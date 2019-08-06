Redfin: The Wrong Kind Of Growth

Aggressive home-buying has also drained Redfin's cash balances, which may require the company to raise capital in the near term.

Redfin (RDFN), the new-age real estate broker dedicated to a low-cost technology-enabled service model that passes back savings to home buyers and sellers, has just reported Q2 results, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line. The company has struggled this year with slowing growth and lukewarm acceptance of its Redfin Now program, a competitor to Zillow Offers (Z) that buys and sells homes directly using Redfin's principal.

Data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Redfin Now is growing rapidly (from a base of virtually zero last year, it's not difficult to show astounding growth rates). But is it the right kind of growth for the company? Essentially, Redfin has now split itself into two distinct businesses - one is a traditional real estate brokerage, except the low-cost model and directly employing real estate agents (versus paying third-party affiliates a commission fee, as most brokerages do) has impacted Redfin's margin profile. The other is a home-flipping business, which to date generates negative margins.

Many investors have a problem with Zillow's push into home-flipping - but at least Zillow has a profitable, high-margin Premier Agent (advertising) business that drives the majority of its revenues. With Redfin, however, the company is struggling to scrape together a respectable, scalable business model in both its brokerage and properties segments.

In my view, Redfin remains an incredibly risky play. Though home prices are expected to continue rising in the back half of the year due to low mortgage interest rates, limited inventory across the U.S. (especially in single-family homes, which is the mainstay of Redfin's brokerage business) and lack of affordability at the entry-home level are likely to continue weighing on sales volumes, directly impacting brokerage revenues. In addition, if home prices do turn south, Redfin's balance sheet - now loaded with real estate - could take a nosedive as well. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Redfin Now: growing the top line while inflating losses

At first glance, it seems that Redfin executed tremendously well in the second quarter. Revenues jumped 39% y/y to $197.8 million, quashing Wall Street's expectations for $190.4 million (+34% y/y) by a comfortable one-point margin. In addition, Redfin's revenue growth even accelerated one point over last quarter's 38% y/y growth rate.

Figure 1. Redfin 2Q19 revenue breakdown Source: Redfin 2Q19 earnings release

When we look underneath the hood, however, we find that most of the incremental ~$45 million in revenues that Redfin notched this quarter was due to growth in Redfin Now. Redfin Now's revenues nearly quintupled to $39.9 million, up from just $9.0 million in the year-ago period.

Redfin has been committing more and more capital to the Redfin Now business. Per CFO Chris Nielsen's commentary on the Q2 earnings call:

In July 2019 to support continued growth in investment in RedfinNow, we put in place and asset-backed credit facility, which will provide up to an additional $100 million of borrowing capacity with an initial term of 18 months. We continue to expect that over time more of the capital to buy homes will come from lenders, using the homes we purchase as collateral. Going forward with this facility in place, we won't be updating you each quarter as to our RedfinNow capital commitment."

To date, however, the Redfin Now project continues to be a money-loser. The company generated gross margin dollars of -$1 million on revenues of $39.9 million this quarter, representing a -2% gross margin. Now, there’s plenty of startups that are certainly generating steep operating and net losses - but for a company to have negative gross margins is another issue entirely. Essentially, Redfin has marched into the home-buying business on the hopes that it can improve with scale in the future, but there’s no proof yet that home-flipping can generate positive unit economics for the company.

So again, Redfin has to turn to its core real estate brokerage business to generate its margins. But even here, profitability is sinking. It’s true that Redfin’s brokerage business saw a respectable acceleration in the second quarter - growth is up to 17% y/y, a slight uptick from 15% y/y in the prior quarter. CEO Glenn Kelman also pointed out that the company has recently rolled out an ambitious ad campaign to spur homebuyers into action in a period that is typically known for slower sales activity. Per his comments on the Q2 earnings call:

As in past years, we are running ads from the second half of the year when people are less likely to buy or sell homes. The cost to place the ads was nearly $36 million, triple what we spent 2018 and our last three earnings calls represented results from running mass media ads in test markets since 2015 showing that the ads are profitable over three years. But we also committed to tell you about the in-year returns from our 2019 campaign. The ads have been effective at making homebuyers aware of Redfin and somewhat effective at driving 2019 sales. We measure mass media ad sales impact by comparing new customer growth in markets with and without ads."

However, gross margins in the brokerage business are down sharply year-over-year. Q2 brokerage margins came in at 33.5%, down 340bps from 36.9% in the year-ago quarter. Redfin noted that average brokerage revenues per transaction are down, due to slightly slower home price appreciation in Q2 as in past years.

Growth is terrific, but when it's not accretive to the bottom line, investors should raise some questions. In Redfin's case, the company's direct home-buying business is causing deeper margin decay, while the brokerage business continues to lose efficiencies as it grows larger.

Implications for Redfin's balance sheet

Redfin's growing losses aren't just theoretical issues - the deepening red ink strains a tight balance sheet for the company. As seen in the table below, in the first half of FY19, Redfin's operating cash flow losses have ballooned to -$143.6 million, sharply larger than a loss of -$26.2 million in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 2: Redfin cash flows Source: Redfin 2Q19 earnings release

We can see that, aside from more than doubling net losses from the prior-year period, that Redfin's investments into inventory (which, in this case, is homes for sale through Redfin Now) have caused the majority of the swing.

Unfortunately, Redfin's balance sheet may not be able to support this pace of losses and inventory investment. As of the end of Q2, Redfin only has $330.5 million in cash remaining. And if we net off the company's $146.0 million of borrowings and convertible debt, the company's net cash position is really only $184.5 million:

Figure 3. Redfin balance sheet Source: Redfin 2Q19 earnings release

The company recently took out a new $100 million asset-backed credit facility in July, which will give Redfin some breathing room to support additional Redfin Now purchases. But the company's direction is clear - it's throwing its balance sheet into an aggressive purchase of homes, making Redfin more and more illiquid as it drains cash and racks up debt to finance real estate inventory.

If these cash burn rates continue, Redfin may find itself short on cash within the next 12-18 months. Amid turbulent market conditions, Redfin may be caught in a position where it needs to raise additional capital in order to keep fueling its growth.

Key takeaways

Investors should remain cautious on Redfin as the company executes an incredibly risky business transition toward Redfin Now, which to date has only produced negative gross margins and drained the company's cash. Consistent with the company's new credit facility, Redfin is gearing up to take on a load of new debt in order to purchase homes at what may be the peak of the housing market. At the same time, the company's steadier brokerage business is bleeding margins, and heavily increased advertising spend is further deepening Redfin's losses. The risk-reward profile just isn't appetizing here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.