Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares

In the aftermath of the July Fed meeting, stock prices slipped. The market consensus appears to be that the central bank did not go far enough when it comes to reducing short-term interest rates. The day after the FOMC announced its decision, the Trump administration slapped another 10% tariff on Chinese exports to the United States. Disappointment over the rate cut and the escalation in the trade dispute created a bearish cocktail for the equities market.

The Chinese retaliated against the new tariffs by the United States, and the US designated China as a currency manipulator. Since the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and an exporter of other agricultural products, these commodities are in the crosshairs of the trade dispute. Many agricultural futures prices slumped in the face of the latest developments on trade. The combination of weakness in the stock and agricultural futures markets is putting pressure on the shares of companies that operate in the business of feeding the world. Meanwhile, Bunge Limited (BG) recently released earnings that beat analyst expectations.

BG is a diversified and global agricultural business

Bunge Limited is an agricultural business and food company with tentacles around the globe. The five segments that drive the company's earnings are agribusiness, edible oil products, milling products, sugar and bioenergy, and fertilizer.

Bunge is far from a new company as it began operations way back in 1818. The headquarters are in White Plains, New York, but the 31,000 employees are all over the world. The demand for Bunge's products is a function of the global population that has increased from six to over 7.589 billion since the turn of this century. The 26.5% rise in the number of mouths to feed and lives to power on our planet in a little under two decades underpins the growth prospects for the company that has been around for 201 years.

BG rallies after better than expected earnings

Last week, Bunge reported its second-quarter earnings, which beat analyst estimates. The company said that poor weather in the form of floods in the US this spring caused around a $13 million hit to the Q2 profits. At the same time, trade tensions and rail and barge shipping delays weighed on the company's earnings. However, net income of $205, or $1.43 per share compared with a loss of $21 million, or 15 cents per share a year earlier translated to adjusted earnings of 61 cents. The profits topped average expectations for 34 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Profits in the agribusiness were boosted by timing effects in soybean crushing operations of about $70 million that the company said will reverse in the third quarter when soy products are sold. Food and ingredients and fertilizer earnings improved in Q2. At the same time, sugar and bioenergy posted a smaller loss than the prior year.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of BG shares was at just over $56 per share before the earnings release and rose to a high at $59.65 on August 1. However, the escalation of the trade dispute sent the stock market lower. BG shares were at $55.22 per share on August 6 in sympathy with the rest of the market. At last week's high at $59.65 per share, BG traded at the highest level so far in 2019.

This company is a takeover candidate

At $55.22 per share, BG has a market cap of $7.831 billion. The average analyst target estimates for the price of the stock over the next year is at just over the $67 per share level. BG trades at a price to earnings multiple of 14.98 and pays shareholders a 3.45% dividend. At just under the $7.9 billion level, the company is extremely attractive as a takeover candidate. Insiders own less than 0.70% of the outstanding common shares. Institutional holders own over 84% of the shares and float. The three leading shareholders, T. Rowe Price Associates, The Vanguard Group, and Blackrock Inc, had a 24.47% stake in the company as of the end of March.

In 2018, Glencore, the international commodities producer, and trading giant expressed interest in a takeover of Bunge. However, the company rejected the approach. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) a competitor of BG's, has a market cap that is almost three times the size. A factor that weighed on BG shares over the past years has been its exposure to Brazil. The Brazilian real dropped from over $0.65 in 2011 to under $0.24 against the US dollar at the low in late 2018. The exposure to Brazil that had been a noose around the company's neck over the past years could be the factor that makes it most attractive as a takeover candidate or investment these days.

Significant exposure to the Brazilian real

Bunge's sugar and biofuel business creates a significant presence and exposure for the company in Brazil. The South American nation is the world's leading producer of the soft commodity that is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol. The US and Brazil lead the world in ethanol output, and Bunge is the company that stands to benefit from an increase in the business of processing the sweet commodity into the biofuel in Brazil. Moreover, with fixed assets in the country with South America's leading economy, BG will benefit from any improvement in the business environment in Brazil. In 2008 when the Brazilian real was trading at almost 0.64 cents against the US dollar, BG shares rose to the all-time peak.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, BG shares reached a high at $135 in January 2008 when the real was close to a peak level against the US dollar.

Anti-corruption reforms by the business-friendly Bolsonaro government have lifted the value of the Brazilian real from under $0.24 to over the $0.25 level against the dollar since late last year. The trend in the Brazilian currency against the greenback displays a pattern of higher lows. The value of the real is likely to continue to rise if the new President succeeds. Moreover, President Bolsonaro ran on a platform much like US President Trump in that he warned against Chinese dominance in trade and investment in his nation. Given his close political ties to the Trump administration, President Bolsonaro is far more likely to favor companies like Bunge compared to Chinese counterparts over the coming years. A rise in the Brazilian currency and favorable political environment for US companies in Brazil could cause Bunge shares to rise with the Brazilian economy over the coming months and years. Analyst targets of $67 per share could be conservative if the fortunes of Brazil continue to rise.

The downside in BG shares could be limited even if the market suffers another correction

I am bullish on the prospects of the Brazilian economy under the Bolsonaro administration. The bar is very low for improvement in the South American nation, and a rise in the value of the currency would likely translate to more profits for companies like Bunge. While local costs would rise, an increase in the value of the real that comes from a robust local economy would likely lift the prices of commodities like sugar, and other agricultural commodities as well as ethanol. Almost all of Brazil's ethanol production satisfies domestic energy demand. As the economy improves, the requirements for energy will rise.

BG shares fell along with the rest of the US stock market late last week, but I view the weakness in BG as temporary. The company is a prime takeover candidate with a market cap of just over $8 billion and growth prospects based on feeding a growing world. If no other company pays over $70 per share to purchase the agricultural firm, an improvement in the Brazilian economy is likely to carry the shares to that level and higher over the coming months and years.

I rate BG a screaming buy at under $60 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.