Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: July Review

It’s the start of a new month, which means that I get to sit down and write my favorite type of piece here at Seeking Alpha: my monthly portfolio reviews. These are the articles where I talk about the trades I made in the prior month, my portfolio’s monthly and year-to-date performance records, broader portfolio management strategies or concerns that I’m having at the moment, and highlight my passive income stream’s progress towards my ultimate goal of reaching financial freedom via dividend income. Now that I’m running a subscription service, I no longer discuss trades as stock talks in real-time with the general public. Those discussions are now held in the chat room at The Dividend Growth Club. But I understand that not everyone desires access to the premium side of Seeking Alpha, so I love putting together these monthly updates to talk about the development and evolution of my DGI portfolio with all of my followers.

July was a great month for me. The S&P 500 posted gains of roughly 1.3% during the month and my portfolio posted gains of approximately 2.3%. The value of my holdings dropped a bit during the last few trading days of the month (on July 29th, I was up nearly 4% on the month). But nonetheless, I’m very excited about another strong positive performance overall and the relative outperformance when comparing my holdings to the broader market averages.

Year to date, I’m still neck and neck with the S&P. In the first couple months of the year, my performance suffered on a relative basis as several of my larger positions experienced weakness and ever since I’ve been trying to climb out of that early hole. During the first 7 months of the year, my portfolio posted gains of ~18.5% while the SPY’s returns were closer to 18.9%. Obviously, I hope to see that gap continue to narrow and/or my performance to surpass the broader markets for the year, though at the end of the day, you’re never going to hear me complain about being up nearly 20% on a year-to-date basis.

And speaking of being up ~20%, not only have I produced capital gains of ~18.5% year to date, but my passive income has almost matched that growth, posting y/y gains of 18.2% over the first 7 months of the year. During July, the passive income that my portfolio generated was up 35.6% y/y. July 2019 was my second highest monthly dividend total ever, trailing only March 2019’s result. Right now, I appear to be on track to generate ~19% more passive income in 2019 than I did in 2018. Looking at the graphic below, I sleep easy at night knowing that the dividend growth strategy is working. Without a doubt, I’m well on my way towards financial freedom.

Coming into 2019, I suspected that the market would post yearly gains in the mid to high single digits. I’ve been positioning myself more defensively for over a year now because of late cycle concerns. Without a doubt, the market’s wonderful gains thus far throughout 2019 have come as a surprise to me, and I’m so happy to sit back and watch them unfold.

Looking at the valuations that I see in the market and the underlying multiples supporting the broad market averages, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bit of a pullback at some point in time in the near future. So, many of the names that I track are overvalued at the moment. Yet, on the flip side of that coin, I don’t get a sense of market exuberance, so maybe we are operating in the sort of Goldilocks zone that allows the market to creep higher as it climbs the wall of worry surrounding monetary policy, domestic political concerns, and geopolitical and trade issues. For all I know, the current rally could continue for months or even years.

Really, as a DGI investor, I’m not all that concerned with attempting to time the broader markets anyway. I can into the year nearly fully invested, and I suspect that’s where I’ll end the year as well. The same thing goes for next year and the year after that. Owning equities is how I produce the passive income that I hope to live off of one day. While I do make sure that I always have a bit of cash on hand to serve as dry powder, I’m ultimately content to remain overweight equities so long as they continue to meet my passive income needs.

As many of you know, while I generally maintain an 85-95% equity weighting overall, I do trade around certain positions and/or make value driven moves from time to time. The act of buying low and selling high is actually how I’ve managed to produce such tremendous dividend growth this year. I haven’t added new money to my portfolio in over two years. Actually, I’ve made significant withdrawals in recent years to help pay for my wife’s graduate degree and support our household when my singular income didn’t quite make ends meet.

I’m so proud of the fact that I was able to significantly increase the passive income that our portfolio generates while also making withdrawals from the brokerage accounts. I know that many DGI investors think that trading in and out of positions is a terrible idea. But I think the performance that I’ve generated (both in terms of capital appreciation and dividend income) should prove that active investing is not counter-productive to the DGI strategy/mindset.

Thankfully, I’m proud to say that my wife graduated earlier this year and recently began working (she’s officially higher educated than me with a Master’s degree, trumping my lowly Bachelor of Arts). We still have a bit of debt to pay down regarding her degree, but soon enough, I suspect that we’ll be able to use the excess cash flows that we’ll generate as a two-income household to make regular additions to the portfolio. Looking at my household’s finances, I don’t expect that to happen until 2020, though I am really looking forward to seeing what sort of compounding we can create with the combination of savvy value investing in the dividend growth space and regular cash additions to the portfolio over time.

With regard to buying low and selling high, I did a bit of that last month. I made 3 trades, 2 of which were purchases and 1 of which was a sale. I already wrote focus ticker pieces on both purchases that I made in the month, so I’ll just quickly outline my logic here and forward you to those more detailed articles if you’re interested in taking a deeper dive into my thought process/the ensuing discussion that occurred.

On 7/16, I initiated exposure to Domino's Pizza (DPZ) after that stock took a significant dip after earnings at $250.35. I wrote a focus ticker about this decision, which can be found here. In short, while I was happy to have a chance to finally buy an entry level position in DPZ on a bit of weakness, I didn’t think the stock was exactly cheap at $250 and ~28x earnings. However, a company with the double-digit growth potential that DPZ possesses typically isn’t cheap. That sort of growth is rewarded with a premium valuation. I’ve learned my lesson in the past when it comes to waiting for lower and lower prices with this name. This time, when I saw shares down more than $30 from recent highs, I decided to do ahead and bite the bullet and buy shares (even though they still carried a premium valuation) because I’ve been wanting to begin building a long-term DPZ position for a while now. I didn’t buy a particularly large position because of the expensive nature of the shares, and I’d be happy to add to it into further weakness. Only time will tell if this dip will be short lived or if the stock will continue to fall. In this situation, either way, I’ll be happy.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

A day later, on 7/17, I took advantage of another earnings-related sell-off and initiated a position in CVX (CSX) at $71.27. Like DPZ, I didn’t think that CSX shares were particularly cheap at ~$71/share. At that level, they carried a ttm P/E ratio of ~17x. To me, this is about where fair value lies for this railroad name. Like in the DPZ situation, I used the double-digit post-earnings sell-off to initiate an entry level position and now, I’m hoping to add more into further weakness. CSX has continued to trend downward since I made my purchase, and now, I’m looking to add in the $60 area. At that level, CSX will be trading for ~14.5x 2019 EPS estimates. That’s a level where I think the stock would be cheap. To me, a sub-15x multiple represents a solid margin of safety on a blue chip name like this (especially if analysts are correct, and CSX is able to grow earnings at a near-double digit pace in 2020 and 2021). If CSX posts EPS of ~$5.00/share in 2021, then these sub-$70 prices will appear to be bargains in a few years. That’s why I was happy to begin buying here after earnings, even though the company’s CEO said that he was “puzzled” by the current business environment.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And lastly, we arrive at the final trade I made right before the month ended: trimming a small portion of my Apple (AAPL) position at $209.38 on 7/30. As I said to my subscribers when I posted details about this trade, I want to make it clear that my bullish stance on AAPL hasn’t changed. Simply put, the recent rally in the shares had driven my exposure to this company so high that I was beginning to feel uncomfortable with such high single stock exposure. Prior to the trade, AAPL made up ~9.2% of my portfolio. I trimmed that position down to ~8.5%, selling a lot of shares that I bought for $186.50 in November of 2018. When AAPL sold off late last year, I made two purchases (one at $186.50 and then another at $142.10). I made these purchases knowing that I was already overweight the name. Apple has been the largest position in my portfolio for a while now, yet I was happy to make my biggest position even bigger because I thought the sell-off from ~$230 down to the recent lows at $142 was simply over-done.

However, I also acknowledge, when making those trades, that they were just that: trades, not investments. AAPL is a core position in my portfolio, and therefore, I plan to hold on to the vast majority of the shares that I own for years and years (likely decades and decades) so long as the company continues to meet my dividend growth expectations. But the added exposure that I put on in late 2018/early 2019 carried a lot of risk, and I knew that if I had the opportunity to take strong profits on those trades, I would.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I locked in ~36% profits on the shares that I bought at $142 back in March and at the end of July, I locked in 12.2% profits on the remaining shares that were still being labeled as “trades” because AAPL had rallied strongly into earnings, and I felt that I should take some chips off of the table before the results came in. I was happy with the results of both of these trades, and now, I have a bit of extra cash ready to deploy should Apple (or another company that I follow) experience an irrational sell-off in the near future. AAPL fell a bit late last week on trade war concerns and currently sits at $204.02. If that weakness continues and AAPL falls to the ~$185 area, I’ll simply use the proceeds from my recent trade to buy AAPL again. To me, this was a win-win situation. Either AAPL posted a great result and rallied, meaning that I’d make a lot of money because 8.5% of my portfolio would be receiving a nice bump, or I’d have the chance to accumulate more shares of a wonderful company at a cheaper price. Basically, this was an exercise in avoiding greed. I know that some will say that investors should always let their winners run, but to me, capital preservation is an important part of my portfolio management strategy, and that involves managing individual equity exposure.

So, there you have it: July in a nutshell. As I said, July was a great month, and here’s to hoping that August is as well. The market is off to a bit of a shaky start this month, but I’ve already received large dividend payments from companies such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), so it’s difficult for me to be too upset. Until next time, best wishes all! Enjoy the summer while it lasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CSX, DPZ, T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.