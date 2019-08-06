JPI: An Attractive Preferred Option With A Term Yield Boost

We also think the fund could benefit from a boost to its performance due to its termination date in 5 or 6 years.

We like the fund for its defensive stance, positive alpha and attractive valuation.

JPI has popped up on our Holy Grail CEF screen as an attractive fund across a number of key metrics.

In this article, we update our Holy Grail CEF Screen and provide a brief write-up of one of the funds.

This week we highlight the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) which is one of a stable of Nuveen preferreds funds. We discussed JPS a few weeks ago which you can find here.

We like the fund because of its attractive yield, valuation and alpha. We also think the fund may benefit from its term feature, which could provide an additional boost to performance.

In addition to the fund's term feature, JPI is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of its shares. We think these two features help to control the volatility of the fund, support valuations and further limit potential discount widening.

A Quick Check of The Holy Grail CEF Screen

As a reminder, our Holy Grail CEF Screen includes the following metrics:

discount < 0

12-month yield > 7%

distribution coverage > 97%

discount sector spread percentile < 65%

yield sector spread percentile > 35%

5Y z-score < 0.5

Alpha > 0 (alpha = volatility-adjusted 5Y NAV performance vs. the sector)

We like this screen because it includes a longer historical view (e.g. 5y z-score), risk-adjusted performance (alpha) and intra-sector valuation measures like discount and yield spread percentiles.

This is what pops up.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

A Family Reunion

In this section we take a look at how JPI compares to its sister Nuveen preferred funds.

JPT is the odd man out in the suite of 4 Nuveen preferred funds. It is the most recent fund within the family and behaves quite differently from the other 3, being much smaller with a larger US allocation, no CoCos and lower leverage.

Source: Nuveen

Generally speaking, JPI is sandwiched between the larger JPS and JPC on a number of different metrics.

As far as fund allocation we can say the following:

JPI has a sizable allocation to CoCos - non-cumulative contingent convertible securities issued by European banks. These types of preferred securities are fairly new and arguably untested and many investors do not feel comfortable with non-cumulative, financial and European bank securities. CoCos can be written down or eliminated by a regulatory loss absorption mechanism if a bank's capital falls below a certain ratio. Banco Popular CoCos were written down to zero when the bank failed and sold for EUR1 in 2017, however, there was little contagion to the rest of the market. Various fund houses such as PIMCO have commented on European capital securities and their attractive valuations so this is not a red flag for us.

About 80% of JPI is allocated to financial sector. Our view is that the financials sector capital is robust and new regulatory mechanisms such as stress tests mandated by Dodd-Frank ensure, as much as possible, that losses on these securities are unlikely.

Over the longer term, the three larger Nuveen funds have tended to move in lock step with each other, suggesting they may share an overlapping strategy which can support relative value views and positioning.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

A correlation matrix of NAV returns within the sector shows just how correlated funds tend to be within their families. You can clearly see the high NAV correlations within the three larger fund families in the chart: Flaherty & Crumrine, John Hancock and Nuveen (circled).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

We follow UNII and distribution coverage figures on our service for the entire Nuveen CEF suite, as well as other fund families as we find these metrics to be very useful in gauging distribution sustainability.

JPI looks marginally better than the other 3 funds from a coverage perspective.

Source: Nuveen

The UNII distribution ratio (equivalent to the number of months worth of UNII held by the fund) is quite healthy and growing as well.

Source: Nuveen

All three funds have cut distributions a number of times in the last few years with JPI having cut a bit more than the other funds. This is probably owed to its larger distributions in the earlier years as well as slightly lower leverage.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

From a valuation perspective, JPI looks attractive relative to both JPS and JPC. The chart below compares JPI discount to the average discount of the other two funds. The JPI discount is currently trading flat to the other two funds, which is at the lower end of its historic range.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

A View From The Sector

JPI has generally delivered excess risk-adjusted NAV returns relative to the preferreds sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund has also exhibited substantially lower NAV volatility.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

In price terms, JPI has put in solid if unspectacular returns. Part of this is due to its discount, which has remained on the wide side of the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund's discount is also trading fairly wide of its historic range relative to the sector, making it fairly attractive on that basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

JPI also has significantly better coverage relative to other funds with a similar current yield.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Term Fund Boost

A key factor in the appeal of JPI to us is the combination of its term structure and a below-zero discount. Assuming the fund indeed terminates in 2024 with the NAV distributed to shareholders, we can expect the fund's discount to gradually move to zero, adding a boost to its returns. We quantify this potential boost as a 'Pull-To-NAV' or PTN Yield. We run this calculation for all term funds in our coverage on our service. For JPI, the PTN yield adds just under 1% - which is roughly a 5% discount amortized across 5 years. This additional potential return makes JPI even more attractive in the sector and within its fund family.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Of course, there is no guarantee that the fund will indeed terminate. This is the precise language in the fund prospectus:

Defined Term. The Fund has a defined term of 12 years. On or before August 31, 2024, the Fund intends to cease its investment operations, liquidate its portfolio, retire or redeem leverage facilities and distribute all of its net assets to shareholders of record as of the date of termination. The Fund’s defined term may be extended for one period of up to 12 months by a vote of the Board of Trustees, if the Fund’s Board of Trustees determines it is in the best interest of the shareholders.

It's possible that the JPI termination will be handled similar to the JMT/JLS termination/merger with Nuveen, giving investors the ability to get their NAV back even if the fund is converted into a perpetual fund.

Checking in on some of the other key metrics from our sector dashboard extract (checking in on the top 6 funds), we find the following:

JPI Discount / Fee ratio (with the sign flipped so the higher the number the better) is well above the sector average which is appealing

JPI 5y z-score is well below the sector average

The fund's leverage, price and NAV volatility and 1-year drawdown are better than the sector average

JPC covered yield is only 0.3% higher than JPI, however the potential boost from the JPI termination date is above 0.8%.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

JPI is a term fund within the Nuveen preferred family. We like the fund for its relatively defensive stance, attractive yield, coverage and valuation. We also think the fund is likely to benefit from a boost as it approaches its termination date.

