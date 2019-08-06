Hummingbird Resources: 23.8koz Of Gold Produced In Q2 2019: Not Great, Not Terrible

I think that Hummingbird needs to prove for at least one more quarter that the operational issues are behind its back.

LOM update delayed again - its release could be a catalyst in the next few months.

For the first time in a year, there are no issues reported in a quarterly update.

Finally on the right track

Last week, Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUMRF) released its production and cost figures for the second quarter of 2019, and just as I predicted in my latest SA article on the company, it was a much stronger quarter compared to the last few ones:

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

Yanfolila's production was in line with the lower end of 2019 guidance which was set at 110,000-125,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $800-850 per ounce. The AISC numbers are still not where they should be, but it’s still a decent achievement for a quarter in which Hummingbird stockpiled 200,000 tonnes of ore on the ROM.

In Q1 2019, production was impacted by ore depletion from the Komana West pit from historical artisanal workings and the issues seem to have transferred to April as well. However, May and June were very strong months for Hummingbird and the AISC during that time must’ve been much lower than $998 per ounce:

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

Overall, it was a solid quarter for Yanfolila after three quarters of different mishaps.

Second ball mill and mine life extension

At the end of June, Hummingbird completed the construction of the $13 million second ball mill at Yanfolila ahead of schedule and under budget. The new mill will boost throughput capacity from 1Mtpa to 1.24Mtpa when operating with 100% fresh material, which should help the company meet its production guidance with ease. The company said in its Q2 update that the mill already is reaching design throughput for extended periods.

Regarding Yanfolila’s long overdue mine life extension update, Hummingbird yet again decided to delay it. The reasons behind the delay that the company mentioned included increased potential of underground mining, an improved understanding of high-grade structures within the deposits and the higher gold price environment. The plan is to focus on bringing the open pits shallower and target higher grade, potentially more profitable, narrower parts of the ore bodies by underground mining.

However, Hummingbird did release a new resource estimate for Yanfolila, which showed that there are still over two million ounces of gold left after 149,000 ounces of mine depletion:

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

A total of 20,766 meters of the 28,349 meters drilled in 2018 were focused on the Gonka deposit, and the results seem good – a total of 218,600 ounces were converted into indicated and 74,300 ounces into inferred at an average grade of 3.96 g/t. According to a desktop study released back in February 2016, the Gonka deposit contained inferred resources of 385,000 ounces of which 169,000 ounces should’ve been mined over a six-year mine life. It’s a significant decrease of almost 100,000 ounces in all categories, but a lot of resources were moved to the indicated category and mineralization remains open at depth.

Risks

In 2018, Mali registered its heaviest rain season for the past two decades and the rains plunged Hummingbird into chaos. They caused damage to the 50-year-old public bridge some 35 km away from the Yanfolila mine and resulted in a crack in the pit wall at one of the deposits. August is usually the wettest month during the rainy season, so there's still some risk for this year.

Other risks I see for the company include low gold prices and high oil prices as well as operational issues. There hasn’t been a shortage of the latter over the past year.

Regarding Hummingbird's shares, liquidity is low even on the LSE where the company's main listing is. As a result, there's strong volatility. Also, as a micro-cap company, Hummingbird is unlikely to be included in major indices anytime soon, so it should benefit less from any renewed attention from investors to the gold mining sector compared to larger mid-tier producers.

Conclusion

As expected, Hummingbird posted improved production results and costs figures for the second quarter of 2019 following three disappointing quarters plagued by different issues. Also, the company has stockpiled 200,000 tonnes of ore on the ROM, which should protect it somewhat from another strong rainy season. While AISC were not great, they are coming down fast and should continue decreasing in Q3 2019 thanks to higher throughput and production. It’s clear that Hummingbird was working through some issues in April, but Yanfolila seems to be now back to a steady state production of around 10,000 ounces per quarter.

In order to meet the lower end of 2019 production guidance, Hummingbird needs to produce just over 58,000 ounces in the remaining two quarters of the year, which seems achievable even without the second ball mill. If grades stay the same as Q1 2019 and the second ball mill boosts throughput by 20%, Hummingbird should be able to reach the upper end of the production guidance.

The company expects to produce 130,000-145,000 ounces per year at AISC of around $800 per ounce between 2020 and 2022. From 2023, the average annual production drops to 80,000 ounces per year. With an enterprise value of $143 million, Hummingbird Resources seems very undervalued. However, in order for the market to take notice of the company, I think it needs to prove for at least one more quarter that the operational issues are behind its back and deliver production levels of close to 30,000 ounces of gold at AISC of around $800 per ounce in Q3 2019.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.