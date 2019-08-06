July 2019 Market Commentary: A 'Midcycle' Crisis

The Fed seems to be caught in a vortex where it must set rate policy and pull monetary levers largely in reaction to what its global central banking peers are implementing, lest a strong U.S. dollar sends global financial conditions over the cliff.

Among risk factors, Quality outperformed while High Dividend lagged. Quality continues to benefit from a narrow growth environment where a handful of companies are generating higher growth in a slowing economy.

Equity markets sold off when the Fed signaled that the July rate cut would not likely represent the start of an extended series of rate cuts.

The U.S. Federal Reserve (“Fed”) moved to cut its benchmark rate to 2.00-2.25% and announced they would end the runoff of the Fed balance sheet two months earlier than expected.

Global stocks (MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI) eked out a modest return (+0.3%) led by the U.S. (S&P 500) and MSCI Japan (1.4% and 0.1%, respectively).

A ‘Midcycle’ Crisis?

July Post Fed Funds Decision – Two and Done?

The U.S. Federal Reserve (“Fed”) moved to cut its benchmark rate from 2.25-2.50% to 2.00-2.25% as widely anticipated by investors (namely, Fed Funds Futures) and announced they would end the runoff of the Fed balance sheet ($3.8 trillion) two months earlier than anticipated, effectively ending quantitative tightening. The policy statement that followed the decision acknowledged the global economic headwinds (“ weak global growth, slumping trade, and a chill in business investment”) that influenced the Fed’s decision, despite a U.S. economy that continues to grow near full employment. The Fed, more or less, confirmed that global economic conditions contributed to its dovish pivot following the June meeting, as we wrote about in “ We’re All in this Together – July 2019 U.S. Fed Meeting Preview.”

However, following the July meeting and Powell press conference, there were tangible indications that the Fed was not about to embark upon a rate cutting path as priced in by Fed Funds Futures and the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve leading up to the July meeting. Granted, the rate cut didn’t amount to an ‘insurance’ cut (i.e. one-and-done) as anticipated by some U.S. economic bulls, but the Fed’s policy statement, two dissenters (Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren voted to maintain rates), and post-meeting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggest that the path forward is more likely ‘two-and-done’ unless U.S. business conditions deteriorate even further.

Powell framed the Fed’s decision to cut rates as a “ mid-cycle adjustment” and he dismissed the July rate cut was the beginning of a long series of rate cuts (“You would do that if you saw real economic weakness…That’s not what we’re seeing”). U.S. stocks reacted negatively to Powell’s press conference comments while the Bloomberg trade-weighted dollar surged to a cycle-high (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Bloomberg Dollar Index Surges Following Less Than Dovish Fed

The bond market initially sold off on the prospects of a two-and-done but then recovered in anticipation that further economic weakness will compel the Fed to act more aggressively than what was communicated following the July rate cut decision. Fed Funds Futures are still pricing in a base case scenario of 1.50-1.75% Fed Funds rate (or two more rate cuts) by the end of 2019 (Figure 2). The U.S. Treasury Term Structure flattened with long rates dropping faster than short rates (Figure 3), implying further deflationary risks as a result of the Fed’s less-than-dovish stance (although inflation expectations, as implied by the breakeven rate between TIPs and nominal Treasuries, dipped slightly).

Figure 2 – Bloomberg Dollar Index Surges Following Less Than Dovish Fed

Source: Bloomberg as of 8/1/2019

Figure 3 – U.S. Treasury Term Structure Was Pancaked Following Fed Decision Although Long-Term Expected Inflation (TIPS vs Nominal Treasuries) Dipped Slightly

Chairman Powell can’t seem to catch a break by the markets even though the Fed’s July rate-cut and subsequent communication was telegraphed throughout the second quarter. After a promising cyclical recovery following the June 2016 Brexit vote, global central banks were pursuing or contemplating policy normalization with an eventual exit from quantitative easing. However, since early 2018 when the U.S./China trade conflict first erupted resulting in trade tariffs imposed by both sides, global macro conditions (manufacturing sentiment in particular) have deteriorated to the point where the European Central Bank is expected to restart quantitative easing in September as well as push interest rates further into negative territory.

Hence, global central bank policy has turned into a race-to-the-bottom with respect to policy accommodation and currency devaluation so as to try to offset global economic weakness. However, many economists believe that much of the global economic weakness is driven by 1) uncertainty surrounding U.S./China trade relations (as of the time of this writing, President Trump announced a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports not currently subject to the 25% tariff) and 2) the increased precarious state of China’s financial system. The Fed is now caught in a vortex where it must set rate policy and pull monetary levers largely in reaction to what its global central banking peers are implementing, lest a strong U.S. dollar sends global financial conditions over the cliff.

As much as the Fed resists letting global conditions determine U.S. monetary policy, U.S. interest rates are increasingly tied to the hip with major developed markets, particularly Japan and Germany. Germany’s 10-Year Bund now yields -0.44%, surpassing the -0.15% yield of the 10-Year JGB (Figure 4).

Figure 4 – U.S. Treasury Yields Experiencing the Gravitational Pull of Worldwide Negative Yields

As is likely the case, the Fed will telegraph its policy leanings in subsequent Fed governor speeches. In particular, pay attention to Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida who has frequently referenced weakening global conditions and the tightening effects from a strong U.S. dollar as reasons to be more dovish on monetary policy. For now, the Fed has assured us that all that is needed is a ‘mid-cycle adjustment’, although it feels increasingly more like a mid-cycle crisis.

A Hard Brexit Looks Increasingly Likely

Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson has been confirmed as the United Kingdom’s next prime minister and has initiated “ full-throttle preparations for a no-deal Brexit.” The pound was pummeled (Figure 5) following the prospects that the UK may exit the European Union without a trade deal come the October 31 deadline. Not even an early election will reverse what has been mandated by the Brexit referendum, short of another extension request or a Parliamentary no-confidence vote. Johnson has banked his political future on delivering Brexit (as the only means of neutralizing Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party) and may see an opportunity to capitalize on the split across the ‘Remainer’ political factions. On the other side, the EU may be “technically prepared” for a Hard Brexit, but “not politically or economically.”

Figure 5 – Will Currency Trades Squeeze PM Johnson on Brexit?

Despite Johnson’s stated commitment to deliver Brexit, deal or no deal, it still looks unclear whether Britain has the stomach to actually go through Brexit without a deal and the potential civil unrest that a Hard Brexit may unleash.

Another Trade Dispute?

As if export activity across Asia hasn’t already taken a major hit from a slowing Chinese economy, Japan and South Korea (“Korea”) find themselves in an escalating trade dispute over Japan’s conduct during the second World War. Japan has implemented restrictions on Korean semiconductor imports and may threaten to drop Korea from the list of countries that enjoy minimum trade restrictions with Japan. In response, Korea has de-facto boycotted basic materials imports from Japan, particularly chemicals. Japanese tourism is also expected to be negatively impacted as “Korea sends the most tourists to Japan after China.” If not resolved soon, this trade dispute could escalate and further threaten the export markets of both countries already weakened by a decline in global trade activity.

Despite ongoing signs of an economic slowdown in China and a banking system increasingly viewed as undercapitalized for a slowdown, China’s benchmark government bond yield and currency value versus the U.S. dollar has held steady (Figure 6), although an escalation of the U.S./China trade dispute could push both over the cliff. How long can the Chinese hold out, perhaps hoping for a more favorable 2020 U.S. electoral outcome? The upcoming election cycle could prove to be more volatile as the Trump Administration postures its tough-on-trade stance with a desire to weaken the U.S. dollar and implement cyclical measures, such as infrastructure spending.

Figure 6 – Chinese Government Bond Yields and Currency Exchange Rates Hold Steady Following 2nd Quarter Drop

July 2019 Market Review

This month saw U.S. markets lead all other major regions due to a relatively better economic picture, earnings growth, and a strong U.S. dollar. The MSCI All-Country World Index (ACWI) was on the verge of posting a moderate gain in July but lost almost all of this gain the last day of the month following the Fed meeting. The ACWI index returned 0.3% for the month, led by the U.S. (S&P 500 Index up 1.4%), while Europe, Asia Pacific, and Emerging Markets posting negative returns of -1.9%, -1.3%, and -1.2%, respectively (Figure 7).

Figure 7 – The U.S. (Once Again) Leads All Major Regions in July

U.S. large caps had been running well ahead of small caps, but this performance gap narrowed the last week of the month (perhaps due to the strong U.S. dollar). U.S. pure growth outperformed value although both lagged the cap-weighted index.

Figure 8 – U.S. Large Caps Eke Out a Gain Versus Small Caps While Growth Outperforms Value (but Both Underperform the S&P 500)

Communication services, technology and consumer staples led U.S. sectors (Figure 9) due to strong 2nd quarter earnings releases from key benchmark constituents. Energy and materials lagged even though commodity prices held up in the face of a strong U.S. dollar. Healthcare also underperformed due to ongoing political and regulatory concerns for medical pricing.

Figure 9 – Communication Services, Technology, and Consumer Staples Lead U.S. Sectors

Within fixed income, emerging market debt outperformed major segments (Figure 10) despite local currency weakness versus the U.S. dollar. U.S. investment grade returned 0.2% and got a boost at the end of the month following the Fed meeting. U.S. credit risk also continues to ride the coattails of a dovish Fed with credit spreads narrowing to 1-year lows (Figure 11).

Figure 10 – Emerging Market Debt Performed Well Despite a Strong U.S. Dollar

Figure 11 – Tighter Credit Spreads (Especially BBB-Rated Issues) Do Not Signal an Oncoming Recession

Precious Metals and REITs (Figure 12) performed well with the former also rallying on expectations of a dovish Fed. Commodities finished the month slightly down partly due to weakness in energy (particularly natural gas).

Figure 12 – Equity Alternatives (REITs and Commodities) Kept Up with U.S. Equities

Finally, High Quality outperformed other risk factors (Figure 13) with High Dividend payers lagging the broader advance. BBB-rated debt has benefited from significant credit spread tightening this year, while high dividend payers have lagged the broader market advance despite a drop in interest rates. Last December, we wrote about the high credit risk inherent in dividend-focused ETFs (“ The Growing Risk to Dividend-Paying Strategies”) with the premise that if leveraged issuers went on a balance sheet diet, this would likely benefit creditors over shareholders. We plan to publish an update to this blog article later this quarter.

Figure 13 – High Quality Outperforms Risk Factors While High Dividend Lags

