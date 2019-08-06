2U Is Due For A Bounce As CEO Tries To Fix Unprofitable Business Model

Over 12 million shares were short as of July 15. Some will have covered but any remaining short covering could help with a bounce but won't be the main driver.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) cratered last week after announcing its Q2 2019 results. While revenue topped expectations, a disappointing outlook and mounting losses caused a slew of analyst downgrades. It looks like the bubble has burst on the company's unprofitable business model, and while the CEO tried to spin it as positively as possible, the market was not receptive to the explanations. Its heavy burn rate left unchecked could leave the company out of money as early as the start of 2021. However, now that 2U has dropped to less than a $1 billion valuation and is suffering from the status of being a former Wall Street darling, it may be time for contrarian investors to try to catch this falling knife.

Data by YCharts

The cratering stock price can be attributed to CEO Chip Paucek tempering expectations in the near term in order to react to a shifting market dynamic and ensure longer-term profitability. Simply put, I believe that the company was blindsided by disappointing enrollments in some of its programs and will be cutting back on the number of offerings (presumably the least profitable ones) to try to streamline its operations and improve its margins in 2020 and beyond.

While painful in the short term, I give credit to management of TWOU for coming clean in admitting it needs to change its business model while it still has enough cash in the till to do something to right the ship. There are no shortage of examples of companies that avoided making painful short-term decisions in order to prop up the stock price for as long as possible before driving headfirst into a brick wall. 2U is not one of those companies. When I put my contrarian investor hat on and try to look for the good in so much bad, this is a point that stands out as good.

Assessing the possibility of a short squeeze

One of the main reasons for buying a beat up stock like TWOU is the hope of a short squeeze during the "dead cat bounce" phase of its chart. The theory behind this is simple. As essentially all shorts have average prices at well over $30 and most at well over $50, they are already deep in the money. If you were short from $50 to $14, you already made the bulk of the money you are going to make. There is no point in keeping open a position where your maximum gain is $14 and would have to take years of continuous mismanagement to see it. It's better to close the position and redeploy that margin power elsewhere on another short (or long) target.

Shorts in at $50 will be less likely to see a huge difference in covering at $12 versus $17. What they need is volume to close out the position in an orderly fashion. As of July 15, short interest was 12.2 million shares, or just under 20% of the stock's float.

The entire float has churned in the three trading days since releasing financials, so there is a good chance that a lot of the shorts have covered. The possibility of a short squeeze remains, though it is not as high as it would be with other stocks that have seen this type of drop. There needs to be some fundamental reason to support catching this falling knife beyond hopes of a short squeeze.

Whether a technology company or an education company, 2U has a favorable revenue multiple now

The main short thesis on TWOU is that due to its high cost of acquisition and lack of scalability, it has a business model more aligned to a for-profit college than a technology company. This was a brilliant and correct forward-looking thesis from several months ago. However, the market has now caught onto this and no longer values 2U as a high-growth, scalable SAAS company worthy of a 10x or greater revenue multiple. Over the past 11 months, TWOU has dropped from a high of a 13 revenue multiple to less than 2:

Data by YCharts

2U is actually trading rather cheaply when compared to several companies in the for-profit education field. Below is a chart comparing enterprise value to trailing 12-month revenue of 2U to Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE), Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA), Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR), American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) and Career Education Corporation (CECO).

Source: Yahoo Finance based on closing prices on August 2, 2019

Other than APEI, which is a clear leader in this metric, 2U is either on par or valued more cheaply than the rest of the field. The claim that 2U is a for-profit college and not a SAAS company is an obsolete argument at these low prices because it compares reasonably favorably to the for-profit colleges and will now compare highly favorably to SAAS companies. Granted, a lot of these companies are profitable while 2U is still burning through cash at a rapid rate. But these comparable companies also don't have the claim of being a disruptor in the education industry, which 2U may still be even despite the struggling business model and pivot due to market dynamics that is causing so much short-term pain.

Based on the oversold nature of the stock, the incentive for remaining shorts to cover and a revenue multiple that compares well to peers, no matter what type of companies are considered its peers, I expect 2U to bounce to the upper teens to $20 in the near term. Anything beyond that, and the short thesis of 2U being an overvalued education company may be relevant once again and a good exit point. For now, I will continue to hold a small, speculative position in 2U which I will monitor closely for possible addition, trade or exit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWOU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.