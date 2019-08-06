Exxon Mobil: Buy The Drop Of This 4.9%-Yielding Energy King

Exxon Mobil reported decreasing earnings on the back of lower price realizations and declining margins, but the company also benefited from strong production growth.

Despite a solid earnings beat last week, Exxon Mobil's (XOM) shares continued to sell off as fears over an escalating trade war between the United States and China weighed on investor sentiment. I think the drop is a good opportunity to add Exxon Mobil to a high-quality DGI portfolio as the company has exceptional free cash flow power and will continue to raise its dividend payout going forward. An investment in XOM yields a whopping 4.9 percent.

Exxon Mobil - Second-Quarter Earnings Review

Exxon Mobil released a mixed deck of second-quarter financials last week. The energy company reported total revenues of $69.1 billion in the second quarter compared to $73.5 billion in the same quarter in the year-ago period, reflecting a decline of ~6 percent. Exxon Mobil beat the consensus revenue estimate of $65.2 billion.

In terms of earnings, Exxon Mobil earned $3.1 billion in Q2-2019, 21 percent less than in Q2-2018 when the energy company reported $4.0 billion in quarterly profits. On a per-share basis, Exxon Mobil's profits totaled $0.73/share in the quarter ending June which compares against $0.92/share last year, also reflecting a decline of 21 percent. Wall Street was expecting the energy company to report profits of $0.66/share.

Exxon Mobil's year-over-year decrease in profits was driven by multiple factors, including lower price realizations and lower downstream margins.

Exxon Mobil's upstream earnings increased by about ~$220 million year-over-year as volume growth and other factors such as a one-time tax effect offset a decline in price realizations.

Exxon Mobil's downstream segment, on the other hand, reported a sharp drop in profits in Q2-2019, due to declining industry refining margins and scheduled downtime compared to last year. The downstream business posted profits of $451 million, ~38 percent less than in Q2-2018.

Exxon Mobil's third segment, its Chemicals business, also posted a sharp drop in profits year-over-year due to lower paraxylene margins. As a result, segment profits dropped ~79 percent year-over-year to just $188 million.

Production Growth, Exxon Mobil's Bright Spot

On a more positive note, Exxon Mobil has been able to grow its production by ~7 percent year-over-year in Q2-2019, largely due to strong liquids production resulting from America's shale plays that continue to be an oil growth engine for Exxon Mobil. In Q2-2019, Exxon Mobil's oil equivalent production totaled 3.9 million barrels per day.

Exxon Mobil's Permian and Bakken shale plays in the U.S., in particular, have huge exploration potential, which should translate into considerable production upside. Exxon Mobil's total upstream liquids production grew 8 percent in Q2-2019, driven largely by the Permian Basin. Exxon Mobil's output from the Permian increased ~20 percent from Q1-2019 and was up ~90 percent from Q2-2018.

Free Cash Flow + Shareholder Returns

Exxon Mobil is the largest and free cash flow-strongest energy company in the public markets today. Exxon Mobil produces billions of dollars a year in free cash flow thanks to its large size, and also returns a considerable portion of its profits back to shareholders in dividends and stock buybacks. The company's free cash flow has steadily recovered since 2015 and hit almost $20 billion in 2018.

Exxon Mobil, thanks to its billions in FCF, has been able to grow its dividend consistently over time, independent of the state of the energy markets or the economy. Even during the brutal energy market downturn of 2014-2016, Exxon Mobil raised its dividend payout like clockwork, which helps make XOM a perfect income vehicle for DG investors that want to bet on rising yield on cost going forward.

Here's XOM's 10-year dividend growth chart.

Risk

Oil had its worst day in years last week as the trade conflict between the United States and China escalated once again. U.S. President Trump said the U.S. would impose a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports starting in September, which triggered a minor sell-off in the stock market and a larger sell-off in the energy markets. Exxon Mobil's stock also slid, but the drop could open up an entry window for DG investors. XOM, according to the Relative Strength Index, is now also oversold.

Exxon Mobil is not at risk, in my opinion, to underearn its dividend payout with free cash flow on a full-year basis. Exxon Mobil earned an average of $13.6 billion in FCF each year from 2014-2018 which included the brutal energy market downturn from 2014-2016. Exxon Mobil's free cash flow about covers the $3.5 billion quarterly ($14.0 billion annually) in shareholder distributions.

Specific risks relating to Exxon Mobil include slower-than-expected production growth in the Permian going forward, continued pressure on refining/chemicals margins due to oversupply, and slowing dividend growth in a lower-for-longer oil price environment.

Should the trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world escalate further, Exxon Mobil's valuation multiple could come under more pressure, but the dividend, in my view, is rock solid and is not at risk of getting marked down any time soon.

Valuation

Exxon Mobil's shares have a moderate earnings multiple after the most recent drop: Today, investors that seek access to a high-quality dividend from a large, diversified energy behemoth pay less than fourteen times next year's estimated profits. Exxon Mobil, given the strength of the value proposition here, is a "Buy" based on valuation, risk/reward, and long-term upside potential.

And here's how XOM compares against its U.S. peers in terms of P/E ratio.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil's second quarter was not really a good one as results were impacted by declining margins in downstream/chemicals, and weaker price realisations in upstream. Nonetheless, the company has seen impressive production growth originating from the Permian which could drive volumes going forward and potentially offset price declines. Exxon Mobil is a long-term "Buy and Hold" stock, in my opinion, whose value lies in the rising quarterly dividend backed by billions of dollars in FCF each year. Shares are moderately valued and have an appealing risk/reward setup for DG investors that take the long view. Buy the drop for income and long-term capital appreciation.

