Boyd Gaming Still Looks Like The Pick In Gaming

Those risks need to be minded - but investors looking for exposure to the space still should strongly consider BYD.

It's difficult to find much to dislike in recent results from Boyd Gaming (BYD). Margins continue to expand. Several acquisitions made in 2017 and 2018 look like early winners. Profits are growing. Boyd is deleveraging. Revenue has been soft in some regions at some points, but much of the industry has focused on not chasing unprofitable customers, and Boyd's top-line performance isn't really out of line with the industry as a whole.

Yet that performance has done little for BYD stock over the past 18 months:

Data by YCharts

At least some of the pressure appears to be coming from investor worries toward the sector, as other (though not all) mid-sized regional operators have struggled since the beginning of last year:

Data by YCharts

The weakness in the space (at least relative to a broad market that, measured by the S&P 500, has risen 6%+ over the same period) can be attributed in part to broader concerns. The questions facing the sector seem particularly important in the case of BYD. Among them:

Is a macro downturn/recession on the way? Obviously, those fears have hit stocks (including gaming issues) in recent sessions, but the space and cyclicals in general have been underperforming for the last year and a half.

How much higher can casino margins really go? Boyd's organic revenue growth over the past six quarters has averaged less than 1%. It's not alone in seeing a relatively stagnant top line: Eldorado Resorts (ERI) has been one of the sector's better performers as a stock yet posted negative pro forma revenue growth in 2018. It's been margin expansion that has driven growth, not revenue increases and operating leverage, and at some point that has to end.

Finally, have valuations gone too far? As I've noted before, we've seen EV/EBITDA multiples in the space near 10x (BYD's multiple appears to have peaked around that point in late 2017/early 2018), which was in line with where the sector traded in 2005-2007. That obviously didn't work out well for investors in the space, or the P-E firms who took Caesars Entertainment (CZR) private and tried to do the same with Penn National (PENN).

Those concerns are real. They explain why I personally have been on the sidelines of the space for the last couple of years. But I wrote in January that BYD was the best play for investors willing to take on the risks in the space. After a ~20% pullback from late April highs, and solid results since, I still think that's the case. There are a number of catalysts for upside here - and a valuation that remains reasonable, assuming the macro environment stays cooperative.

Cyclical and Macro Fears

It's impossible to disprove forward-looking cyclical fears. But, at the least, it's been so far, so good, for Boyd of late. Operations in Las Vegas, which account for ~35% of segment-level profits, remain strong. Revenue in Las Vegas Locals (~29% of earnings) has been flattish, rising 0.6% last year and 0.4% through the first half of this year. But profit growth has been solid, with Adjusted EBITDAR rising 9.8% in 2018, as the company boosted margins at the Aliante and Eastside Cannery properties acquired in 2017. Growth has decelerated to 3%+ this year, but would be closer to 4.5% save for hold and a tough comparison at The Orleans, per commentary on the Q2 conference call.

The Downtown business is small (a little over 6% of profit), but growth remains impressive. Over half of customers, per the 10-K, come from charter flights to Hawaii, and that market remains strong. Revenue in the segment has grown nearly 5% so far this year, with Adjusted EBITDAR rising over 15%.

The Midwest & South segment has grown in importance of late, due to acquisitions last year. The company bought Lattner Entertainment, a VGT route operator in Illinois. It picked up Pennsylvania's Valley Forge casino in Pennsylvania in September. A month later, Boyd closed on its agreement to purchase four properties from Pinnacle Entertainment ahead of its acquisition by Penn National.

According to commentary, the acquired properties are doing quite well. Boyd said on the Q1 conference call that Ameristar Kansas City in March posted its highest monthly EBITDAR since 2011, while profits grew double-digits in Q2 per that quarter's call. St. Charles reached an eight-year high for EBITDAR in the second quarter. The other two properties - Belterra Park and Belterra Resort - managed through Ohio River flooding in the first quarter, though the resort saw a profit decline in Q2 amid the opening of Churchill Downs' (CHDN) 'historical racing' facility in Louisville.

Same-store results look a bit softer on the top line: organic revenue in the segment increased less than 1% in 2018 and rose ~0.3% in 1H 2019. But Boyd has seen pressures at its Blue Chip property in Indiana, and other key markets have been soft. Louisiana, the company's largest market, saw statewide riverboat revenue decline 3.5% in fiscal 2019 (ending June), according to Louisiana Gaming Control Board figures. Iowa, where Boyd has two properties, saw a decline over the same period, with weather a factor. Yet Boyd still has managed to wring out revenue growth and margin expansion, though Q2 was a bit soft on both fronts.

Again, the performance of late doesn't mean that cyclical fears won't come to pass. But the formula seen over the past six quarters or so can still play in a decelerating macro environment. Boyd can take market share. It can find margin expansion. It has the scale to manage pockets of weakness or near-term stumbles (as in Louisiana, which may be seeing some volatility relating to oil and gas employment and commodity prices, not to mention storm activity).

Meanwhile, Las Vegas in particular still is a hot market - and that metro was late in rebounding from the financial crisis, which might mean it has a longer runway from the recovery as well. At the least, there's little in the results so far to suggest that demand is somehow decelerating.

Can Margins Keep Expanding?

Boyd has proven skillful at expanding margins over time. EBITDAR margins excluding the acquired properties rose about 115 bps in 2018 alone, and another 25 bps in the first half. As CEO Keith Smith noted on the Q4 conference call, same-store margins in the Las Vegas Locals business expanded 600 bps in just two years.

Unsurprisingly, analysts on recent calls have focused on whether there's more room to move those margins higher. The low-hanging fruit appears to have been harvested at Aliante and Cannery. The acquired properties boosted margins 150 bps in Q2, according to the conference call, and Boyd will lap its ownership in the fourth quarter.

Management has assured questioners that there's more room for expansion. As Smith put it on the Q2 conference call, "It gets harder every month or every quarter to continue to find that next initiative that is going to drive more margin, but the team is focused on it and I'm confident that there is more out there." But, here, too, the concern can't entirely be disproven. If Boyd already is running at peak efficiency, or something close, there will be limited cost savings to find if Boyd needs to cushion itself against top-line declines.

Is BYD Too Expensive?

At the midpoint of 2019 guidance, capitalizing rent expense (which remains relatively modest) at 8x, BYD trades at 8.4x+ EV/EBITDAR, with EV/EBITDA around 8.5x. That's not the cheapest multiple in the space: PENN, in particular, is much cheaper, with even EV/EBITDAR at 7x+ and EV/EBITDA even lower. (Penn, however, has significantly higher lease payments to both its spun-off Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI).) Eldorado, pro forma for its pending acquisition of Caesars, appears to be in roughly the same range as BYD.

Unsurprisingly, given leverage, P/FCF multiples are more favorable, with BYD right at 8x normalized 2019 free cash flow. In the context of the space, and its history, neither multiple necessarily is cheap. But both are cheaper than BYD itself has received in recent years - and leave some room for material upside to the stock just from multiple expansion. A 0.5x increase in the EV/EBITDA multiple, for instance, all else equal moves the stock ~13% higher, and roughly the same is true for FCF-based valuations.

Deleveraging is another potential catalyst. Boyd is targeting a leverage ratio (not rent-adjusted) of 4.5x by year-end. Keeping the enterprise value flat, that alone moves BYD shares 8% higher. Margin expansion may not be done, either.

Just from organic performance, there's a case for a little bit of multiple help, a smaller boost in margins, and deleveraging to get the stock back above $30. $31 is where I put fair value in January, and for what it's worth the Street on average is at $36. And Boyd has some inorganic opportunities as well, whether it's expanding its downtown Vegas properties (the company still owns land) or building out casinos in Louisiana, among other options.

Boyd clearly is interested in more M&A as well. Smith said after Q1 that the company would like to be on the Las Vegas Strip, assuming the price was right. An obvious target isn't really out there right now: Golden Entertainment (GDEN) owns the Stratosphere on the north end of the Strip, but that company also has a large tavern business in which I'm not sure Boyd would be interested. Strategically, Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) might be the best fit, as it would move Boyd into two new markets (Reno and Colorado), but I'm personally not sold on its valuation and Boyd likely would have to pay a sizeable premium.

All told, from here Boyd looks like the simplest play in gaming, particularly among the regionals. Eldorado is taking a big swing in swallowing Caesars. Churchill Downs (CHDN) looks ever-more expensive, though I've so far been dead wrong in pegging that stock. PENN is cheaper, but has real concerns. Some of the smaller players like Monarch and Century Casinos (CNTY) seem to be pricing in an Eldorado-like path to growth which may or may not be open. And Macau operators have real, and obvious risk (if admittedly some intriguing contrarian cases amid steep declines).

Boyd has risks itself - but they're mostly limited to external factors. Illinois' gaming expansion could have a modestly negative impact, but it will help the Lattner business (as VGT locations can move to six machines from five), which could offset any pressure on the company's operations in Indiana and Peoria.

All told, this remains an excellent company at a reasonable valuation. While there are external risks, that type of combination usually works out. And I expect it will here as well - albeit with some volatility along the way.

