Old Republic International: A Dividend Darling With A Bright Future

As an income-oriented investor, I tend to seek out investment opportunities in boring companies in boring industries that chug along without much fanfare but nevertheless generate a strong cash flow and pay shareholders year-in and year-out. As a middle-aged income investor still very much an active member of the workforce, I am fortunate enough not to have to rely on my dividend income to cover my daily expenses, so I can focus on establishing and adding to positions in companies that not only provide some current income but also offer excellent prospects of continued dividend growth with some share appreciation. For investors like myself, who have no imminent need to draw upon dividend income at the present, finding a stock with a less-than-jaw-dropping (yet still growing) yield and/or offering comparatively small annual hikes can be an effective way to achieve an enviable return on an investment over time while enjoying a higher likelihood of capital appreciation and lower volatility. One such stock is that of Old Republic International (ORI), a company that, despite having paid a cash dividend without interruption since Franklin Delano Roosevelt occupied the White House, doesn't always land on the radars of income investors. It is my belief that Old Republic International is a wonderful investment opportunity for dividend growth investors, currently available at a reasonable price, offering an above average yield, excellent prospects for future income, and a high likelihood of steady, if modest, capital appreciation. In this article, I will consider the value of Old Republic stock from the perspective of a dividend growth investor with long investment horizon. As such, I am particularly interested in the company's ability to not only maintain its current dividend but continue raising it.

Taking the Long View

In the company's 2018 Annual Review, Old Republic's management highlights the company's long-term focus, maintaining that "[t]he very nature of insurance requires we manage our business for the long run" and concluding that "[e]ffectively managing over a multi-year cycle means we must have little regard for quarterly or even annual reporting periods," focusing instead on 5- and 10-year periods that better illustrate trends in the insurance industry. Because "[t]he prices (premiums) charged for most products are set without knowing for certain what the ultimate benefit and claim costs will be," Old Republic "also can’t know when they will be paid, which may be many years after a policy was issued or expired." With this reality ever in mind, Old Republic's management is keenly aware of how it must "steadfastly maintain a sound financial condition" and "a capital cushion to see us through any unexpected harsh events" in order to meet its obligations to policyholders, either today or years down the road. Ultimately, it is the company's disciplined approach to ensuring that it can cover its potential claims years ahead of time through careful, conservative investments that makes its stock particularly attractive to dividend growth investors because such an approach enables one to have a pretty good sense of the company's fiscal health long before anything that could threaten the dividend might emerge.

As an insurance company, Old Republic's success relies, in part, on the firm's ability to deploy float effectively. In it's most recent quarterly filing with the SEC, the company expresses a deep awareness of its responsibilities to policyholders and outlines how that understanding influences the conservative ways in which Old Republic handles the money it collects from premiums:

Old Republic's invested assets portfolio is directed in consideration of enterprise-wide risk management objectives. Most importantly, these are intended to ensure solid funding of the insurance subsidiaries' long-term obligations to policyholders and other beneficiaries, as well as the long-term stability of the subsidiaries' capital accounts. To this end, the investment portfolio contains no significant insurance risk-correlated asset exposures to real estate, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations ("CDO's"), derivatives, hybrid securities, or illiquid private equity and hedge fund investments. Moreover, the Company does not engage in hedging or securities lending transactions, nor does it invest in securities whose values are predicated on non-regulated financial instruments exhibiting amorphous or unfunded counter-party risk attributes.

In other words, Old Republic is acutely aware both of the needs of its policyholders and of investors' long-term stakes in the company, resulting in an investment strategy prioritizing "higher-yielding blue chip and utility common stocks that can deliver annual dividend growth" and a "more conservative, less volatile composition [than] the S&P 500 index":

Source: Old Republic Annual Review 2018

This conservative, income-generating approach to investing has served Old Republic well, as the market value of the company's stock holdings has steadily increased:

Source: Old Republic Annual Review 2018

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the company's total assets have followed a similar trajectory:

Source: Old Republic Annual Review 2018

Importantly, Old Republic's management maintained a sufficient "capital cushion" to keep the company afloat through the choppy waters many insurance companies struggled to navigate following the bursting of the housing bubble. Despite four consecutive years of income losses in the wake of the collapse of the housing bubble, Old Republic quickly returned to profitability:

Source: Old Republic Annual Review 2018

While past successes are certainly no guarantee of future success, they nevertheless do tell us something about the ability of a company's philosophy to steer it through treacherous seas. Thus, while larger companies such as AIG collapsed by speculating in such risky businesses as credit default swaps, Old Republic simply chugged along, drawing cash from its blue chip-laden portfolio. The long view kept Old Republic afloat and will likely continue doing so, no matter how choppy the waters. This should help long-term investors sleep well at night.

Dividend Yield and Growth

Having paid a cash dividend every year since 1942 and having increased that dividend annually for nearly four decades, Old Republic has established itself as one of the most reliable dividend growth stocks in the insurance sector. Furthermore, its yield is consistently higher than those of its competitors. For instance, when compared with Cincinnati Financial (CINF), another dividend darling in the insurance business with a decades-long streak of increasing payouts, Old Republic stands out as significantly more generous:

Data by YCharts

With a yield of 3.5%, Old Republic exceeds the insurance industry average of roughly 2.4% by a healthy margin. Over the past ten years, the compound annual growth rate for the dividend has been a modest 2.03%. While this growth rate may strike some as slower than desired for a DGI stock, it is quite consistent with the company's dedication to conservative financial management. Old Republic is careful with its money and I would not expect a sudden acceleration in the CAGR. However, the company is not stingy, either, having payed a special dividend of $1.00 per share last January when it decided to return excess cash to stockholders. With a 3.5% yield as a starting point, though, even small increases each year will result in a fairly hefty yield on the principal invested within a fairly short time period.

Dividend Safety

Thanks to "lower underwriting and related services," company's most recent quarterly report indicates that the company's pretax and net income excluding investment gains during the second quarter and first half of 2019 have decreased year-over-year:

Source: Old Republic Second Quarter Report 2019

Fortunately, the continued growth of the company's investment income offset Old Republic's weaker underwriting income:

Source: Old Republic Second Quarter Report 2019

While the decreased income from underwriting and related services no doubt contributed to Old Republic's second quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 falling $0.02 short of the $0.47 consensus estimate, the GAAP EPS of $0.55 beat the consensus estimate by a dime. Still, the $1.607 billion in revenue, a gain of 2.2% year-over-year, beat the consensus estimate by $40 million. Along the way, Old Republic reported several additional bits of encouraging news, led by the 5.7% rise in net investment income from $106.9 million to $113 million year-over-year. Elsewhere, the total operating revenue of $1.46 billion increased nearly 3% during the same time period. Net premiums, fees, and other related income bagged Old Republic $1.49 billion, including 5.1% and 0.4% in the company's bread-and-butter general insurance and tile insurance businesses, respectfully.

Put simply, Old Republic knows how to generate cash. As of this writing, the company has a very reasonable 45.01% payout ratio, suggesting not only that the current $0.20 quarterly dividend is comfortably covered but that it has plenty of room to continue hiking the payouts for years to come, even when accounting for lower income from underwriting and related services.

A Note on Valuation

Lastly, Old Republic is currently trading at a discount. At present, Old Republic's return on equity ration for the trailing twelve month period is 13.76% while its current book value is about $19.46. If we follow the market tendency to value insurance companies at 10% of the ROE ratio applied to the book value, we see that Old Republic's fair value should be in the neighborhood of $26.75. At a current price of $22.57, then, Old Republic is something of a bargain.

Final Comments

Old Republic is one of the safer dividend stocks I have in my portfolio. Despite operating in the crowded and highly-competitive insurance sector, the company's business is healthy and well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers. Its actively-managed investment portfolio is performing well, supplementing income from premiums and other fees and adding value to shareholders' equity. With 38 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt, a comparatively low payout ratio, and a conservative management team steering the company away from risky investments and towards continued profitability, it is extremely likely that Old Republic International will continue raising its dividend annually for the foreseeable future, albeit at a slow pace. At a discounted price, now might be the time to initiate or add to a position in this high-quality dividend stock.

