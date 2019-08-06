HighPoint Resources Reach Cash Flow Inflection Point

Capex was below expectations for 2Q and falls from here, flipping the name into free cash flow land for 3Q.

2019 volume and capex guidance reaffirmed. Capex is falling into the back half while volumes are ramping as expected.

This is a Z4 Research (Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...) pre call note.

The 2Q19 Numbers:

Pricing:

NGL at 16% of WTI vs 24% last quarter and while management noted an expectation of improving pricing in the second half and noted that here, oil is really the economic driver.

WTI in line with expectations at ($4.29),

Natural gas slightly better than prior quarter (($0.56) vs ($0.67) last quarter).

They noted NE Wattenberg continues to produce without midstream constraints.

Costs: -LOE was higher than expected and GT&P was lower (net costs were slightly higher than expected)

2Q Capex of $124.4 mm (guidance was $125 to $135 mm) (spud 15 wells, place 30 on flowback),

Guidance:

2019 Capex: Reiterated prior guidance of $350 to $380 mm,

This is a very front end loaded program.

3Q19 capex guided to $70 to $80 mm.

2019 Volumes: Reiterated prior guidance of 34.9 MBOEpd on mid (63% oil)

3Q19 volume guidance mid of 36.4 MBOEpd (62% oil).

(62% oil). Cost guidance: Minor shifts.

Sees free cash flow starting 3Q19.

Highlights:

Current production is over 37 MBOEpd (vs 31.2 MBOEpd 2Q average); as expected, they are front end loaded on capex and back end loaded on volumes,

Hereford Field: (the hot new play for them)

Hereford production is really ramping now and is reported to be > 10,000 BOEpd now vs 7.145 MBOEpd (75% oil, well above their corporate rate) in 2Q, 6.45 MBOEpd in 1Q and 2.6 MBOEpd in the year ago quarter.

Regarding the wide ranging optimization program that is in progress they are "extremely pleased with the immediate performance insights gained during the execution of this program, which confirms the quality and potential of this asset."

"confirmed strong reservoir quality and a significant resource of 30-40 MMBbls of original oil in place per section, which is approximately 25% greater than our legacy NE Wattenberg position. " (hence the great focus here now).

" (hence the great focus here now). Early time results for the tighter spaced pattern (16 wells per section) are performing in line with expectations with shallower than expected production declines beyond the 30 day mark.

They noted a boost in gas processing capacity by 20 MM/d to 60 MM/d in July in advance of coming growth.

On the call management said to look for more data on western edge tests (sections 16 and 17) between now and the 3Q call. The western side is higher original oil in place and they are "very pleased" so far.

NE Wattenberg (legacy play):

24.07 MBOEpd (57% oil), down 2% sequentially.

"initial high-fluid intensity completions are averaging approximately 20% above base type-curve expectations"

270 days in the 11 initial wells in the high-fluid completion program have an average cumulative rate of 100,000 bopd (oil only rate, which is 20% above the type curve as noted).

New western flank wells with high intensity fracs are also tracking strongly.

Balance Sheet and Other

Net debt to EBITDA of 2.6x vs 2.1x last quarter.

Borrowing base was reaffirmed at $500 mm; $340 mm of liquidity at present.

> 70% hedged 2H19 for oil, >50% hedged for 2020 for oil > $59.

Nutshell: Sequentially flat volume quarter as expected. The slight miss on the EBITDA line of $2 mm is rounding error given the move in the stock. They reiterated spending and volume guidance. Production is ramping into the second half as expected while capex is falling leading to free cash flow expectation beginning with 3Q19. The balance sheet remains in modest leverage territory (we call that 2x to 3x) increasing due to the quarter's planned outspend that drew down cash and added to debt. From a valuation perspective the name remains cheap but not as cheap as less leveraged peer BCEI. Still, we see it as in much need of a bounce.

