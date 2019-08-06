Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor

Blackstone is unlikely to be another ArcLight, but it could be another Brookfield at the right time.

Ever since Blackstone (NYSE:BX) acquired controlling interest of the general partner of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE), there have been all kinds of worries about what Blackstone would do to the detriment of small investors. Admittedly, when it comes to sharks, they do not come any larger than Blackstone. But at least part of what has caused these fears has been the market focus on momentum. That has lead to huge out-of-favor discounts that are too much for a large company to ignore.

Organization And Perceived Consequences

Blackstone is now in a position to "milk" the company assets and then acquire the company on the cheap.

Source: Tallgrass Energy Presentation At MLP And Energy Infrastructure Conference

What has been ignored is the assets that this company brings to the table. Blackstone has financing capabilities second to none. They are also in a position to offer the partnership dropdowns. Blackstone has long made money purchasing other assets and then stripping them to a profitable core. That core usually re-enters the public markets at a considerable profit at the right time.

There is a fear that the dropdowns would be priced for top dollar to the partnership. That could happen. But this general partner has a greater dependence on the pubic market than many of its peers. Therefore, its overall reputation as a profit making machine is of importance.

That does not mean it would not push for a hard bargain if management thinks the situation warrants it. But the key is to look for conditions that warrant shark behavior and leave before the unfavorable action begins. Currently, Tallgrass shows very little to no symptoms that would indicate shark behavior.

Fears Based Upon Some Bad Actors

ArcLight is probably the bad boy of the group. It made a lowball offer for American Midstream (AMID) and then lowered the offer further as market conditions deteriorated. That was after the price was driven down considerably. There were ominous disclosures about the loan refinancing situation to help lower the price more.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 6, 2019

As shown above, the unit price behavior prior to the acquisition along with market perceived management missteps leave a bad taste in the mouth of a potential investor. To rub salt into the wound further, the perceived cause of all the missteps, Chairman, President and CEO Lynn Bourdon III resigned, effective May 3. As a private company, American Midstream will almost certainly have better leadership than the public shareholders ever had.

Really the cause of this was market behavior that was so intent upon punishing the company perceived missteps that the doghouse level for the partnership shares was so low as to make this transaction possible. Investors simply dumped the stock until ArcLight could purchase the shares and then probably make a profit by selling the partnership in parts that will far more than equal the purchase price. When there is a shark in the water, the last thing Mr. Market should be doing is dangling enticing food or bargains in front of its nose. That is as good a way to be bitten as any.

Another example is Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) which recently received a discounted offer from "now in control of the general partner" Brookfield (BBU). This came after Teekay (TK) sold its remaining interest to Brookfield for $100 million so that it could refinance some debt.

But the Teekay Offshore story illustrates too large problems. First, Teekay, the parent company demonstrated that management still has a lot to learn about financing. As usual, this management got caught in a financing bind so that it had to give assets (Teekay Offshore units and an interest in the general partner) at a bargain price. Teekay management could have instead looked ahead and steadily sold Teekay Offshore units at far higher prices than the eventual deal with Brookfield.

The second problem involves an investor group that values the Teekay Offshore units at about $4 per share. Mr. Market, however, values the units slightly above $1 per unit. That kind of value difference is far too much for a shark to ignore. You can tell which figure the shark believes by the purchase of the Teekay units and then an offer for the rest of the units not yet owned.

That does not even begin to cover the perceived management missteps that led to the low Teekay Offshore unit pricing. However, the doghouse penalty appears to be extreme at the current time. That will correct itself and this behavior will fade. But until it does, shareholders need proper shark repellant steps.

Reality

Unit holders and shareholders (depending upon the entity) do need to watch for bad behavior. Profit temptation is hard for any organization like Blackstone to resist. The key is to watch the discount and general partner behaviors for some unfavorable shareholder actions and, of course, an unusually large pricing discount.

Currently, the president and CEO that built this company is still at the helm. That is probably good news for shareholders. Blackstone did purchase much of the unit holdings from current management.

Source: NASDAQ Website July 6, 2019

Blackstone and its partners have been purchasing more shares. A non-premium offer can often be made when a shareholder and its partners have about 80% of the shares outstanding. Despite the recent purchases, Blackstone and its partners have nothing close to that amount. There are close to 300 million shares outstanding. So, the general partners have a long way to go before an offer like Teekay Offshore received is an issue.

There is a fear that Blackstone could raise some costs to decrease profits enough to make an offer at a lower price. Time will tell on that one. But not everyone behaves like the bad boys of the industry. Blackstone most likely can make plenty of profits by offering reasonable dropdowns to the partnership from purchases made elsewhere in the organization. Blackstone has long been known for sweeping up cheap bargains and then selling pieces of the bargain at a profit. There is no reason at all to expect a change in that behavior.

Most importantly, the man responsible for an excellent track record, CEO David Dehaemers Jr., is still with the company. Rarely do people with this kind of success change their successful behaviors substantially. If this CEO were to leave the company, then it may well be time to consider selling the position and looking elsewhere. Blackstone has a habit of hanging on to successful people even though this CEO, in particular, was somewhat dubious about his future prospects with the company.

Finances

In the meantime, finances are still very solid.

Source: Tallgrass Energy Presentation At MLP And Energy Infrastructure Conference

This company has a very low debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Plus the dividend coverage is very strong. The relatively high yield is based upon fears of Blackstone performance now that Blackstone is in control. It will take some time to reassure the market as to the plans of Blackstone. But for the time being, those fears appear to be misplaced.

Source: Tallgrass Energy Presentation At MLP And Energy Infrastructure Conference

A healthy Tallgrass Energy offers Blackstone a myriad of profit opportunities for the various funds. Shown above are actions that present both dropdown and profit opportunities from future financing efforts. Blackstone itself is far more integrated than many of its peers. That alone could change the future outlook of the market for this partnership. Blackstone does become involved to make a lot of money. But there are many ways to make that money and not all of those are to the detriment of shareholders.

Summary

The market has been less than thrilled with the new general partner. However, there has also been a neglect of midstream issues, in general. At some point, midstream will return to favor and this one should be leading the crowd. It is a high quality partnership.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 5, 2019

The partnership now yields nearly 10%. That is an extremely good yield for a conservatively run partnership such as this one. The growth prospects are more than reasonable and the return on investment still appears good.

Some of the behavior that would indicate an exit was discussed. But there is not that excessive discount nor has Blackstone so far indicated any abusive behavior that would indicate shareholders should look elsewhere. A small position with this company as part of a diversified basket would be advisable to consider. Then, if something goes wrong, it will not hurt the overall investment portfolio materially. In the meantime, future prospects look excellent.

The roughly 10% yield is well above the average total return many shareholders receive annually. Another at least 5% annual appreciation return combined with a greater bounceback return once the market realizes that Blackstone will be a decent general partner is a reasonable assumption.

Midstream companies are often far less risky than their upstream counterparts. There may be a little more than above-average risk here. But that risk is nothing close to the exploration risk of the upstream group of companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.