempting, but the dividend may not be sustainable and lead to a dividend cut and we all know how dividend cutters seem to fare. Also, dividend growth is less likely for such companies. Since General Electric (GE) cut its dividend by 50% in November 2017, for example, its share price has almost halved. Other notable dividend cutters who have yet to recover include Mattel (MAT) and Sturm, Ruger (RGR).

There is a dividend fallacy here. If investors were rational (which we know not to be true), there should be no discernible differences in preference between companies paying a dividend and companies which do not. In the real world, investors view dividends as a source of return that is independent of the price of the stock, almost like an entirely separate asset. The real aim of the investor should be total return, but several behavioral finance theories are at work forcing investors to believe in this dividend fallacy.

Bird-in-the-hand theory postulates that investors prefer dividends from a stock rather than potential capital gains. Many retirees discipline themselves to only spending interest and dividends, ignoring capital gains. This separating out of returns unnecessarily is known as mental accounting. This all leads to an overblown hunt for yield which does not make much sense when one could simply sell an asset that has appreciated to get the same net effect. Investors should focus on total return and avoid these mental biases, which could detrimentally affect their portfolios.

As noted in the most recent Lead-Lag Report, junk debt on a total return basis has actually been faring better than large-cap equities over the past several months, and should we be entering a corrective period given last week’s actions, they may be a better “risk-on” trade for bulls. But be warned that even though dividends and yield may be “steady,” what matters is the combination of yield and asset return. And junk debt, as an alternative to equities, can be a risky proposition. It may simply be a proposition you can sleep better with for now if still bullish near to intermediate term.

