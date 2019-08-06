IBM At The Inflection Point

IBM is at the inflection point of the turn-around and will return to sustainable long-term growth in the next year.

Why IBM is a BUY

Although sentiment around International Business Machines (IBM) has shifted slightly since the Red Hat acquisition announcement, I still think it is overly pessimistic given the long-term improvements in the company’s revenue composition. Since FY18 more than half of IBM’s revenue come from generally growing areas (Strategic imperatives SIs) which will allow the return to sustainable revenue growth in the next year and will help stabilize operating margins after years of decline.

The last two quarters were underwhelming but mainly due to the headwinds from mainframe, portfolio restructuring in GTS and generally higher volatility of the growth segments. (It would be easier to assess if management hadn’t decided to discontinue reporting SIs in Q1 at a crucial time). But if we look at the longer term picture, growth has clearly improved with the increase of strategic revenues.

Additionally, this comes at a time where markets like AI, analytics (and security) which management had overhyped for a long time are finally starting to show promise and IBM is well positioned to take advantage.

Exhibit 1: Strategic imperative vs. non-strategic revenues (in USDm)

Exhibit 2: Regression of IBM's revenue growth on SIs as percent of total revenue (ex. Systems)

Despite these clear improvements, IBM’s multiples have barely moved. The current operating fwd PE ratio is around 10.8x ($147/$13.6) if we don't include the non-operating $0.8 EPS deferred revenue revaluation charge due to the acquisition noted in fridays investor update.

Exhibit 3: IBM's EV/EBIT and PE ratios

While I am still skeptical about IBM's innovative power and management the current valuation doesn't reflect the improved revenue composition and upside from the analytics, security and hybrid cloud opportunities which is why I belive the stock is worth around $165 implying an upside of 12% (c12x '19 operating EPS $13.6) to Friday's closing price of $147.

Revenue and Margin Outlook

Overall Growth Potential

After years of decline, I believe IBM has the potential to return to stable low single digit revenue growth and high single digit operating income growth which is in line with James Kavanaugh's expectations from the investor presentation (p.39). Growth will be driven by higher cognitive revenues and from hybrid cloud services and software.

Especially the revenue growth in Cognitive will contribute overproportionally to operating income growth due to the higher margins which should expand further due to higher operating leverage in the scalable software side of the business. We have already seen margin increase in GTS due to the portfolio restructuring which I think will continue.

Exhibit 4: Medium-term total revenue and operating income growth potential

In situations like these its always easy to fall into the hockey-stick trap and especially with IBM, many smart analysts have done so over the years. So let me argue why and from where I believe this growth will come from.

Cognitive & Security

It is clear now that analytics is more than a fad. The market is valued at around 45-50b and expected to grow at a c10% CAGR over the next 5 years (here, here). This growth is driven both by enterprise spending and by higher SME penetration based on the higher ease of use and accessibility of the cloud deployment models.

The market is dominated by 6-7 players (here) and with IBM at 3rd to 4th place in terms of market share, trailing Oracle, SAP (and Microsoft). IBM has a broad offering and good competitive position, especially differentiated by its strong embedded AI, leveraging Watson. AI is becoming a key quality dimension because it can drastically increase the ease of use and decrease the time needed to gather actionable insights from the data.

This same trend of embedded AI can also be seen in a plethora of software applications and may offer a second chance to Watson which on its own has largely been a disappointment for investors but which wasn't solely management's fault. Overall, the technology was not ready and is just now starting to find wider spread adoption. Although investments in cognitive/AI systems reached an estimated $12b in 2017 (growing over 50% to c19b in 2018) (here) actual revenue of AI products was only about $2b with growth rates of c25% (other estimates up to $9.5b) (here), IBM holding the largest share by a wide margin (here). These numbers suggest that the overall technology is still now in the early phases but allow for some optimism for the segment’s medium-term growth prospects.

The company is also leveraging its AI expertise for its security software and services. Although still relatively small (c5% of revenue) it is one of the fastest growing segments with a c33% CAGR over the last 3 years reaching $4.1b in FY18. This includes software and service revenues around network-, mobile-, app- and data security as well as fraud detection and identity management. (Security Investor Presentation).

The growth in the IT security market, just like analytics, is a secular trend as a result of the increasing digitalization, move to the cloud and is aided by the integration of artificial intelligence. Forecasts for the market as a whole range between 9.5% and 13.5% CAGRs for the next five years (here, here).

The Cloud Opportunity

When we talk about cloud revenues we have to differentiate between Infrastructure , Software/Platform, Middleware and the services around implementation and integration. I don't think that IBM has any chance left to really compete in the bulk infrastructure segment with AWS, Azure or Google which together hold c75% market share by some estimates (here). Management showed implicit agreement by making Watson services available on competing clouds, after years of refusal which was definitely the right decision aligning the company better with the image of the vendor agnostic integrator.

IBM’s true strength lies in its middleware and technology and integration services. The application infrastructure and middleware (NYSEMKT:AIM) market as a whole is currently valued at c$29b and expected to grow at a CAGR of c7.5% over the next 5 years. IBM holds a dominant position in the market with c20% share, almost twice as much as Oracle its closest competitor (here, here, here).

However, they were mostly rooted in the traditional middleware market and over the last years the two incumbents only had low single digit growth. Their market share had been slowly eroding mainly due to the shift toward open-source software like containers. With the acquisition of Red Hat they will be able to profit from these higher growth areas. IBM will be able to offer an end-to-end solution combining open-source and proprietary software.

This will position IBM as (one of) the leading systems integrators which will not only drive software and technology service revenue but also consulting engagements and hopefully cross-sales with analytics and security. And as mentioned in the investor presentation Red Hat will profit from IBM's sales force and a more aggressive geographic roll-out.

Legacy Revenues

Despite the over 6 years of turn-around efforts, a little less than half of IBM’s revenue still comes from legacy hardware and software which is rooted in the traditional on-premise datacenter. This includes Mainframes, the OS, some middleware and hardware support building upon it, as well as a large part of application management. Collectively these have been decreasing c10% YoY over the last three years.

Although these are in secular decline IBM has managed to extend the downtrend with another successful Mainframe cycle just ending in FY18, reaching higher revenues than in 2014 adjusted for divestitures. This also drags out the decline in software and support services which lags hardware since it is dependent on the cumulative installed base rather than current sales. This is why I believe that the decline will likely continue at the current pace and not accelerate.

Exhibit 5: Hardware quarterly yoy cumulative growth with base year 2014

Management

There has been a lot of harsh criticism leveled against management, Ginny Romett in particular, including here on SA. While I share some of the general sentiment I believe that she isn't solely responsible but rather inherited many of the problems. She took over in 2012, right around the breaking point which can be seen in the drop in both absolute net income and profitability which is the results of years of mis- and under investment.

Exhibit 6: Net Income (in $m) and Net Income Margin

IBM’s largest mistake was that it missed the cloud opportunity. AWS was launched in 2006, Google cloud in 2008 and Azure in 2010 all during the tenure of Sam Palmisano who decided not to invest in cloud or even acknowledge it as a possible threat, saying “You can’t do what we’re doing in a cloud”. The downfall when the cloud actually started displacing revenues was inevitable in hindsight.

In contrast shortly after Rometty took over, IBM acquired SoftLayer and refocused the company on other opportunities like analytics and security and shifted away from hardware by selling System X to Lenovo and the chip business to Global Foundry. These were the right actions but AWS and co already had a strong lead in the cloud at that point.

However, she definitely continued the mistake from previous management by underinvesting and focusing on profitability in a phase where competitors were ramping up drastically, thereby compromising IBM’s competitive position and prolonging the turn-around considerably.

Exhibit 7: Total Investments as % of Revenue of selected companies

While I could envision a more charismatic CEO and higher investments could give IBM a lift, I don't think much of the criticism is justified. She did a decent job after inhereted a behemoth of company deeply entrenched in markets which were in secular decline.

Valuation

Exhibit 8: IBM DCF Valuation

A simplified DCF model with revenue growth accelerating to 3.5% and operating margins improving to 16% gets me to an intrinsic value of $165 per share.

The multiples comparison also suggests to me the stock is undervalued. Given the higher operating income growth potential of up to 8% (translating into similar EPS growth) in a market where competitors are slowing rather than accelerating validates a the target price implied fwd PE of 13x GAAP EPS (12x operating EPS).

Exhibit 9: P/E fwd vs. 1-year EPS Growth Forecast (02-Aug-19)

Conclusion

I believe that IBM has finally reached a turning point. The market has underappreciated the progress of the turn-around and the improvements in the company's revenue composition which will allow it to return to sustainable growth over the next year which would justify a higher valuation.

