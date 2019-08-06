Why Portfolio Protection Can Be Better Than Buy And Hold

It is not about buy and hold versus dynamic protection in isolation, the most important thing is implementing the right strategy for your own needs as an investor.

Dynamic portfolio protection can be a smart approach to reduce downside risk and invest with more confidence in the long term.

Buy and hold portfolios have a high probability of being underwater for more than 5 years and a non-trivial chance of being underwater for more than 10 years.

Buy and hold is like dogma to many investors, but it's not necessarily the best kind of approach for all kinds of investors in all kinds of environments.

Buy and hold is almost like dogma to many investors. This approach has some important advantages if you can stick with it and you have a very long time horizon. However, buy and hold is not necessarily the best approach for all kinds of investors in all kinds of environments.

As opposed to that, having a strategy to dynamically protect the portfolio in times of increased market risk can offer substantial benefits, not only in terms of reducing downside damage and providing peace of mind but also potentially increasing returns too.

The Problem With Buy And Hold

The research shows that many investors tend to overestimate their risk tolerance. People tend to believe that they can stick with their portfolio through good and bad times, and it is relatively easy to say that when you have been a record-breaking bull market since 2009.

However, the historical evidence shows that markets are not always as benevolent as they have been in the past decade. Market drawdowns can be much deeper and long-lasting than they have been since the financial crisis.

The chart shows the different drawdowns for US stocks since 1970 and how long it took to recover from those losses. As you can see, it is quite common to have drawdown periods that take more than 5 years, and sometimes you may need more than 10 years to recover your capital.

Source: Portfolio Charts

Importantly, these numbers are for the US stock market as a whole. If you own a concentrated portfolio of stocks, these kinds of portfolios are generally more volatile than the market, so things could be even worse in terms of the size of the losses and the time it takes to recover your capital.

Even more tragic, many investors end up selling at the worst possible time - when markets are close to a bottom - due to intolerable panic, so they never even recover from the bear market losses.

The main point is that buy and hold means assuming a big risk of being underwater for more than 5 years and a significant probability of suffering drawdowns for more than a decade.

This is arguably not the best strategy for all kinds of investors, and it does not sound like a particularly attractive strategy to implement at times when the stock market is trading at demanding valuation levels and the global economy is going through a period of increased uncertainty.

Portfolio Protection To Maximize Returns

Those who have ever played competitive sports probably understand that a good defense can make all the difference in the world. Like they say, "offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships".

If you can protect your portfolio at the right time to avoid massive capital drawdowns, this obviously has huge benefits in terms of net returns over the long term. The strategy also allows you to sleep better at night knowing that your capital is well protected, which is not a minor consideration at all.

Besides, a good defense can be the best offense. When you know that you are going to control your losses in a bear market, then you are willing to make more aggressive bets on the long side, buying more stocks with higher risk levels and superior potential for appreciation in the long term.

In sports, a good defense provides confidence, and confidence allows you to play better on the offense. Similarly, a strategy that incorporates portfolio protection provides you with the confidence to pick stocks with higher volatility and superior potential for gains knowing that you are going to manage your risk exposure in a dynamic way.

My Action Plan For Portfolio Protection

The S&P 500 broke below the key support level of 2950 on Friday, mostly because of a re-escalation in the Trade War. In that context, I decided to implement a series of protective moves, raising cash and hedging the portfolio with inverse ETFs.

Source: Think or Swim

The following text is from the report I sent to members in The Data Driven Investor regarding this portfolio protection measures:

It is still too early to tell if this will be a short term correction or the beginning of something far more serious. We need to watch how the economic data and the technical picture evolve going forward. However, it is all about risk and reward - not making market predictions. The S&P 500 is still only 3% below its highs, so the correction has been relatively small in the index so far. If the markets continue rising and recover their uptrends in the coming days, then we can rapidly reverse the protective measures by closing the hedge and/or increasing long exposure. In that scenario, we can leave some money on the table in terms of the profits we missed, but the cost for the downside protection will not be too large. On the other hand, if markets enter a bearish phase or a sideways consolidation stage, having the portfolio well protected provides time and peace of mind to analyze the situation with a perspective.

The main point is not trying to predict the market, but rather deciding when it is time to reduce portfolio risk by analyzing both the price action and the fundamental picture. Sometimes, the portfolio protection measures will be enormously beneficial, and sometimes they will be a drag on performance.

Regardless of that, the main point is implementing a strategy that fits your own needs and true risk tolerance levels. For many investors, a strategy that incorporates dynamic portfolio protection measures can be a better approach than buy and hold.

