Sberbank: - Adding To My Position In This Very Profitable And Undervalued Bank

Investment Thesis

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) is Russia's biggest bank by far and has a very strong position across the board. In all of Russia, around 55% of all mortgages, 43% of all credit card balances and 45% of retail deposits are held by Sberbank.

The company is one of the most profitable banks in the world, with the latest quarter showing returns on equity of around 25%. In spite of growing net profits at a pace of 12.8% in the last 7 years, it is valued at just 5.5 times earnings and 1.2 P/B.

Source: Sberbank Investor Relations

The Company

I first wrote about Russian state-owned companies back in June, in the article about Gazprom and Sberbank and the explosive dividend growth opportunities there. Both companies are enjoying very strong run-ups YTD, but Sberbank has pulled back close to 10% recently and I am directing new funds into more shares of that company.

Latest Earnings Report

Q2 2019 showed continuous great performance from Sberbank. Net profit was up 16.3% YOY helped by growing interest income for the quarter and 11.6% for the first 6 months of 2019. Although lending to large companies declined slightly, demand from small/medium enterprises rose to offset that. ROE was at 24.9%, up from 24.4% last year. The digitalization efforts continue to pay off, with more than 71% of active customers using the digital banking capabilities of Sberbank.

The company also continues to build out its ecosystem and online presence. They recently invested into a JV with Mail.ru and now they have joint ventures with all of Russia's 3 biggest internet holdings - Yandex, Mail.Ru and Rambler.

Dividend

Buyers today get a dividend of over 7% that will grow next year. The growth will come from earnings growth and lifting the payout ratio to the 50% limit as requested by the Russian government who own 50% of Sberbank and want to boost the government budget through the dividend payments.

The company declared in December 2017 that they will achieve the 50% payout ratio by 2020 and they are on track to achieving that goal.

Source: Sberbank presentation

The increase in the payout ratio is dependent on the company achieving the CET1 Ratio of 12.5%, and the company is guiding to reach that in 2019. As of the latest quarter it stands at 12.29%.

If net profits for the whole year grow in line with the first 6 months of 2019 and the company manages to achieve its CET1 Ratio goal, investors can expect a dividend raise of over 25% on top of the current 7% yield for next year.

Macroeconomic Conditions and Risks in Russia

Investing in Russia comes with many risks. The currency might devalue and negatively effect the dividend payments in investors' local currency. The economy is still very much tied to oil prices and faces risks from further US sanctions. But it is in a strong position to weather tough times. Russia has low debt, growing trade surplus and large reserves - the FX reserves fully cover the public and private sector debt. Although inflation is high (over 4%), bonds still yield over 2.6% in real terms (yield minus inflation rate). Russia has also increased its gold reserves over 4x since 2007.

Source: Sberbank Investor Relationss

When investing in ADRs, also be aware of the additional fees involved. For me personally, around 2.5% of the dividend payment is taken as the fee but investors should do their own research with their respective broker. An overview of the ADR fees can be found here.

Even when taking all the risks into account, Russian stocks are extremely cheap. The stock market is valued at a CAPE ratio of 5 and has dividend yields of over 7%. If you look at the current valuations and dividends in the US ( 25 CAPE and 1.9% dividend yield) the risk of investing in an emerging market might outweigh the risk of investing in a very overvalued market.

Summary

I maintain a bullish view on Russian equities and maintain a sizeable percentage of my portfolio in Russian dividend-paying stocks. I'm adding to my personal position in Sberbank on this recent dip in share price and I am open to increasing it even further in the future. For investors looking for high dividends with the potential for 25% dividend growth for next year, I recommend looking into Sberbank at current valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.