Hilton Grand Vacations: A Roller Coaster, Just Not A Fun One
About: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Hilton Grand Vacations is not having a grand year, as the company reports its fourth all-around earnings miss of the past six quarters.
I question whether the resilient business model that worked well during the 10-year-long economic expansion period may begin to sputter now.
Not even the recent valuation contraction to 9.5x next year earnings is enough to convince me to buy HGV on the dip.
Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) has done it again - and shareholders cannot be very pleased.
On August 1, the company reported its fourth all-around earnings miss of the past six quarters. Even worse,