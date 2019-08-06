What Colgate Is Missing To Be The Perfect Recession Stock

However, the lack of dividend growth potential means there are better alternatives for investors looking for safe consumer staples.

It was a top performer in the last bear market. This will likely be the case again in the next recession.

Colgate is one of those super safe stocks many dividend investors rely on for income.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

This year, the most profitable way to prepare your portfolio for a recession has been to purchase large cap Consumer Staples. Names like Kimberly Clark (KMB), Procter & Gamble (PG), McCormick (MKC) & Colgate Palmolive (CL) have had great runs in the past 7-8 months. We have suggested over the past few months that it was a good time to increase your exposure to utilities and consumer staples. We recently published a piece on what a recession proof stock looks like. But with prices running ever higher, investors might ask whether their favorite staples & utes are getting too expensive to justify initiating new positions. This article will focus on Colgate.

Source: Open Domain

Colgate has a dividend yield of 2.42% & is trading at $71.20 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, the stock has a Dividend Strength Score of 79/100 and a Stock Strength score of 79/100.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Colgate for the foreseeable future.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Colgate is the world leader in oral care with more than 40% of global market share. It also operates in other segments such as personal care, home care and pet nutrition.

In this article, I will first analyze Colgate as an income producing investment. I will then consider the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

As you might now know, we are all about strong dividend stocks. While Robert has higher requirements when it comes to dividend yield than I do, we both require the dividends our stocks pay to be safe. Since I’m willing to consider dividend stocks with lower yields because of my longer time horizon (read this article for more on this). Stocks with lower dividend yields need to have higher dividend growth potential than stocks with higher dividend yields. Otherwise the dividend will fail to contribute significantly to total returns.

Dividend Safety

64% of Colgate's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 27% of dividend stocks.

CL pays 48% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 23% of dividend stocks.

Colgate has a free cashflow payout ratio of 60%, a better ratio than 37% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.4600 $1.5300 $1.5700 $1.6200 $1.6900 Net Income $2.49 $1.56 $2.69 $2.50 $2.63 Payout Ratio 59% 99% 59% 65% 65% Cash From Operations $3.43 $3.40 $3.51 $3.49 $3.49 Payout Ratio 43% 45% 45% 47% 49% Free Cash Flow $2.49 $2.46 $2.70 $2.66 $2.83 Payout Ratio 59% 62% 58% 61% 60%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Throughout the past 5 years, Colgate’s payout ratios have been super stable. One item which might cause concern, is that the company hasn’t been unable to significantly grow operating cashflow. Because of this, despite the modest increases in the dividend, the operating cashflow payout has slowly creeped up from 43% to 49%. Don’t get me wrong this doesn’t affect the company’s dividend safety.

Here is some perspective: Hypothetically, suggest the company’s free cashflow flat lined forever and the company continued to increase its dividend at a 4% rate. It would take 13 years for the company to reach 100% free cashflow payout ratio.

Furthermore, CL can cover its interest 16 times, which is better than 84% of stocks. This reinforces the company’s dividend safety, since interest takes up only a small fraction of CL’s profits.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that CL’s dividend is super safe. Although the company hasn’t generated growing amounts of operating cashflow, it has constantly generated more than enough to cover all dividend payments, and will most likely continue doing so year in year out for the foreseeable future.

Dividend Potential

Colgate has a dividend yield of 2.42% which is better than 50% of dividend stocks. For stocks yielding 2-2.5% I need double digit growth potential to make it worth my while.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But like we pointed out above, for the past 5 years the dividend has grown at a 4% CAGR. These last 12 months however, the dividend increase was even more modest at 2.3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The company’s revenues have struggled to rise significantly over the last business cycle, with revenues at similar levels to they were 10 years ago in 2009.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This trend has continued across Colgate’s segments in the past two quarters.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The growth in pet nutrition wasn’t enough to offset the slight decline in Oral, Personal and Home care sales.

Unfortunately this doesn’t do CL’s dividend growth potential any good. Very much like other stocks we’ve covered, such as Walmart (WMT), CL’s dividend yield is just too low given the poor potential for dividend growth moving forward. I expect dividends to keep growing in the 2-4% range. To get excited about such growth, I’d be looking for double the yield CL offers.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CL a dividend strength score of 79 / 100. CL is a super safe dividend stock. Unfortunately the combination of dividend yield & dividend growth potential makes the stock a poor dividend investment at current prices.

Stock Strength

It isn’t because CL’s dividend growth potential doesn’t meet my standards that it won’t be a great recession stock. In the 2007-2009 bear market, the stock declined only 25% against 56% for the S&P 500. The stock has some of the best geographic diversity you’ll find among consumer staples. You can refer back to the table above which lists the company’s revenues by geographic segment.

Consumer staples with great brand recognition usually hold up best in recessions. Ask any seasoned investor to come up with a list of such stocks and CL will be there. I will analyze 4 factors which drive performance to consider whether CL is well set for the end of this bull market and the next recession.

Value

The real trap with buying recession proof stocks in this cycle is to over pay for them. Relative valuations become very important in recessions, since value always beats overvalued counterparts when markets take a nose dive.

CL has a P/E of 27.07x

P/S of 3.98x

P/CFO of 20.40x

Dividend yield of 2.42%

Buyback yield of 1.24%

Shareholder yield of 3.66%.

These values would suggest that CL is more undervalued than 51% of stocks. Based on these numbers, CL seems to be valued similarly to the median U.S. stock

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that CL is trading around its 5 year average PE.

Looking at Colgate’s valuation --relative to the market and relative to its historical multiples—suggests that the stock is fully priced. Colgate has commanded a higher PE than the market for a long time. Simply put, safer company’s have lower earning yields because there is less uncertainty.

Suggesting that CL is overvalued based solely on its 27x PE wouldn’t do the stock justice. However, there seems to be little value left to realize from these levels.

Value Score: 51 / 100

Momentum

Relative to the market, CL’s performance throughout the rest of the late stages of the business cycle will be driven by momentum.

Colgate's price has decreased -1.04% these last 3 months, but is up 9.45% these last 6 months & 5.48% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $71.20.

Source: mad-dividends.com

CL has better momentum than 68% of stocks. The 3 month momentum is now negative and very close to the performance of the median U.S. stock over the past 3 months.

However, CL has still had better performance than the broad market for the past 12 months. I believe Colgate’s price movements for the remaining portion of the bull market will be very close to that of the broad market.

Momentum score: 68 / 100

Financial Strength

CL's negative gearing ratio makes it impossible to analyze. However we can note Colgate's liabilities have by 3% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 22.9% of CL's liabilities, which makes the company’s liability coverage among the 25% best in the stock market.

These ratios would suggest that Colgate has better financial strength than 64% of stocks. In reality, CL’s financial strength is higher than that. In our model, stock’s with negative equity get a slight penalty since the model is unable to make an assessment of the stock’s gearing.

Financial Strength Score: 64/100

Earnings Quality

Colgate’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -8.4% puts it ahead of 51% of stocks. It depreciates 139.1% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 60% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.2 in revenue, which is better than 81% of stocks. This makes CL’s earnings quality better than 81% of stocks.

Colgate’s earnings quality is sensational. The stock has a super efficient asset base, among the 20% best in the U.S. . The healthy level of negative accruals and depreciation should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 81 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 79 / 100. Colgate will most likely have similar performance to the broad market between now and a recession. It has similar value and short term momentum to the broad market. Yet it has higher than average financial strength and earnings quality. With the stability and diversity of CL’s revenue sources, it is perfectly suited to outperform in a recession.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 79 & a stock strength of 79, Colgate would be a great choice if it weren’t for the lackluster dividend potential. Investors who own CL won’t want to cut their position until after the next recession, since CL remains a super safe dividend stock, and the costs of capital gain taxes would likely outweigh the opportunity cost of investing elsewhere in the current market environment.

However, if you’re looking to initiate a new position in a super safe consumer staple, I’d look elsewhere. A stock which has many similarities to Colgate would be Clorox (CLX), which has a slightly higher dividend yield and better dividend growth potential. I wrote a piece on CLX here.

Liked this article? Click the orange “follow” button to receive free notifications the next time we write an article on recession proof stocks. We still have a few more crowd favorites to cover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX, PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.