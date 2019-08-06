Schroders: Resilient U.K. Asset Manager With 4.6% Dividend Yield

At 2,495p, Schroders' (non-voting) shares offer a 4.6% Dividend Yield and should deliver a low-teens annual return over the next 5 years. Buy.

A “no deal” Brexit would affect Schroders, but it is a resilient and global business, and it maintained its dividend even during the 2008/9 crisis.

We continue to believe Schroders can grow its AUM at mid-to-high single digits, driving its EPS to grow with a high single-digit CAGR.

Operational performance has remained largely on track, though AUM was hit by “risk-off” sentiment in H1 and recovered too late to help P&L.

Schroders' (no-voting) shares have returned more than 30%+ since our Buy recommendation in March. H1 results were released last week.

Introduction

Schroders' (OTCPK:SHNWF) no-voting shares have returned more than 30% in London trading since our Buy recommendation in March, outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index by more than 20%.

Schroders (Non-Voting) Share Price Performance (L12M) Source: Bloomberg Markets (02-Aug-19).

Our original investment case was based on a combination of Asset Under Management ("AUM") growth, broadly stable fee margins, a stable Cost/Income ratio that allows earnings to grow in line with revenues, and a well-covered dividend that would be maintained even during downturns.

With the significant share price appreciation, as well as 19H1 results having been released last week, we revisit our Schroders investment case.

Note: Schroders has two classes of shares, ordinary (Bloomberg ticker: SDC LN) and non-voting (SDRC LN), with both classes carrying the same economic rights, but the non-voting shares historically trading at a discount. Our article focuses on the non-voting shares as the more attractive of the two.

19H1 Results Headlines

Schroders' H1 results showed a decline in EPS of -13.4% year on year, mostly due to a net income decline of 4.9% (or £53.5m) which, with Operating Expenses basically flat (+0.5%), led directly to a decline in Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of 14.3% (or £43.3m). Details are shown in the table below:

Schroders' 19H1 Results – Key Items Source: Schroders' results press release (19H1).

The decline in PBT was expected, given management had previously pointed out the impact of the lower AUM exiting 2018 and a number of new costs.

Management fees were down 5.7% year on year, even as group AUM grew 2.0%, because most of the recovery came in May/Jun and was too late to help the P&L, and because fee margin fell slightly by 1bps (to 44 bps).

The Cost/Income ratio worsened by 360 bps to 67.0%, with management keeping costs flat as part of their long-term approach to the business.

We review each key part of SDR’s H1 financials in turn below.

AUM Up +9.1% Since Year-End

Schroders' AUM recovered strongly in H1, though more from market returns than from net flows, which remained challenged in H1 due to "risk-off" sentiment, and recovered too late to contribute to the P&L.

The market-driven AUM recovery of +9.1% during 19H1 (from 2018 year-end) more than offset the decline in 2018, and demonstrated yet again the ability of Schroders' business model to grow assets at "GDP+", as shown below. As discussed in our last article, during 2013-18, Schroders' AUM grew with a CAGR of +9.1%, including +2.8% from net flows and +5.5% from markets.

Schroders' net flow in AUM during 19H1 was a small negative -0.3%, due mostly to outflows in the Intermediary (i.e. retail) channel, as shown below. This was driven mainly by "risk-off" investor sentiment during the period, and had the biggest impact in EMEA (mostly Europe), as shown below:

Schroders' Net Flows by Channel Source: Schroders' data pack (19H1). Schroders' Net Flows by Region Source: Schroders' data pack (19H1).

Asia Pacific saw outflows mainly due to Australia (again), where a consolidated market of superfunds makes the Institutional market historically challenging. Americas saw outflows down due to “2 or 3” Institutional mandate losses in the U.S., while management stated that the Hartford partnership in Intermediary had inflows and "continues to perform very well."

We continue to assume a mid-to-high single-digit growth in Schroders' AUM, though the flow component of this is still unproven at this stage.

Fee Margin Slightly Down

Schroders' overall fee margin is down slightly due to a continuing shift in mix, made worse by "risk-off" sentiment affecting flows in Equities and the number of transactions in Wealth Management.

The group fee margin declined 1 bps year on year to 44 bps, continue a multi-year trend that has largely been due to a shift in mix (from higher-margin Equities to lower-margin Fixed Income and Multi-Asset). For each individual channel, the fee margin is flat in Institutional; it was down 1.5 bps in Intermediary due to mix shift, as "risk-off" drove assets away from Equities; it was down 1 bps in Wealth Management, because "risk-off" reduced the number of transactions and thus transaction fees. Details are shown below:

Schroders' Fee Margin by Channel Source: Schroders' company filings. Schroders' Net Flows by Asset Class (19H1A) Source: Schroders' data pack (19H1).

We continue to assume a broadly stable fee margin, with 19H1 results performing in line with this. Note that a 1 bps decline in fee margin each year would be roughly offset by 2% of AUM growth, given current margin of 44 bps.

Costs Flat In £ Terms, But Margin Elevated

Schroders continued to maintain good cost control during 19H1, although its Cost/Income ratio was temporarily elevated due to duplicated IT systems.

Operating Expenses were basically flat (+0.5% year-on-year) at £692.2m, but with compensation costs down by £18.6m while non-compensation costs were up by £21.8m. The increase in non-compensation costs was due to a combination of investments in IT (including duplicated platforms when old ones continue to be operated even with new ones installed), IFRS 16 consolidating lease costs onto the P&L, and acquisitions and currency. All these had been expected and disclosed by management previously.

Schroders' group Cost/Income ratio was 67% in 19H1, above management's long-term target of 65%. It has been stable historically, apart from during wider market downturns, as shown below:

Schroders' Cost Ratios Source: SDR company filings.

The costs of duplicated systems will start to come out in H2 of 2020, and the new systems will help lower costs over the long term. As the CFO explained:

“We are running duplicate systems. They are significant but it's complicated in that decommissioning … So I wouldn't be banking a lot of significant cost savings coming through until the second half of 2020 and therefore you've got a half year effect. So it's not going to move the dial enormously but they are tangible, they are real ... The new systems we are building are very scalable and as our business grows … we should be able to deliver real cost synergies by not having to increase the complex myriad of manual processes that used to support our legacy systems. So I think it's more about cost synergies in the future as we grow, rather than a big bang in terms of we being able to turn off something and you're going to see a lot of costs falling out, but there will be some towards the second half of next year” Richard Keers, Schroders CFO (19H1 earnings call)

We continue to assume that Schroders will maintain a stable Cost/Income ratio, after a return in 2021 to the 65% target. This means earnings will grow faster than revenues up to 2021, before growing in line with revenues again thereafter.

Resilience In Brexit

With assets invested globally and a U.K.-heavy cost base, Schroders would in theory benefit slightly from a further depreciation in the pound sterling ("GBP"), as shown in the sensitivity analysis below. Management stated that the group generates only 35% of its revenues in the U.K., but 60% of its costs are in GBP. In addition, only 7% of the AUM in Equities is in the U.K., and this includes many large cap companies with global footprints. Institutional clients, roughly half of revenues, are generally more stable.

Schroders' Currency Sensitivity (2018) NB. Post-Tax Profit (reported) was £504.7m in 2018. Source: Schroders' annual report (2018). Schroders' Equities Exposure (19H1) Source: Schroders' datapack (19H1).

In practice, a "no-deal" Brexit's impact on Schroders' P&L would depend on how investor sentiment changes, and how this affects wider net asset flows and market prices.

Lloyds Joint Venture Update

Schroders is making good progress on its agreed joint ventures with Lloyds (LYG), the leader in U.K. retail banking. The 50/50 "Schroders Personal Wealth" joint venture (for the mass affluent) is set to launch in 19H2, while the 80/20 Cazenove Capital joint venture (for high net worth) is already live. Both companies are enthusiastic, and the ambition is to build Schroders Personal Wealth to a top-3 financial planner in the U.K. by 2023 year-end:

Lloyds’ View of JVs with Schroders Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1). Schroders Personal Wealth Ambition Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1).

The first £45bn tranche of AUM from the new mandate from Lloyds is expected to arrive at Schroders in 19Q4, after Lloyds has settled its dispute with Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC:SLFPF), the previous holder of that mandate.

Future Earnings Growth

We continue to believe that Schroders can grow its AUM at mid-to-high single digits, and keep its fee margin broadly stable (declining at about -1 bps per year from its current 44 bps level). We also believe that the Cost/Income ratio will return to the 65% target in 2021, and will remain stable thereafter. A combination of these means a high single-digit CAGR for Schroders' EBIT (and thus its EPS) over the next 5 years

Should the joint ventures with Lloyds succeed, this would represent additional upside to our forecasts.

Current Short Interest

Schroders has recently attracted more short interest. 4.2% of its stock out is reportedly on loan as of July month-end, as hedge funds such as Point72 built up short positions in U.K. asset managers ahead of Brexit.

Valuation

At 2,495p, Schroders' non-voting shares are on 12.7x P/E and 5.4% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; Dividend Yield is 4.6% (114p per share), as shown below:

Schroders' Cash Flows & Valuation (2014-19H1A) NB1. P/E and FCF Yield figure are for non-voting shares. Schroders acquired Cazenove Capital for £424m in 2013. Source: Schroders' company filings.

Schroders' last-twelve-month FCF of £378.6m represents a 1.2x cover for Dividends Paid in 2018 of £313.1m. Dividends were maintained even through the financial crisis of 2008-9. Schroders' balance sheet continues to hold a large capital surplus over regulatory requirements, at £1.2bn in June.

Capital expenditure has risen dramatically in recent years, including for new offices in London and New York, but declined year-on-year in 19H1, and may return to a more normalised level, which would provide further upside in FCF.

Conclusion

Schroders has continued to perform solidly on an operational basis, and we continue to believe the company can deliver a high single-digit in CAGR over the next 5 years.

At 2,495p, Schroders' non-voting shares are trading on 12.7x P/E, 5.4% FCF Yield and 4.6% Dividend Yield. We believe investors' annual return over the next 5 years will be in the low teens, as the sum of a 4.6% dividend and a high single-digit EPS growth (which grows share price by the same amount as valuation multiples remain stable).

A “no-deal” Brexit would have some impact on AUM, but Schroders is a resilient and global business, with a history of maintaining dividends even during down turns.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on the stock.

