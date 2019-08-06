Targeting A 36% Return Betting Against Beyond Meat

What were you thinking?

That was the question Scott McNeely - former CEO of Sun Microsystems - posed to buyers of his stock during the manic phase of the Dot Com bubble. In a March 2002 Bloomberg article, after the stock had lost roughly 90% of its value, he explains the ludicrous assumptions needed to justify paying $64 per share (or about 10x revenues) for the company...

At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don't need any transparency. You don't need any footnotes. What were you thinking?

Fast forward a couple decades later and we once again find ourselves repeating the financial mistakes that always end in disaster. Today, the bubble du jour stock of our time comes in the form of Beyond Meat (BYND) - a purveyor of plant-based protein substitutes for burgers, sausages, strips, and other faux-meat foods. In the last 12 months, the company generated $165 million in sales. On those sales, it lost over $30 million in net income. And today, the company commands a market capitalization of over $10 billion. That's roughly 60x sales.

Do you need any other reason to bet against this stock?

To put this in perspective, Beyond Meat commands a nearly 30% greater market capitalization than Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) - one of the nation's top food suppliers, which generated $11 billion in revenue and over $300 million in earnings last year. In other words, even if you assume the absolute best case growth scenario for BYND - a 60x increase in revenue to become one of the country's largest food suppliers - it's already more than priced in.

But, of course, we haven't been dealing in fundamentals in the BYND saga... at least not until last week. You see, the reason why the stock IPO'd at $25 per share and went on to enjoy one of the greatest post-IPO runs of all time is all about market mechanics. The company wisely chose to go public with a tiny float as a percent of the total shareholder equity - issuing just 20% of the roughly 60 million outstanding shares to the trading public.

Now, even at the original $25 IPO price, the company commanded an insane $1.5 billion - or roughly 10x sales. So, of course, like moths to the flame, the overhyped IPO attracted the usual cabal of evil short sellers. Predictably, the shorts proceeded to get runover given the limited float, and thus fueled a self-reinforcing short squeeze all the way into the $200s. And despite taking a relentless beating, they haven't given up, with short interest as a percent of float running at roughly 46% today.

Normally, I wouldn't touch this situation with a ten-foot pole. You see, so long as the dynamics of a limited float and non-stop price momentum remained in place, there was no limit on where share prices might go. The only reasonable plan called for waiting until the lockup period expired in October. The lockup expiration would provide the critical catalyst of insiders dumping their shares onto the secondary market, thereby adding enough new share supply to let financial gravity take hold.

But fortunately, Christmas came early this year for both insiders and short-sellers when the company announced an open market issuance of 3.25 million shares last week. Now, it's one thing for a company to take advantage of a rising stock price and issue shares to fund future operations. But that's not really what happened here...

Of the 3.25 million shares, only 0.25 million went towards fundraising for ongoing operations. Make no mistake, this paltry 250,000 shares used for operations was nothing more than theater. The real story was the 3 million in shares coming from insiders dumping their stock onto the public market. The sellers include everyone from the CEO and the largest fund manager shareholders to roughly two pages of company directors and other insiders. The clip below from the S-1 offering document is just the beginning...

Source: BYND S-1 Filed on 7/29/19

In other words, the insiders didn't want to risk waiting until October to cash in on the epic short-fueled stock rally. They got their bankers to waive the lockup period in order to dump roughly half a billion worth of stock onto the secondary market. But it gets worse...

You see, before the deal announcement, shares closed on Wednesday at $196.51. But the insiders agreed to liquidate their shares at $160 or a 20% discount to the last closing price. How's that for confidence in your company's valuation?

The bottom line here is abundantly clear: the Beyond Meat insiders have made the same calculation that Scott McNeely made at the height of the Dot Com Bubble. Even in the most absurdly optimistic future growth scenario, you simply can't justify the valuation of this company at current levels. That's why the insiders gladly accepted a 20% haircut from the recent trading price just to cash out while the getting is good. And, of course, the intermediary facilitating the transaction is happy to waive the lockup agreement in order to grab millions of shares at a discount and flip them on the open market. Add it all up and it's no surprise why the stock tanked in the day following the share offering:

So to summarize...

The post-IPO short squeeze went better than any of the insiders or bankers engineering this deal could have possibly hoped for. And now, it's open season for the insiders to cash in, regardless of what it means for the stock price. After all, if the company was wildly overvalued even at $35 per share, who can complain about a fire sale liquidation at $160, $150 or even much lower?

So, with the lockup essentially nullified on this deal, we can expect an ongoing wave of insider liquidation going forward. This should help free up enough stock supply over time to send the fake meat company back down to a real valuation. It's anyone's guess what this money-losing company should trade at, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it trade as low as $20 per share before bottoming out.

But, of course, with the massive short interest not going anywhere, we can't rule out the possibility of periodic short-squeeze rallies going forward. This situation calls for selling a call spread. In the Atlas Portfolio Series blog, here's the trade we put on last week to bet against Beyond Meat when shares traded for roughly $175:

Sell to open 1 August 9th $175 call option

Buy to open 1 August 9th $180 call option

For a net credit = $1.80

Each option contract carries a 100x multiplier, so the net credit generated from this options sale was $180. So, if shares close below $175 by the August 9th expiration, I keep the $180 net credit. If shares close above $180, my risk is capped at $320. And the total margin requirement for this trade is $500.

In other words, I don't need prices to collapse from here to make money - I only need shares to not move higher by expiration. In that scenario, I'll make $180 on a required margin of $500 or a 36% return. Alternatively, if the short squeeze continues and prices move meaningfully higher, the most I can lose is $320.

Going forward, I will continue looking for ways to make money as the fake meat company collapses into a real valuation. Follow along here for live updates in our real-money trading account.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND VIA OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.