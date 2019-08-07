Prada: Ending Markdowns And Rationalizing Wholesale Is Positive But Does Not Justify Premium Valuation

Prada's consensus forward FY2020 P/E of 28.2 times is higher than that of listed peers and this is difficult to justify.

But the above mentioned actions will hurt Prada's near-term financial performance in 2H2019, and its brands' sales growth have lagged that of peers in 1H2019.

The rationalization of the wholesale channel will allow Prada to have full control over its product distribution, and be supportive of margins and brand equity in the mid-to-long term.

The ending of seasonal markdowns since the start of 2019 has already had a positive impact on full-price retail sales growth.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Prada S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRDSY) (OTCPK:PRDSF) [1913:HK] is trading at a premium to listed peers at 28.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$24.85 as of August 6, 2019.

While I am positive on the company's actions taken to end seasonal markdowns and rationalize the wholesale channel in the mid-to-long terms, these actions will have a negative impact on the company's financials in 2H2019. Also, it is difficult to justify Prada's valuation premium, taking into the account the fact that other luxury bands have achieved higher positive sales growth in the double-digits for 1H2019 vis-a-vis the Prada and Miu Miu brands.

Company Description

Listed in 2011, Prada is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of high-end luxury products such as luxury handbags, leather goods, footwear, clothing and other accessories sold under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe brands via 637 directly operated stores and selected luxury department stores, independent retailers and franchise stores.

Prada and Miu Miu are the key brands accounting for 83.1% and 14.3% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. Leather goods are the main sales driver for the company representing 56.1% of its top line for 1H2019, with clothing and footwear contributing 22.0% and 20.0% of 1H2019 sales.

In terms of geographic split, Prada derives 38.7%, 32.2%, 14.0%, 11.7% and 3.3% of its 1H2019 revenue from Europe, Asia Pacific, Americas, Japan and the Middle East respectively.

Directly operated stores accounted for 79.7% of Prada's revenue for 1H2019, while selected luxury department stores, independent retailers and franchise stores contributed the remaining 20.3% of sales.

Prada's sales have been adversely affected by the global economic slowdown and China's anti-corruption campaign in recent years, with its top line declining from EUR3,548 million in FY2015 to EUR3,142 million in FY2018. It recently introduced new initiatives to turn around the business which are elaborated on in the subsequent sections of the article.

Ending Seasonal Markdowns Helped Full-Price Retail Sales Grow

Prada made the decision to end seasonal markdowns starting January 1, 2019, with markdown sales to be fully phased out by the end of 2019. This was done with the aim of boosting full-price retail sales in the short term, and strengthening the brand (markdowns and promotions hurt the brand's image) in the long-term.

The ending of seasonal markdowns resulted in a 5% decline or EUR63 million reduction in Prada's retail sales for 1H2019, and a negative impact of the same magnitude is expected for 2H2019. The good news is that FY2020 will see no additional negative impact from the decision to end markdowns, as seasonal markdowns will be completely phased out by end of 2019.

On the flip side, the company's full-price sales benefited from the decision to end seasonal markdowns with signs of progressive improvement in 2019 year-to-date. Full-price sales grew 1% and 3% QoQ in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019 respectively. In terms of the different geographic markets, Prada's key markets, Europe, Americas and Japan, all saw healthy mid single-digit full-price retail sales growth YoY for 1H2019. The only exception and under-performer was the Asia Pacific region, particularly Hong Kong which is suffering from ongoing protests and unfavorable currency movements.

Prada highlighted that the full-price sales growth continued to be strong in recent months, June and July, at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 1, 2019:

Based on the actions we've undertaken, we had the opportunity to see that sales were positively affected in June. We're taking about full price sales...I have already mentioned during my presentation that we have seen a progressive improvement in full price sales during the semester, with a Q3 that was better than Q1. If you want to have more color, I could add that June was particularly good. It was around mid single digit. And July is progressing with more or less the same trend.

Prada's gross margin for 1H2019 also had a positive 70 basis points impact from the increase in full-price sales, which was offset by a negative 100 basis points impact resulting from a higher wholesale channel sales mix. As a result, the company's gross margin declined marginally by 30 basis points from 72.0% in 1H2018 to 71.7% in 1H2019.

But note that the increase in full-price sales could not completely offset the negative impact of the ending of markdowns, which resulted in flat YoY growth for retail sales at EUR1,237 million for 1H2019.

Rationalization Of Wholesale Channel

Another key initiative that Prada has implemented in 2019 was the rationalization of its wholesale channel. On May 20, 2019, the company announced that it "resolved on additional rationalization of its network of independent partners" to have "greater consistency in pricing policies across retail and digital channels" after considering the "growing complexity and fragmentation of the wholesale market."

Prada's wholesale channel rationalization initiative involved the limiting of supply to wholesalers taking into account the quantity and oversupply of specific products in parallel markets, and a reduction in the number of wholesale partners, especially those not complying with the company's contractual agreements and wholesale policies concerning areas such as product positioning and pricing.

Specifically, wholesale purchases for the 2020 spring/summer season were reduced by half, while still honoring orders already placed and waiting in the queue.

The company's wholesale revenue grew by 15% YoY to EUR314 million for 1H2019, as the effect of the wholesale channel rationalization has not been reflected in 1H2019 numbers yet. Looking ahead, Prada's wholesale channel rationalization initiative will have a negative impact on the company's financial numbers in 2H2019 and 1H2020.

The company emphasized the importance of having control over product distribution brought about by the rationalization of the wholesale channel at its 1H2019 earnings call, and also highlighted that its sales, particularly in China, have been negatively affected by parallel sales:

We think that our stores can be much more profitable and they still have untapped potential to express. Probably we underestimated the wholesale action. And I think that Prada, over the next few months and over the next couple of years, will more and more become a brand relying a channel that is 95% a direct channel versus the 85% we have now so as to avoid all the issues we've faced and so that we can have total control over distribution...This will lead to greater consistency between the retail channel and the digital channels so as to be able to ensure that there are no gaps and inconsistencies and so that clients are led to buying through our dark channels. This decision will be of paramount importance because the products will mainly be available in our stores and only through official channels. This is a paramount action to protect our retail channel... Okay, let's talk about China once again. We believe we've been particularly attacked by the parallel market. I believe that all brands with wholesale sales were much less heavily affected by this.

In a nutshell, the rationalization of Prada's wholesale channel is going to have a negative impact on revenue growth for 2H2019 and 1H2020. In the mid term, Prada's overall gross margin should improve over time with a higher percentage of retail sales and lower proportion of wholesale in the revenue mix. The wholesale channel contributed 20% of Prada's 1H2019 sales, and going by management's comments at the 1H2019 earnings call referenced above, Prada's wholesale revenue contribution could eventually decline to 5%. In the long term, the company's pricing should be more consistent across channels, which helps to protect the brand's image and support premium pricing and high margins.

Structural Challenges Remain

Apart from the expected revenue and earnings overhang from the ending of seasonal markdowns and wholesale rationalization in 2H2019, there are still structural challenges that investors need to take note of.

Firstly, the core Prada and Miu Miu brands continued to under-perform peer and competing brands in 2019. It could indicate that the company is possibly losing market share to competitors.

The Prada brand saw a 1% YoY growth in sales on a constant currency basis for 1H2019, while the Miu Miu brand experienced a negative -8% YoY decline in sales on a constant currency basis for 1H2019. Adjusting for the effect of ending seasonal markdowns, full-price sales growth for the Prada brand was positive, while the Miu Miu brand's full-price sales growth was flat due to a higher-than-average negative impact of markdowns on Miu Miu to the tune of approximately -8%.

In contrast, 1H2019 YoY sales growth were much higher at 12.0%, 18.0%, 19.8%, 20.4% for Hermes, LVMH's (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) fashion and leather goods business segment, Gucci and Saint Laurent brands respectively.

Secondly, China is arguably the most significant luxury market globally, and Greater China accounted for 21.8% of Prada's 1H2019 revenue.

A March 2019 Jing Daily article titled "Prada’s Problems in China are Deeper Than the Economic Slowdown" suggested that Prada could be possibly facing challenges in winning the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers. Based on Jing Daily's interviews with selected Chinese consumers, some of the reasons certain Chinese consumers don't buy Prada products include the lack of killer products, the perception that the Prada brand is "not in vogue", poor marketing of Prada's new products leading to low awareness.

In response to the last point on marketing, Prada has exploring different ways of advertising and promoting its products. Its recent focus has been on events, more specifically store events and pop-ups. The company has organized over 500 store events year-to-date and 13 pop-up stores in 1H2019. Prada views pop-up stores as a great way to both promote its brand and present its products to consumers.

Furthermore, Prada has highlighted positive signs of increased buying from its Chinese customers at its 1H2019 earnings call:

We saw positive trends in mainland China, especially in Q2 '19. Our local advertising initiatives are creating buzz and boosted sales in the country...The Chinese nationality is more stable, as we already mentioned in talking about Asia-Pacific. And they are probably buying more at home rather than abroad also due to probably our activity that we have done there, but also the initiative taken by the Chinese government to repatriate shopping in mainland China.

Thirdly, Prada's aggressive store expansion and a strategy of moving upmarket with its brand positioning and product prices since the company's listing in 2011 have created problems which are still making their impact felt today.

Prada had 319 directly operated stores as of January 31, 2011, versus 637 directly operated stores at the end of June 2019. During this period between January 2011 and December 2018, Prada's revenue grew by 55%, despite a doubling of the store count, which implied that on hindsight the company over-stretched itself. The positive news is that the company has decided not to open any new stores in 2H2019, focusing on store refurbishment and relocation rather than growing the retail space.

In 2015, Luca Sola, head of luxury goods at Exane BNP Paribas called out Prada for taking its upmarket strategy too far, saying that "Prada has gone overboard in moving its handbags [range] upmarket and narrowing its product assortment." as quoted in a August 2018 article on The Fashion Law. With Prada gaining more control of product distribution and product prices by rationalizing the wholesale channel and ending seasonal markdowns, the company has greater room and flexibility to tweak its prices and product brand positioning to drive future sales growth.

In summary, it will take more time for investors to be convinced of Prada's recovery and turnaround, especially the success of its seasonal markdowns phase-out and wholesale rationalization initiatives.

Valuation

Prada trades at 28.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E representing a premium to its peers, based on its share price of HK$24.85 as of August 6, 2019.

Listed peers, Tapestry (TPR), Tiffany (TIF), LVMH and Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) (OTCPK:BBRYF), are valued by the market at much lower consensus forward FY2020 P/E multiples of 9.8, 16.4, 21.9 and 24.6 times respectively.

Prada's valuation premium relative to peers is unjustified, considering that other luxury bands have achieved higher positive sales growth in the double-digits for 1H2019.

Variant View

The upside risks for Prada include an earlier-than-expected recovery in global luxury consumption sentiment, and better-than-expected results for its seasonal markdowns phase-out and wholesale rationalization initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.