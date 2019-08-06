Peabody Energy: Please Stop The Share Buybacks

The market appears to be assigning little to no value to their free cash flow with their trailing free cash flow yield exceeding 20%.

Introduction

Whether they want to admit it or not, companies have to offer a value proposition and purpose to attract not only customers but also their shareholders. These value propositions can be wide ranging, however, I propose that currently Peabody Energy (BTU) isn't providing anything meaningful to their shareholders. Thankfully this doesn't necessarily have to be the case as their financial situation isn't nearly as dire as their rapidly declining share price would have you normally believe.

Background

Since relisting in early 2017 following their Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, their share price has been a mini-roller coaster ride for any investors unfortunate enough to have been along for the rough ride. Despite their initial strong performance in the first year or so and their aggressive share buybacks, their share price is now beneath where it relisted over two years ago.

Their main strength since leaving bankruptcy has been their surprisingly clean financial position, which I'll only briefly cover since it's not the main purpose of my article. At the end of their latest second quarter their net debt stood at only $502.6m, giving them a very modest gearing ratio of only 13.48% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.42 based on annualizing their first half 2019 earnings. Their current ratio of 1.81, cash ratio of 0.86 and interest coverage ratio of 4.52 further indicates their liquidity and broader financial position remains stable.

Given their financial position, management has elected to return a vast quantity of their free cash flow to shareholders, a strategy which they continued promoting in their latest quarterly presentation. Although I support their broader strategy of returning this spare capital to shareholders, I strongly disagree with the focus on share buybacks and unfortunately it appears as though these will only accelerate throughout the remainder of this year.

Why I'm Against Their Share Buybacks

Now let me begin by stating that I have nothing against share buybacks in general, although I firmly believe their effectiveness depends on the long-term future for the company. When conducting share buybacks they're effectively investing in the company's long-term future, however, I feel it's generally accepted that the future for coal is quite bleak, especially thermal coal in the United States market. Which begs the question, what exactly is Peabody offering their shareholders through these share buybacks? To further extend their investment within an industry that virtually everyone admits has entered its twilight era? It's not difficult to see why the market is seemingly ignoring the value of their free cash flow, as subsequently detailed.

Since relisting they have spent a total of $1.167b on share buybacks, all of which were clearly conducted at a higher price than their current share price given its trading at an all-time low and thus to date it's undeniable they have only destroyed shareholder value. Whilst this could possibly change in the future if their share price begins soaring, given their industry's long-term secular decline and the general public's malice towards the industry I'm skeptical this will eventuate without a change in their strategy.

Alternative Ways To Allocate Capital

The preferred way I would like to see their free cash flow deployed would be through dividends, a combination of higher regular dividends and special dividends. Whilst they're already paying regular quarterly dividends that have also been supplemented with a large special dividend, these can easily be increased further to deploy the remainder of the free cash flow being that is being consumed by their share buybacks.

During the first half of this year they generated $377m of operating cash flow and after paying $96.6m of capital expenditure, $14.1m for net contributions to joint ventures and $14.4m to non-controlling interests they were left with $251.9m of free cash flow. If all of their investing activities, such as asset sales and insurance payouts, are included their free cash flow expands further to $298.6m.

At their current share count of approximately 104 million this would amount to dividends of $2.42 or $2.87 per share respectively, which on an annualized basis with their current share price of $18.42 would equate to an insane trailing dividend yield of 26.3% or 31.16%. This absolutely massive dividend yield would certainly draw more attention from investors who would undoubtedly be attracted despite its possibly volatile nature.

It is worthwhile mentioning this is "only" returning 100% of their free cash flow, which is actually less than the 120% they promote having returned during this same period of time. I understand their earnings and thus free cash flow are quite volatile due to the nature of commodities, however, this doesn't impact their ability to pay larger variable special dividends instead of share buybacks.

A second alternative to their share buybacks would be attempting to mitigate the undeniable long-term secular decline facing their industry through expanding into related industries that have a brighter long-term future, such as mining copper or nickel. Personally I'm not particularly enthusiastic regarding this idea as I feel the potential returns don't necessarily justify the associated execution risks, although it would still be a superior option to share buybacks.

Conclusion

I can actually see attractive potential value embedded within their shares at their current share price, however, until the majority of their excess capital is actually being spun out of the business it remains just that, potential value. To unlock this value management needs to simply modify their shareholder return policy. Whilst I support their broad strategy of returning the majority of their free cash flow to shareholders, I firmly believe it could be done in a considerably more beneficial and simpler method by replacing share buybacks with larger special dividends.

Although I'm not currently a shareholder, I would certainly reconsider this stance if their shareholder returns were more weighted towards dividends rather than buybacks. Whilst there is no guarantee my strategy would reignite their share price, what have they to lose? At least shareholders would actually be receiving something and their current strategy of share buybacks is clearly providing little interest to the market nor supporting their share price.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Peabody Energy's 2018 10-K SEC filing and Second Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.