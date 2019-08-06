Ryerson: Disproving The 'Best Year Ever'

I am not a willing buyer at any price given the attributes of the business.

It is clear that without even diving out of the numbers, the business is and has been a low profitable, tough business.

Introduction

Ryerson (RYI) is a middleman-type value-added processor of raw metal into metal products.

Source: Ryerson Investor Presentation

I believe that the company has oversold how great a year 2018 was and is structurally a low margin, undesirable business for a buy and hold investor.

The first thing I noticed when reading through and researching Ryerson is that they appear to have little to no pricing power on either end of their business. Gross profit and revenue have jumped all over the board the last few years. Analyzing volume and pricing closer, one can see that while higher volumes did help push revenues up, pricing also played a large part.

Interestingly, the 2018 Annual Report describes the year as the best in a decade. However, the numbers under the hood tell a much different story. They tell a story of one-time gains while obscuring the underlying business's performance.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

2018 - Best Year Ever?

Diving right into the income statement, with a careful inspection, we can see that 2018 was not the company's best year ever nor was it even very remarkable. Just looking at the net income line, we see that net income was $106m versus $17m the previous year. But if you look a few lines above, you will see other income of $77m. Huh, that accounts for almost all of the year-over-year difference, what is that?

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Note 2 tells us it's related to new accounting guidance related to accounting for pensions. Without getting too technical, this $76.7 million is about as close to a profit/income item with little economic substance as you can get. The accounting rules changed so part of the pension cost is no longer expensed but is capitalized and expensed over a few years, per ASU 2017-07.

Taking this out, net income for the year was only $29.3m, versus $17.7m in 2017. Still, a modest increase. But looking deeper still, we can see that at the bottom of the income statement both volume and price was up versus last year. Price increased about 2-3% more than volume.

The real source of the income and revenue increase other than the factors mentioned above was acquisitions.

Ryerson bought 2 companies in 2018 for a total of $170m.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Looking forward and back

Now that we have disproved that 2018 was a banner year, let's take a quick step back and then look forward. Ryerson was previously public and was taken private by a private equity (PE) firm in 2007. They went public again a few years ago but the PE firm still owns 56%.

The standard playbook here is to load the firm up with debt, mostly to purchase itself, and then try to make the business look better with a mix of actual improvements, acquisitions for size, and other maneuvers.

Ryerson's balance sheet tells this story very clearly. The firm is saddled with $1.1 billion in long-term debt along with other normal liabilities. Remember, this company makes less than $20 million in net income per year. There is almost no equity balance, which is sometimes good these days if large buybacks at ever higher prices is the cause, but this is not the case. The balance sheet is very weak.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

I found an old presentation prepared by a rival private equity firm before Ryerson was taken private. The presentation shows how Ryerson has underperformed peers in a variety of statistics for years. EBITDA margin was a particular one I wanted to focus on as it can be quickly calculated.

Source: SEC.gov Archives

For 2018 and 2019, Ryerson's EBITDA margin was 3.0%, slightly above their long-term average of 2.7% but still far below where competitors and the industry were and are.

Valuation

The other thing I don't like about Ryerson is that it screens really well at the moment, which is how I came across the stock in the first place. The PE is listed at around 5 with a stock price of $8.21 as I write this. This is based off of 2018 earnings which we showed above needed some adjustment. Off of 2017 earnings, the valuation would be more like 17-18 times.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, given Ryerson's chronic underperformance and lack of control of their own destiny, I think it is clear that almost any price is too much for Ryerson. The company continues to struggle with warts from its past encounter with private equity, is not turning commodities into branded defensible products but is simply buying and selling different commodities in and out, and has underperformed its own industry for years. I am passing on Ryerson.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.