Why Stock Markets Are Tanking And Might Keep Tanking

Here’s why you might not want to buy the dip: Devaluing currencies is just the start of the end of the debt crisis game.

China has devalued its currency, a tactic in the trade war with the US. Or is it more than just a tactic?

China and the US are caught in the Thucydides’ Trap. The great Greek historian Thucydides foretold that irresistible rising forces (like China) would collide with immovable super powers (like America). There have been eight instances of the Thucydides Trap in recent history and six of them led to war. The most recent instance is the Cold War with Russia.

Nouriel Roubini, known for his correct warnings of the 2008 recession, believes that the China-US trade war will push the US economy into recession in 2020 or sooner. It doesn’t help that China is one of America’s largest lenders. There’s a good chance that China’s US loans will be withdrawn, or no future loans will be made, leaving the US with limited funding sources. The next time the debt limit is raised, Congress might discover that there are no lenders.

For these reasons and more, Aug. 5 might mark the beginning of the correction we’ve all been worried about. In addition to the trade conflict, both the U.S. and China are deeply in debt, a situation that many economists predict will lead to recession and inflation. See for example China Crushed by Debt and The US is Even More Broke Than We Think.

But the debt crisis doesn’t end at American or Chinese borders. It’s a global crisis, as I describe in this article. The world economy is running on the fumes of delusory borrowed money, playing an outlandish game that will not end well. What’s worse is that central banks around the world are fighting the debt fire with gasoline. In the $22 Trillion Question, Institutional Investor magazine questions the validity of Modern Monetary Theory that advocates unlimited borrowing, describing this theory as “refuting the laws of macroeconomic gravity.” The late actor and Senator Fred Thompson humorously explains the folly of MMT in this video.

The Bottom Line

The world is on track to suffer debt exhaustion, since there's presumably some limit to how much borrowing the world economy will accommodate. No one knows when the debt spiral will end, but it’s a virtual certainty that it will not end well. Devaluing currencies is just a start to the end of the game.

