Enova International: Checking In On This Undervalued Growth Play

We highlight key parts of Enova's recent earnings and outline why this growth play is currently undervalued by the market.

Unfortunately, the company received little credit for these results thanks to the recent market swoon.

Today, we revisit an overlooked and 'off the radar' small cap concern that delivered more than solid results in the second quarter. Unfortunately, this nice earnings 'beat' might have gotten somewhat overlooked by the volatility that hit the market last week and has continued into trading Monday. Today, we highlight recent results and outline why this stock that sells for under eight times forward earnings looks undervalued.

Company Overview:

Enova International (ENVA) is Chicago-based technology and analytics company that provides online financial services. Among the company's offerings are short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents. It also provides bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to banks, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers. The company came public in late 2014 and currently sports a market capitalization of approximately $900 million. The company was once deep in 'busted IPO' territory but currently sells about what it debuted at some five years ago.

The company posted GAAP earnings of 73 cents a share, approximately 16 cents a share above consensus. Revenue rose 13% on a year-over-year basis to $286 million, slightly over expectations.

Total combined loans and finance receivables outstanding grew 19% year-over-year in the quarter to over $1 billion. This was driven by a 46% increase in line of credit receivables and a 19% increase in near-prime installment loan receivables.

Second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA came in at $58 million, a 16% increase over the same period a year ago. Impressively, Enova generated $194 million of cash flow from operations during Q2.

Valuation:

The company provided full year guidance for 2019 of $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion as well as GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.13 to $3.57 for FY2019. Adjusted earnings per share for FY2019 is expected to be $3.50 to $3.94 a share.

This means at the midpoint of guidance (GAAP), the shares go for under eight times earnings and just less than 70% of revenues. On Deck (ONDK) is in a fairly similar business and goes for 10 times forward earnings and is currently seeing slower revenue and earnings growth. LendingClub Corporation (LC) is seeing similar revenue but should post a small loss this year and is valued at just over one and half times this year's expected revenues.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Despite a sizable market cap, the company gets sparse coverage from Wall Street. Over the past six months, only two analyst firms have chimed in on Enova. On April 26th, JMP maintained their Market Outperform rating but raised their price target four bucks a share to $34. After Q2 results came out, Maxim Group reiterated its own Buy rating and $40 price target with the following commentary:

2Q19 results were solid, with key valuation metrics above both consensus and the company’s guidance range. Credit quality, the most important success factor, in our view, has remained stable — and as expected — as loans have grown. Our price target of $40 represents a slight discount to the valuation of LendingClub (LC – Buy).”

The company ended the second quarter with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of just over $65 million. Enova had total debt outstanding of $786 million, which includes $109 million outstanding under the firm's $350 million securitization facilities.

Verdict:

This sector is always going to sell at a discount to the market multiple given its cyclical nature and because it is a heavily regulated industry (and one that gets hits by political rhetoric from time to time). However, given quarterly results and peer valuation comparison; Enova looks undervalued at current trading levels.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure or to ENVA is via a Buy-Write order. Using the December $30 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $24.30 to $24.40 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates a bit of downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its four and a half month hold period. This is a bit less option premium than I like to get using buy-writes but also has more capital appreciation potential. A good tradeoff given I expect ENVA to trade above $30 at some point before option expiration provided the market settles down and we don't hit a recession (which I still view as unlikely in 2019)

