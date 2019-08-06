YRC Worldwide Inc.: New Labor Agreement Synergies, Network Optimization, And Moody's Credit Upgrade - Conviction Buy

Lastly, driven by management's comments on capital structure changes and a credit upgrade from Moody's, we see the potential for the company to achieve reduced interest-related expenses in the near term.

Introduction

Centaur Investments is proud to reaffirm the previously disclosed "Strong Buy" opinion on shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW). In combination with this opinion, we are lowering our price target to $10 from $15. We continue to view YRCW's intrinsic value to be considerably higher than this $10 PT implies. However, the lower price target was deemed necessary following the overextended share price decline in the last 90 days. We interpret this sharp pullback as potentially mistaken and irrational market behavior and view the current share price in the lower $3 range as compelling enough to warrant a rare "conviction buy" label from Centaur Investments.

Contributing to our bullish opinion were a broad combination of factors including the recent Moody's credit rating upgrade, newly ratified labor union contract synergies, evolved management strategy, and the current freight market environment. In addition, we believe the company may also benefit from declining interest rates and overcapacity in the trucking space through lower interest and maintenance related expenses, and by taking faster delivery of ordered revenue equipment.

With regard to the current freight environment, the latest data published by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the CASE Freight Index, continue to show freight shipments above 2016 and 2017 levels, despite analyst's continued focus on the year-on-year moderation. Additionally, few analysts have noted that negotiated contract pricing in the LTL industry continues to be higher than last year. We view the current freight environment as a challenge for the industry's spot market and truckload segments, but still slightly favorable to the LTL industry.

U.S. DOT Freight Services Index data pictured below highlights a stabilizing freight environment.

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The more popular CASS Freight Index shows shipments still above 2016 and 2017 levels, despite moderation from the 2018 peak.

Source: Case Information Systems, Inc.

Building onto these two data points, the latest earnings reports across transportation and shipping provided reassuring feedback from the industry. FedEx (FDX), JB Hunt (JBHT), United Parcel (UPS), Old Dominion (ODFL), Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH), and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) are among the group of YRCW's peers we also monitor. JB Hunt, FedEx, and United Parcel specifically noted fairly optimistic outlooks for freight in 2020. Goldman Sachs recently named FedEx a conviction buy, and Bank of America expects UPS to rally to new highs.

Additionally, the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows GDP expanded by 2.1% during Q2 2019. Although this latest reading was below the Q1 2019 expansion of 3.1%, Q2 GDP was driven largely by robust consumer spending, which further contributed to our bullish outlook. Other macro indicators such as new orders for key U.S.-made non-defense capital goods, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 1.9% in June. Additionally, the sharp decline in new orders for transportation equipment recorded for July supports our view that the industry is correcting excess capacity issues. Meanwhile, the economy continues to be supported by a strong labor market as reflected in the historically low unemployment rate and weekly claims for unemployment benefits.

In the analysis that follows, we look at company-specific developments which point to an overall bullish outlook for the company. We will reiterate the main points of our long thesis from our previous article and introduce some new catalysts that heavily influenced our bullish opinion. The usual quantitative portion of our analysis is covered in the valuation section of this article, followed by a discussion of downside risks before concluding. We encourage all readers to visit all of our previously published work on this company, to gain a holistic view of our analysis.

As a general warning to all readers, YRCW's share price is highly volatile and may not be suitable for all investor risk-reward profiles. Please conduct thorough due diligence and exercise extreme caution prior to making any investment decisions. Please refer to our disclaimer at the bottom of this article.

Lastly, as a side note to the reader, unless otherwise stated, the financial numbers and other information cited in this article may be found in the company's latest quarterly report, company presentation slides and conference call transcripts, and other SEC filings.

Source: YRC Worldwide, Inc.

Earnings Recap & Recent Developments

After the company recorded a disappointing $1.48 GAAP loss per share for the first quarter, we shared our take on the huge earnings miss in the comments section of our last article. Here's a brief summary of those comments below:

Yesterday, YRC Worldwide reported Q1 2019 earnings and it was a disaster. The stock price plunged by 18% during the trading session. Sure, earnings missed estimates big time, but consider the facts, was the plunge justified? Here's Centaur's take on the matter. The first quarter tends to be the roughest for YRC Worldwide during the year due to significant bad weather impact on operations. Freezing temperatures across North America and heavy rains in the Spring season force the company to shut down operations sometimes. Because YRC is a unionized LTL company, there's a floor on operating expenses tied to wages, benefits, vacation, and sick pay. Further exacerbating the bad quarter, was temporary revenue (setback) due to risk-averse customers paring back shipments to prevent supply chain disruption in the event that the company failed to negotiate a deal with the Teamsters' Union on time. Looking at the company's most recent income statement, it's quite apparent that the revenue decline went directly to the bottom line. This was largely due to the floor on operating expenses and bad weather impact. Still, the company tapped into their cash and available liquidity to continue reinvesting in the business. The cash flows statement shows a $35 million reinvestment in new equipment. This is a meaningful and positive indicator. Additionally, the balance sheet still shows a modest decline in debt outstanding and a healthy amount of cash on hand. Meaning, the company still managed to pay down debt and reinvest in the business during a rough quarter."

- Centaur Investments

Looking at the big earnings miss at a glance, one would think there was a fundamental problem going on with the company's operations. However, the details in the company's 10-Q filing show that ~$20 million in GAAP operating expenses had nothing to do with the company's operations.

First, there was a $6.8 million expense tied to the bankruptcy of IPS Worldwide, a company that's being accused of embezzlement by several plaintiffs. Though the company could have pursued charges themselves, they didn't. Management likely weighed the outcome of an expensive legal battle and chose to save time and money by booking the loss as an expense. We included the IPS Worldwide bankruptcy as a risk factor in our previous analysis, and projected the impact it would have on earnings.

Next, there was a $2.7 million expense related in professional fees associated with the Teamsters' contract extension that took place during the quarter. Finally, aside from a $1.6 million loss on equipment disposal and an unfortunate $2.7 million insurance claim (YRC is self-insured), there was an unusual $8.2 million impairment charge reflecting the write-down of an intangible asset due to 'rebranding strategies' leading to the discontinued of a tradename.

Keep in mind that this write-down could have been booked in any other quarter of the year, but management decided to go ahead and "rip the Band-Aid off." This brings the GAAP loss per share down to approximately $0.88 from the $1.48 GAAP diluted EPS based on YRC's diluted share count in Q1 2019. Which was actually reasonable given the uncertainty during the quarter due to labor agreement negotiations.

Loss Per Share Dissection

IPS Worldwide $6.8 million expense

$2.7 million professional research-related expense

$8.2 million asset impairment from…

$2.7 insurance liability claim

Sums up to ~$20.4 million total or ~$0.60 per share

What about the remaining $0.88 cents? First, consider that YRC is essentially the largest LTL carrier in North America by revenue and they're unionized. Then give some thought to YRC's CEO's remarks below:

During the first quarter, our freight operations were negatively impacted by severe winter weather events. Approximately half of the 63-day quarter was impacted by weather events for both YRC Freight and our largest Regional carrier, Holland, resulting in limited or closed operations across our 384-facility network. Holland was significantly impacted during a two-week period in late January, in which more than 25% of its' network was down or severely limited." - Darren Hawkins

So, there's that. Building on to severe weather impact was the unfortunate timing of, unarguably, the company's most intense negotiation process with the Teamster'. The company's rank and file accepted voluntary wage cuts during the financial crisis to help save the company. This was the first time that the union members were in a position to fight back. The threat of a 'No' vote swirled on the truckingboards online forum and Twitter. In prepared remarks, Hawkins noted that:

Leading up to the approval of the five-year agreement, we experienced the effects of some customer concerns around the uncertainty of the negotiations process. While we cannot precisely quantify the revenue loss related to the labor agreement, our first quarter results were adversely impacted."

Referencing our previous YRCW analysis once again, we initially wrote that:

YRC's first-quarter performance tends to be the weakest due to a cyclical slowdown in freight following holiday season and harsh winter weather conditions. Depending on weather impact and any insurance claims, assuming an operating ratio of 98.0, Q1 2019 EPS will probably be lower than Q1 2018. The impact that these nonrecurring charges will have on the company's long-term operations is trivial, but market speculators pay close attention to quarterly earnings and tend to react wildly to any surprises found in any single quarterly financial update."

YRCW's Stock Performance vs. Peers Since Q1 Report

Source: TradingView via Seeking Alpha

Take the downtrend in revenue from risk-averse customers, high fixed-costs of having revenue equipment parked due to inclement weather, benefits, vacation and sick pay for union drivers, and you have a wide loss for the quarter. Still, stock market intraday speculators seem well aware of this Q1 cycle for YRCW, and they immediately piled in on the selling action. The shares currently have about 13% short interest going into next week's Q2 earnings report. For Q2 2019, the range of EPS estimates is $0.01 to $0.18 with a consensus estimate of $0.11 per share. The consensus estimate for YRCW's Q2 2019 total revenue is $1.29 billion. Centaur Investments is projecting total revenue of $1.27 billion and earnings per share of $0.10, weighed down by wage increases, lower tonnage projected for the quarter, and potential one-time charges.

Centaur Investments' Q2 2019 GAAP EPS Estimate for YRCW

Source: Company SEC 10-K filings and Centaur Investments' own projections.

We see a slight possibility of another surprise to the downside, as the negotiated freight rate increases may likely be insufficient to offset tonnage declines. However, the lower tonnage could translate to less overtime compared to last year, which would lead to more upbeat earnings. In our long thesis, we argue that management's ongoing operational and strategic changes, along with synergies from the new labor agreement, should propel the company towards sustainable profitability. That being said, let's turn now to the details of YRC's new labor agreement with the Teamsters' Union.

The New Labor Agreement - Key Highlights

On May 14, about a week after Q1 earnings, YRCW's latest five-year labor agreement and 27 local supplemental contracts were finally approved and became effective. The ratification came thirty days after the March 31 deadline. Still, the event put an end to an intense period of negotiation and eliminated substantial uncertainty about the future of the company.

The National Master Freight Agreement granted union employees the following benefits:

Wage increases in each year of the contract, beginning April 1, 2019, through 2023 and totaling 18%,

Continuation of existing health and welfare coverage, with predictable employer-contribution, rates in each of the 5 years beginning August 1, 2019,

Restoration of an additional one-week of vacation for certain employees,

And a newly structured profit-sharing bonus program for employees.

On the other side, the company gained the following new flexibilities:

Increased ability to utilize purchased transportation for YRC Freight and Holland,

Increased use of lower-wage, non-CDL and part-time positions to improve employee availability and permit CDL-qualified drivers' additional opportunities to drive,

Expanded use of smaller equipment, or box trucks, instead of costly third-party carriers to deliver freight,

Increased ability to utilize available Department of Transportation (DOT) hours of service.

Unfortunately, the news was insufficient to satisfy a market which was still digesting the massive downside earnings surprise, and incidentally, the Trump Administration's newly increased tariffs on China. Global financial markets were in free fall at the time of good news. Further exacerbating these developments, were a series of bearish manufacturing reports and economic indicators. The developments weighed on the entire transportation industry for the remainder of the month, which you can clearly see in the stock chart presented earlier.

On June 10, YRCW's management gave a detailed presentation at Deutsche Bank's Global Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago. In that presentation, both YRC's CEO and CFO engaged in a highly informational Q&A with Deutsche Bank's leading transportation and shipping analyst Amit Mehrotra. It's a bit shocking how little attention the market paid to the information that was shared in the 30-minute event which the company broadcast live on their website.

Aside from our diligent research, the details from that presentation further reinforced our bullish opinion on the company. In the presentation, management openly laid out their plans to achieve sustainable profitability and shareholder returns. The key highlights of those plans have been incorporated into our updated long thesis which will be presented next.

Source: YRC Worldwide, Inc.

Reaffirming Our "Strong Buy" Opinion

As we did our prior coverage, let's start by reiterating our long thesis. In our latest analysis we determined that the story for YRCW remains unchanged, and to some extent, has actually improved. As a result, we are reaffirming our long thesis once again for readers that may be new to our coverage of the company. We originally compressed a large quantity of information into eight key catalysts that in our opinion, ultimately lead to sustained profitability and sustained returns for YRC's shareholders. We firmly believe YRC has potential to outperform industry peers due to its currently suppressed market valuation.

To recap our previous long thesis, the eight upside catalysts we identified are:

Stable pricing environment will sustain revenue growth. Yield over volume strategy will drive profit maximization. Technology will drive operational efficiency through network optimization. New fleet equipment will add efficiency benefits and improve financial performance. Reduced need for short-term equipment rentals will drive operating ratio improvement. Renewed Teamsters' Union labor agreement eliminates substantial uncertainty. Hidden value from real estate property that's nearly fully depreciation on the books. HNRY Logistics startup poised to deliver growth and positive contribution margin.

Before presenting our bullish argument, let's introduce three new upside catalysts we recently added to the list above.

New To The List:

YRCW's New Labor Agreement Synergies Ongoing network optimization and workforce consolidation

Interest and amortization savings due to deleveraging

As noted in our previous analysis, most of these catalysts are more long term in nature, but three of them specifically formed a part of what we referred to as "the three pillars." These three pillars included the complete phase out of long-term trailer rentals, the ongoing ramp-up in fleet replenishment, and the deployment of modern technology. These three items alone are key to significant cost reduction, profit growth, and ultimately value creation for YRCW's shareholders.

However, due to the rapidly changing macro environment and freight industry dynamics, some new factors emerged which have changed the entire story. One particular reason for this is a positive domino-effect we see coming from the benefits of YRCW's new labor agreement. While in the near term, some items like wage inflation will be a headwind for the company, in the long term, the gains outweigh the higher compensation for the rank and file. The company gained breakthrough advantages that when coupled with a replenished fleet, will allow the company to compete head-to-head against threats like Old Dominion (ODFL) and SAIA (SAIA).

For instance, The ability to hire non-commercially licensed (CDL) and part-time workers at a lower wage tier should greatly reduce the amount of overtime labor hours for the company. In addition, the creation of a new job classification allows the company to use non-CDL drivers to operate Class-B straight trucks carrying less than 26,000 lbs. At $2 per hour less than CDL drivers, these roles should unlock additional free cash flow. According to YRCW's management, this new classification solves multiple problems including the loss of profit margin on the last mile of delivery.

Really when you think about purchase transportation in our world, it's kind of like cholesterol, you have bad and you have good. Bad transportation is that local cartage where a company like YRC Freight, our national, carrier would transport a shipment thousands of miles and then give up a good piece of the profit margin on the last mile of delivery because of constrained resources in the local pickup and delivery market. Box trucks solves that for us. It allows us to keep that profit in house, as doing it ourselves is half the expense of going external with that expense. On the flip-side of purchase transportation, the good part of purchase transportation, has expanded in this new labor agreement, and that's what we use in over-the-road and inter-modal functions. YRC Freight specifically, had 26% in the past with a maximum of 6% over the road. Moving forward, in the new agreement we have 29% in the national company and is not mode specific. It can be used in any mode that's most efficient for the company. Our second largest operating company, Holland, also has access to purchase transportation which they haven't had before, and up to 8% of their miles can be used in that function." - Darren Hawkins

In addition to the new flexibilities YRC negotiated in the labor agreement, management devised an aggressive plan to optimize their network by "reducing duplicity in same markets." Our take on this is that consolidation of duplicate terminals into larger terminals and distribution centers in key markets will allow the company to convert the value from underutilized and undervalued real estate into cash for the business.

Management is projecting that the new job classifications could deliver an additional $60 to $80 million boost to operating income, and $20 to $25 million from consolidating some of the duplicate terminal properties they still operate. The quotes above come directly from the Q&A session at the Deutsche conference. We had the presentation transcribed since it's not available on Seeking Alpha, but you may listen to the presentation and view the slides by clicking on the two links above.

Outline of YRCW's Network Optimization Plans

Source: YRC Worldwide, Inc.

Some Notes on HNRY Logistics and Sales Team Consolidation

In our last progress update, we added HNRY Logistics as a new long-term catalyst to our long thesis. In our analysis, we noted that the market had priced in a "whopping value of $0 for this new venture." That is still the case today despite the revelation in the presentation that HNRY Logistics was experiencing explosive growth. In fact, the growth in that unit actually helped offset some of the revenue that was lost during the negotiating period with the Teamsters. HNRY Logistics's financial performance is embedded directly into YRC Freight's numbers, which obscures the growth from that unit. According to management, they believe that HNRY Logistics is on track to deliver as much as $300 million in FY 2020.

As part of the near-term plan to overhaul its operations, management consolidated its entire sales organization with HNRY Logistics. In the past, YRC's LTL carriers had individual sales teams managing accounts at each of their service center locations. The account managers were previously selling only solutions from the YRCW subsidiary they represented. That has changed now. The company's sales teams are now operating as one unit to market and sell services across all of YRCW's carriers in every market, in addition to HNRY's newly offered logistical solutions.

Management will also be shifting more human capital to their Overland Park, KS headquarters. The company still has multiple corporate headquarters for each of its regional companies. In July, the company announced they would be shifting their New Penn administrative positions from Lebanon, PA, to their headquarters in Kansas later this year. We're not sure if the property they own in Lebanon is included in the $20 to $25 million they're projecting to receive from property consolidation. However, a quick look at that property's tax appraisal history shows that it was recently appraised at $2.8 million, and that's not accounting for potential fair market premium. As you can see below, the land was originally acquired in 1976 for $150 thousand.

New Penn HQ - another source for converting unrealized property value into cash?

Source: The Lebanon County Tax Assessment Office

But YRC's operational changes don't stop with New Penn. An internal memo mentioned in FreightWaves quoted that additional "changes, which have not been determined, will be unveiled in the coming months." The company seems to be evolving rapidly thanks to investment in technology like Optym's LTL optimization software. Based out of Florida, Optym was originally founded as 'Innovative Scheduling, Inc.' by a former professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management. Optym's research has led to breakthrough algorithms for solving complex problems across the transportation industry. Optym has helped design and implement decision support systems for a number of companies including CSX Transportation, Southwest Airlines, and BNSF Railway.

With Amazon and Uber now competing in freight spot markets, changes are taking place across the industry as companies adopt the latest technology. In our opinion, management appears to be adapting to their challenging environment by becoming smarter and more efficient around their business. After a decade of squeezing profits from an aging fleet and century-old network, they've learned how to do more with less. We believe that barring the rough Q1 results, the market is not recognizing the potential for value creation through technology, fleet replenishment, workforce consolidation, and network optimization.

This proactive insight is unique to Centaur Investments' research and it has played before. Our long thesis on Manhattan Associates (MANH) and short thesis on Adient PLC (ADNT) both took almost two years to materialize.

Room for Interest and Amortization Expense Reduction

The final catalyst to our long thesis is motivated by two things: one - the recent credit upgrade from Moody's, and two - YRCW's CFO Stephanie Fisher's comments about deleveraging progress and opportunities to reduce interest and amortization expenses.

With labor agreement uncertainty out of the way, YRC is now closer to turning the page on high interest expenses. At the end of their Q&A at Deutsche Bank's conference in June, YRCW's CFO dropped a bombshell of a comment.

Stephanie Fisher said:

…we're also looking for opportunities from a capital structure perspective, because we think at less than 3x levered paying 11 plus interest is probably more than we should be paying. So, I think we have some opportunity there to actually go out and think about a change in capital structure, whether that be a new term loan, a bond deal, some sort of convert. I think there's a lot of---wide variety of options for us that we will be exploring and hearing opportunities as we move through the year."

Deutsche Bank Director and Lead Analyst Amit Mehrotra asked her if this was " something that will get (kind of) finalized before the end of the year, or is that just going to be dependent on market conditions and appetite?"

Stephanie responded that "It would depend on market conditions and the pricing that we can get, to the extent it makes sense for us from a liquidity perspective, we'll absolutely try to get that done by the end of the year."

This is where it starts to get even more interesting, as the Federal Reserve just cut their target on the Fed Funds rate for the first time since the financial crisis. Before the Fed meeting, out of pure serendipity, Moody's upgraded the company's credit rating.

According to Moody's Senior Credit Officer Rene Lipsch:

The ratings reflect the prospects for meaningful cost savings because of greater operational flexibility under YRC's new five-year labor agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Moody's anticipates that YRC will achieve additional cost savings from a network optimization strategy that aims to increase density in its terminal network through cohabitation or consolidation of facilities. Combined with YRC's ongoing focus on pricing and the benefits from last year's step up in fleet investments, Moody's expects that YRC will sustainably improve its financial performance by 2020…"

For investors with concerns about the company violating their covenant leverage ratios due to wage inflation, the high cost of capital, or the rapidly approaching debt maturities, we think it's safe to assume that management has something planned to address those anxieties in the near term as well. On Friday after market close, the company quietly filed an amendment to their bylaws which appears to be in preparation for a change to their capital structure.

Now, considering that all this information is publicly available and floating online, it's baffling to see the company's shares trading at their current levels simply due to the dismal Q1 earnings report and fears about managing wage inflation. It almost seems like the market is pricing in the 18% wage increase that will be phased in over the five years like it's an 18% wage increase over the next four quarters.

Even more baffling is the fact that the earnings miss was due to the combination of unusually severe weather and downward revenue pressure related to labor agreement uncertainty. In our opinion, the market is pricing this event as though it will be repeating every quarter, which seems fundamentally flawed and based on outdated information. These last few words wrap up our updated long thesis for readers, so, let's move on now to the quantitative portion of our analysis.

Centaur's Updated Valuation Model for YRCW

The first component of our quantitative analysis to cover is the company's valuation relative to the industry. The table presented for readers below highlights all of YRCW's peers that we looked at. In the table, we compare YRC's key statistics like revenue, cash flow, employee headcount, and multiples directly against LTL and truckload competitors. While making these observations, bear in mind that the company is experiencing a unique year due to the labor negotiation. In our opinion, YRC has been undervalued for some time now. That valuation has contracted further in the aftermath of the Q1 earnings report. This contradicts the relatively stable pricing environment, as LTL carriers have still been able to negotiate higher rates this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Centaur Investments

To summarize our findings from above, we believe that the industry average EV/EBITDA multiple provides a more appropriate valuation for the company from a relative valuation perspective. Applying that multiple to YRCW's current valuation implies that the price per share should be upwards of $7. We see the company's share price hitting this range by the end of the year, driven by continued strength in consumer spending, but dependent on domestic economic stability.

Base Assumptions and FCF Model

When we reviewed all recent industry earnings calls, most industry executives noted that analysts were reading too much into the softening tonnage trend, while shipments were still trending above 2016 and 2017 levels. We took this information into consideration when we revised our free cash flow model which is presented for readers below. The model now reflects our updated expectations, including a free cash outflow for the year. We see free cash flow stabilizing in FY 2020 driven by the company's ongoing network optimization, fleet upgrades, and workforce consolidation efforts.

We are also factored in a broader economic slowdown for FY 2021 that would adversely impact the freight industry. Although we believe the company's operating ratios could improve below 95% over the long term, we are still assuming the company's historical 97 to 97.5% OR throughout our horizon period. We will revise those figures as new information becomes available. Capital expenditures are assumed to be consistent with management's plans of 5% to 7% of total revenue, with half of CAPEX accounted for by long term operating equipment leases.

Source: Centaur Investments

Centaur's DCF Model

Since our last thesis update was published, our discounted cash flow model was updated with the latest available information. First, the discount rate was increased to 15.4% from the previous 13%. This was done to adequately compensate for higher perceived market risk given the company's lower market capitalization. The discount rate reflects a slightly lower beta of 1.94 vs. 2.0, an expected return of 11% versus 10%, interest rate on debt of 12.3% vs. 11.8%, and lower risk-free rate of ~2.4% vs. 3.2% applied in our prior model. The debt-equity mix was lowered to 50%, to properly reflect our observed trend in management efforts to balance owned vs. leased property and equipment mix to 50%-50%. Total debt, cash, and equivalents, and net shares were also updated to the latest numbers.

Source: Centaur Investments

The resulting estimated intrinsic value for the company's equity is now $338 million. In our opinion, this lower estimate properly reflects the revised free cash flow projections and current macroeconomic environment. This valuation also reduced our twelve-month price target to $10 per share from the previous $15 target. As with all our previous versions of this model, the valuation estimate above is based on the company's previous year free cash flow and our nine-year forward-looking projections. In the next section, we will revisit the near-term risk factors addressed in our last article, and introduce new uncertainties that have emerged since.

Risk Factors That May Limit Near-Term Upside

Before discussing the risk factors, it's important to note that due to YRC's low stock price, the probability of additional downside appears to be minimal. We firmly believe this company is undervalued and because of that, we see considerable "margin of safety" at these levels. That being said, within that minimal probability of additional downside there is a grave scenario to consider. In our assessment earlier this year, we observed the following four key sources of risk that we believed at the time could limit near-term upside.

These were:

Impact from the bankruptcy of YRC's primary third-party carrier payable agent IPS Worldwide. The ongoing labor agreement negotiations between YRC and the Teamsters' Union. The pendant outcome of the lawsuit announced by the U.S. Department of Justice. Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors arising from global trade, tariffs, and regulation.

However, as made apparent in the upper half of this analysis, YRCW's story has completely changed. You'll note right away that the first two risk factors have already played out. For instance, recall that in the earnings recap we discussed the impact that the IPS bankruptcy had on Q1 earnings. Also, in the long thesis argument, we summarized the changes that were included in the new labor agreement. After revaluating the company's risk profile, we identified that one of the two remaining risks has increased in severity.

The remaining risk factors are:

Market may be right about wage inflation, declining tonnage, and/or overcapacity. Macro and geopolitical factors such as tariffs and regulations disrupting global trade. The pendant outcome of the lawsuit announced by the U.S. Department of Justice.

There are concerns that the combination of declining tonnage and industry overcapacity could create a more challenging environment for YRCW to adjust to the wage inflation from the new labor agreement. The 18% wage increase that the company is now contractually obligated to make, is split into nine increments over a five-year period, including the $1 per hour raise for 2019.

Some speculators may be betting that the wage increase that took effect in Q2, will greatly impact the company's earnings relative to current estimates. An earnings miss driven by the wage increases could cause the shares to decline further. The market tends to severely punish this company's shares when earnings performance does not meet analyst estimates. However, the inverse of this is also true, as the company's shares tend to gap up for several days when the company's earnings surprise the upside.

Given the heightened volatility around this company's earnings, it's nearly impossible to determine how low the shares could go. Making our best estimate, we believe the shares could decline to as low as $2 per share or ~2.2x EV/EBITDA vs. the ~3.4x they trade at today. An absolutely absurd valuation for a company that generated over $5 billion in total revenue over the last twelve months and holds ~20% of the publicly traded share of the LTL industry.

We view the situation from a long-term perspective and believe the incremental wage increases provide sufficient time for the company to adjust. Also, the added flexibilities from the new labor agreement and changes the company is making to become more efficient will be more than enough to cover the wage and increases and drive sustainable profitability.

On the topic of overcapacity, the industry seems to be cutting back on new equipment orders. Knight-Swift noted in a July press release that they "believe the correction of truckload capacity oversupply appears to be well underway." Additionally, as noted by Old Dominion their Q2 earnings call, some companies may cut fleet sizes to better manage deprecation, maintenance costs, and maintain pricing power.

The overcapacity concerns could actually be favorable to the company in the following ways. First, reduced demand for new equipment may boost YRCW's return on investment through downward pressure on new equipment prices. Secondly, replenished availability of commercial vehicle maintenance and repair parts in secondary markets could drive lower operating expenses by reducing the company's maintenance bills. Still, the pace of an industry capacity correction relative to the contraction in LTL tonnage is more dependent on macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, which are addressed in the next section.

Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Risks

In our prior article, we noted that "investors should pay close attention to leading economic indicators for signals of any glaring problems in the economy." We noted in the introduction that stronger than expected earnings reported this season suggested the U.S. economy could continue to hum along. We also recognized that in the Q2 GDP reading, strong consumer spending sustained economic output despite declining exports and imports.

Macro and geopolitical factors go hand in hand with pricing and tonnage. More specifically, geopolitical events like the ongoing trade war adversely affect global trade, erode manufacturing margins, and lead overall to a decline in freight shipments. The worry today about the industrials sector is tempering global trade driven by geopolitical uncertainty and U.S. trade disputes.

The Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs on nearly every major trading partner at one point or another since 2017. The administration's hardline stance against China, in particular, has led to deterioration across U.S. manufacturing and agriculture which was heavily cited in the Fed's Beige Book last month. Business confidence has slumped, and overall outlooks and spending plans remain broadly mixed due to trade concerns.

A three-day meeting between Chinese and U.S. officials in July provided investors with glimmer of hope for a much-needed compromise but those talks fell apart. Last week, President Trump announced that an additional 10% levy on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods would become effective in September. Chinese officials responded by threatening reciprocal action against the U.S. The risk has gone from 'if to when' that trade uncertainty will intensify the adverse impact it's having on the U.S. economy.

It's possible that as we approach holiday season, robust consumer spending could buffer the impact of the new tariffs enough to avoid a near term derailment of the U.S. economy. It's also possible that the escalation could bring both countries back to the negotiating table to prevent or contain a full-on trade war. Economists are predicting that U.S. GDP will slow to below 2% over the next year. So, how does one account for all of these risks?

Our DCF model presented earlier takes into consideration the latest economist projections and recession probabilities (Also, see our NY Fed source here.) If you notice, specifically FY 2021 includes the impact of a wide-spread economic slowdown. Bear in mind that our DCF analysis is to assess the equity value of the company, not predict how market speculators will react to earnings reports. Accordingly, our DCF analysis and assessment of related information suggest that YRCW's shares are grossly undervalued.

However, when thinking about YRC's share price performance over the last five months, a quote commonly attributed to John Maynard Keynes comes to mind. "Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." That being said, we want to be realistic about the inherent risks of investing in the company, despite the extensive evidence we have shared in this article.

YRCW's shares are currently trading around $3 per share, and it is entirely possible that during an all risks-off market selling event, the share price could fall below $1. If the price remains below $1 for a considerable length of time, the company would get a " deficiency notice" from the exchange and face possible delisting. In the aftermath of the financial crisis, the company was forced to restructure and conducted a sizable reverse-split to keep the company's shares listed. This is something readers tend to bring up quite often in the comments section of our articles. Regardless of how lengthy our bullish thesis is, if investors do not recognize the value of this company, even with full transparency from management and clarity around their strategy, forced selling and speculative action could drive the share price lower. Although we don't see a convincing enough case for that to happen, we will not hide that alternative outcome possibility from our readers.

U.S. DOJ and Class Action Lawsuit Allegations

Lastly on our list of risks relates to the pending outcome of a DOJ lawsuit which we covered in detail in our previous analysis. YRC's public relations team released a statement denying the allegations while noting that the company cooperated with the DOJ's and provided all requested documentation over the course of ten years. The event triggered a number of class action lawsuits from various opportunistic law firms. The company's legal team is currently challenging both the DOJ and related class action cases in court.

Our take on this matter continues to be that based outcomes of similar DOJ cases, as outlined in our previous article, this matter is likely to be settled with little or no permanent damage to the company. YRC's legal team's aggressive defense, suggests there is some chance that the case could actually be dismissed. We're estimating that a DOJ settlement would cost the company around ~$10 million or about ~$0.30 per share, not including legal expenses. It's difficult to say how the market would react to unfavorable news. For more details about our projected impact on earnings, once again, please revisit our prior article.

Pages 15-16 of YRCW's Q1 2019 10-Q Filing

Source: SEC EDGAR via Seeking Alpha

Closing Remarks: Is YRCW A Short Squeeze Candidate?

In closing, both transportation and small-cap stocks have underperformed the broad market this year. After a stealthy recovery from a trade war-driven slump in May, the Dow Jones Transportation Average is now only about 7% below its peak from last year. Equally, the transportation sector has not recovered as strongly as we originally expected, and most trucking shares appear to be increasingly pricing the risk of a recession next year. In our opinion, at current valuations, any one of YRCW's industry peers may provide an attractive return if consumer confidence and spending trends continue to sustain gross domestic product.

In addition, on a more technical side of things, the combination of ~82% institutional ownership, 7% insider ownership, 13% short interest, low borrow availability, and relatively low daily trading volume in our opinion, greatly increase the probability of a near-term short squeeze happening. From a technical analysis standpoint, YRCW's one-year chart seems to resemble a double bottom pattern. YRCW's high institutional ownership, small market capitalization, and low daily trading volume have turned the shares into a magnet for attracting short sellers.

We're more interested in the fundamental side and the comeback potential of the company. The long-term value investor should consider the vast number of operational changes that management has already started executing, and should really assess the impact that these changes will bring to YRC's financial performance beyond the next year. In addition, investors should be mindful of the company's ongoing capital reinvestment to fully replenish their fleet and leverage modern technology. As YRC's CEO Darren Hawkins recently put it, "We will just all become more efficient in the way we respond to our customers' needs."

In our opinion, market behavior has gone from overpricing the risk of a fallout between management and the Teamsters' Union, to overpricing the impact of what should be considered normal industry wage inflation. The market could be speciously assuming that management failed to anticipate the terms of their new labor agreement and now the company now stands to suffer serious financial repercussions as a result. LTL peer SAIA, Inc. referenced in their Q2 earnings call prepared remarks that a 3% wage increase from last year had a negative impact on the company's operating expenses. In YRCW's case, it appears to be that because the wage inflation is specified under a contract, wage inflation is somehow a strange phenomenon. Speculators may be overpricing the odds that the company takes a big hit in Q2 2019 earnings due to the lump sum payment in wages the company accrued during their negotiations with the Teamsters'.

Still, the wage increases, modern equipment, and technology could also help the company attract and retain more experienced workers and provide a boost to worker morale and overall productivity. In combination with the ongoing operational changes, this could potentially improve the company's operating ratio beyond the modest levels that management is projecting.

Considering the broad information and unique set of circumstances outlined in this analysis, YRC's shares appear to have margin of safety and potential to significantly outperform industry peers and the overall market over the next year. Given the company's appealing valuation and broad range of factors outlined in this article, Centaur Investments reiterates a "Strong Buy" opinion on shares of YRC Worldwide Inc., while reducing our twelve-month price target to $10 per share. As we noted last time, investors could seek a fairly inexpensive hedge against near-term price fluctuation risk by using put options in combination with their long equity position. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update YRCW's valuation as additional information becomes available.

