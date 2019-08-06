PEY: Not Suitable For Dividend Growth Investors

ETF Overview

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) owns a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks. The fund selects 50 highest-yielding U.S. stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 10 consecutive years (with a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion). This selection relies mainly on past data. Hence stocks in the portfolio may have a higher payout ratio or debts and may not guarantee future dividend sustainability. Growth in PEY's portfolio may be slower than other ETFs. Therefore, investors may want to consider holding other ETFs with better long-term growth potential.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Stock selection criteria based on past data may not reflect future performance

The main stock selection criteria for PEY is to find 50 highest-yielding stocks (with a market capitalization over 1 billion) that have raised their dividends for 10 consecutive years. The theory behind this selection method is that companies that have the ability to increase dividend for 10 consecutive years generally do have better financial condition and competitive advantages to their peers. Therefore, the possibility to increase dividends in the future will likely be higher. However, this selection criteria only looks at the past data. It may not accurately reflect the present condition. For example, these data do not include a stock’s future cash flow growth, or its current payout ratio.

Possibility of dividend cuts still exist

We understand that high dividend yield is often what a lot of investors want. However, high dividend yield stock often exists for reasons. First, its share price may be low due to investors’ concerns about the stock’s outlook and financial strength. Second, the stock may have a high dividend payout ratio. Stocks with high payout ratios will likely have little room to grow their dividends and are much more prone to dividend cuts in an economic recession.

PEY may include stocks that are highly leveraged

PEY’s approach to build its portfolio can also include companies that have high leverages. This is because companies can take advantage of low interest rates to borrow money and loaded up their balance sheets to invest in income-producing assets. This can also result in higher dividend yield. However, as interest rates increase in future years, these companies may not be able to produce enough income to cover their dividends. Therefore, we see this as another disadvantage.

High exposure to slower growth defensive sectors

As can be seen from the pie chart below, PEY has high exposure to consumer staples and utilities sectors. These sectors represent about 45.5% of its total portfolio. Consumer staples and utilities sectors are generally considered as defensive sectors. Most of them derive their revenue from the day to day needs of the consumers (e.g. foods, household products, electricity, natural gas). They should be less impacted in an economic downturn. However, these sectors generally do not have a strong growth outlook. Therefore, stocks in these sectors generally do not perform well on a relative basis especially in a bull market. The lack of exposure to growth sectors in PEY’s portfolio such as the information technology sector (represent about 5.7% of the portfolio) means that capital appreciation will be lower compared to other ETFs that focus on growth.

Source: Invesco Website

Lower growth portfolio

Below is a table that compares the valuation of PEY to its peer the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) and the S&P 500 Index. For readers' information, DGRW includes stocks that are focused on the quality of the dividend and future growth potential. In other words, its selection criteria is more forward-looking than PEY whose selection criteria is mainly based on past data.

PEY DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.09x 15.72x 17.77x Dividend Yield (%) 5.02% 2.71% 2.01% Sales Growth (%) 4.76% 7.02% 7.11% Cash Flow Growth (%) 4.36% 14.40% 13.36%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

As the table shows, PEY’s emphasis on dividend yield allows it to have a higher dividend yield (5.02%) than DGRW’s 2.71% and the S&P 500 Index’s 2.01%. However, it lags DGRW in terms of sales growth and cash flow growth. As can be seen from the table above, its sales growth of 4.76% is significantly lower than DGRW’s 7.02% and the S&P 500 Index’s 7.11%. Similarly, PEY’s cash flow growth of 4.36% also trails DGRW’s 14.40% and the S&P 500 Index’s 13.36%. PEY’s lower growth portfolio of stocks is also reflected in its past fund performance. As can be seen from the chart below, PEY’s fund only generated a return of about 29.85% in the past 3 years. This lagged DGRW’s 47.15% and the S&P 500 Index’s 46.85%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although PEY should perform better in a bear market, we think dividend growth investors should probably hold DGRW or ETFs that tracks the S&P 500 Index. This is because PEY’s selection criteria only look at past data and does not evaluate a stock’s dividend growth potential. Therefore, we see little reason to own PEY in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.