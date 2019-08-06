Sell Short The 30% Earnings Rally In Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) shares rallied to close up 30% (approached 50% intraday) Wednesday, July 31 after the company reported a mere $28,000 in net income for the 2nd quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $248,000 in Q2 2018. Same store sales increased 0.7%, while revenue overall increased 0.4%. This is hardly something to celebrate. If anything this quarter was a return to poor performance when compared to the anomaly that was a better Q1 2019. The company only barely made money due to increased ammunition sales, and very well may have lost money had it not been for this one time sales event. This rally is an opportunity to short the stock before it goes under for good.

Breaking Down The Revenue Increase

Revenue for the quarter came in at $240.965M, up $1.014M from $239.951M in Q2 2018. As CEO Steve Miller mentioned on the conference call, the major reason for this increase was strong ammunition sales before the implementation of new California legislation requiring background checks for ammunition purchases. Customers stocked up on ammunition before the new rules were in place as they do not want to go through the hassle of doing a background check every time they want to purchase ammo in the future. This legislation will cause sales to slow down in the future. The increase in ammunition sales was a one time event caused by regulation, it is not a sustainable trend. Digging deeper into the Q2 filing shows that all other categories (ammunition is in the hard goods category) declined in revenue.

Source: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q2 2019 Filing

The apparel, footwear, and other categories all declined. It is a fairly safe assumption, given the fact that all other categories declined, that the entire increase in hard goods was due to ammunition sales. If I assume that sales excluding ammunition were the same, revenue overall would have declined to $236.199M, a decrease of 1.5%. I think it's safe to say this would have a negative effect on the same store sales as well.

In reality, revenue for the quarter was weak. E-commerce sales remain non-material as stated in the filing. The company does not appear to be making any meaningful investments in e-commerce. Going forward, I'm expecting hard goods to be under pressure in Q3, as customers loaded up in Q2 and will not need to purchase more ammunition in Q3 (they purchased all the ammunition they need for a long time in Q2). With the stock up 30% on news like this it certainly feels like the market is misinterpreting the increase in revenue as sustainable, when a little bit of digging reveals it most likely is not.

Margins For The Quarter Were Mixed

Gross Margin for the Quarter came in at 30.34%, down a little over 1%. Ammunition sells at a lower margin than other products, so I would actually expect this figure to bounce back next quarter as I would expect ammunition sales to decline considerably. SG&A expenses declined a very solid 2% or about $2.5M. A software contract termination helped here. While a positive for this quarter, the decline in SG&A expenses was also a result of lower print-advertising expenses and lower employee benefit costs.

Lower print-advertising expenses means one of two things. Either the company is simply spending less on advertising, or the price of advertising has declined. If the company is spending less on advertising, this could result in other retailers gaining even more market share over Big 5 with their own advertising campaigns. Sure Big 5 saves some money, but ultimately advertising will help drive sales. Less advertising means less sales for Big 5, something the company cannot afford right now. The other scenario, lower prices of advertising, is not a controllable cost for the company. I would consider Big 5 fortunate to have seen a decline here. Speculating that further declines in advertising prices are coming would be foolish. The risk here of print-advertising rebounding to higher prices is greater than the potential reward of further declines in pricing.

Futhermore, I expect continued wage pressure over the next couple years as low wage workers see rises in wages continue. These factors cause me to be very skeptical that SG&A expenses can trend positively (decline) for the company in the long term.

With net profit margin at 0.01%, Big 5 cannot afford many mistakes. It won't take much for the company to experience losses again.

Second Quarter Common Size Income Statements 2019 vs 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Revenue 100.00% 100.00% Cost of Sales 69.66% 68.63% Gross Margin 30.34% 31.37% SG&A Expenses 29.95% 31.11% Operating Margin 0.39% 0.26% Interest Expenses 0.31% 0.33% EBT 0.08% -0.07% Income Tax Expense 0.07% 0.03% Net Income 0.01% -0.10%

Source of Data: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q2 2019 Filing

Management Failed To Cover Their $7 million Operating Cash Burn In Q2

Big 5 reported positive operating cash flow of $12.54M in the first quarter filing. This was a solid number from a company that one year earlier burned almost $9M in negative operating cash flow. However in the second quarter this number decreased for the first half of the year to a positive $5.626M. This means the company had a negative operating cash flow of $6.914M in the second quarter that management completely ignored on the conference call. Instead they touted this as a win for the first half of the year, rather than a possible bad sign in the second quarter. I find this completely unacceptable.

This cash burn was partially due to a substantial increase in inventory in the second quarter, which could be good for sales, but puts the company in a rough position if they don't execute. The company could end up with excess inventory and more losses. With sales already not trending in the right direction in most categories, I find it odd that the company would increase inventory so much and not address it on the call. This is concerning at best, and blatant mismanagement at worst.

The company paid over $1.1M in dividends despite this in the second quarter. With $6.6M in cash on the balance sheet, and a burn rate of several million dollars per quarter, the dividend is severely threatened. If Big 5 doesn't have a good quarter for cash flow in Q3 the company may be forced to cut the dividend completely and even raise cash.

Risks

As with any short idea, there a potential risks here. I will highlight the main ones here.

1. E-commerce has potential

If Big 5 can somehow manage to get their e-commerce side of the business going, they could make a solid recovery. The company is not currently investing in this area at all, but perhaps management will wake up tomorrow and smell the coffee. E-commerce is the future of retail. It could potentially be a huge opportunity for Big 5.

2. Store Closures

Big 5 is closing less profitable stores and re-opening them elsewhere. Big 5 had 439 stores as of the end of 2014, and 436 at the end of 2018. They appear to be opening more stores primarily in California. It is possible that a more densely populated state could help increase sales per store.

3. Short squeeze

Short interest has been declining in Big 5 as the stock has also declined, but remains significant at 30% short interest. If the remaining shorts decide to cover after this quarter, or if the company reports an exceptional Q3, a short squeeze could occur. I would caution any short sellers to ensure they use proper risk control in the event of a squeeze on this trade.

Conclusion

Big 5 Sporting Goods is a long ways off of what they once were. The company likely doesn't have much time left. They could be forced to get rid of the $0.05 dividend soon, and possibly even raise capital.

The boost in revenue this quarter was due to temporary ammunition runs, and will not last for the rest of the year. In fact, this could have a negative effect on revenue going forward in Q3 as nobody will need to purchase ammunition (they bought all they need in Q2). Despite management's best efforts to spin this quarter as positive, I'm not buying it. Management guided for a flat to very slight increase to third quarter earnings. Ultimately the company is not improving, has no online presence and no competitive advantage. The 30% rally after this quarter's report is completely unjustifiable. I will look to short the company soon until they either go under, or prove they can put up better numbers. The former of which I think is more likely at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BGFV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.